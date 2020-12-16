Popular strikers Vardy and Calvert-Lewin go head-to-head at Leicester

The King Power Stadium will play host to two of Fantasy Premier League’s most popular forwards on Wednesday evening.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) remains the most fashionable with 59.8% ownership, starting once again for Everton in a front-three that also features Richarlison (£7.8m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m).

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have to pull out all the stops to limit Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) tonight. Backed by 29.4% (making him the fourth-most-popular FPL forward), he has recorded just one blank since Gameweek 6.

Leicester’s talismanic centre-forward is supported by a powerful midfield tonight, featuring James Maddison (£7.1m), Harvey Barnes (£6.8m), Cengiz Ünder (£5.9m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.4m).

Accordingly, the Everton manager is going with the same back-four that kept a clean sheet at home to Chelsea last time out, featuring centre-backs Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) either side of Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Yerry Mina (£5.5m).

But Ancelotti has changed his goalkeeper, benching Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) and handing a second Premier League start of the season to Robin Olsen (£4.5m), his first since Gameweek 7.

At Elland Road, Leeds remain unchanged from their 2-1 defeat to West Ham in Gameweek 12 as they prepare to host Newcastle – although, unfortunately for Fantasy managers, Marcelo Bielsa did not disclose his team-sheet this time.

“From now on, to avoid any backlash, I will not continue to give answers on the players who can or cannot play on the weekend. For me to name the team ahead of time is something I shouldn’t do. The formation, the XI, I gave last week [for the West Ham game] without knowingly giving it because they asked me about a certain position in particular and I spontaneously gave the XI with the player playing in that position.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Having been taken off after 73 minutes in that defeat to the Irons, a start for Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) has allayed any injury concerns.

Stuart Dallas (£4.6m) looks set to operate at right-back in Bielsa’s 4-1-4-1 system again, as Luke Ayling (£4.5m) continues to deputise for injury-stricken centre-halves.

Raphinha and Jack Harrison (both £5.4m) take up the wide midfield positions, with Helder Costa (£5.3m) not part of the matchday squad. Pablo Hernandez (£5.7m) is on the bench following an injury.

The team news from Newcastle United’s official twitter suggests that Steve Bruce is going to use a back five at Elland Road.

That would see Isaac Hayden (£4.8m) operating as a right-sided centre-half. The midfielder filled in as an auxiliary central defender in Gameweek 12 with the Magpies short on bodies following their coronavirus (COVID-19) ordeal. On Hayden, Bruce said in his pre-Leeds press conference:

“We were light at the back which was unfortunate. I thought the performance of Isaac [vs West Brom] was terrific, which has given me food for thought. The big thing for him was tiredness, fatigue [after having the virus].” – Steve Bruce

Hayden could also be playing in his natural central midfield position, where Sean Longstaff and Jeff Hendrick (both £4.7m) may also be found.

The latter is one of four changes that Bruce has made to his XI. Ryan Fraser (£5.6m), Federico Fernández (£4.8m) and Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) also earn starts. Ireland international Hendrick could be used at right midfield if Bruce goes with a back four.

Leading the line, Callum Wilson (£6.6m) will be seeking opportunities against a Leeds backline that has shipped five goals in the past two Gameweeks.

Hector Bellerín‘s (£5.1m) suspension has seen Mikel Arteta revert to a three-man defence for the visit of Southampton, featuring Kieran Tierney (£5.4m), Gabriel (£5.1m) and Rob Holding (£4.4m).

Lining his troops up in a 3-4-3 system, Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) are the wing-backs while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) flank Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) in the forward line.

Everything is as it should be for the Saints as Danny Ings (£8.4m) and Che Adams (£6.0m) pair-up once again, leading Ralph Hasenhüttl’s favoured 4-2-2-2 system from the front.

Gameweek 13 Line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding; Saka, Elneny, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles; Aubameyang, Nketiah, Pépé.

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Adams, Ings.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas; Phillips; Harrison, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Hayden, J Murphy; Joelinton, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Fraser; C Wilson.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Ndidi, Fofana, Justin; N Mendy; Maddison, Ünder, Tielemans, H Barnes; Vardy.

Everton XI: Olsen; Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Holgate; Doucourè, Allan, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Written by David Munday and Colm Hayes

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 13

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Manchester City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal v Southampton

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Fulham v Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Burnley

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT