Dugout Discussion December 16

Popular strikers Vardy and Calvert-Lewin go head-to-head at Leicester

The King Power Stadium will play host to two of Fantasy Premier League’s most popular forwards on Wednesday evening.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) remains the most fashionable with 59.8% ownership, starting once again for Everton in a front-three that also features Richarlison (£7.8m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m).

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have to pull out all the stops to limit Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) tonight. Backed by 29.4% (making him the fourth-most-popular FPL forward), he has recorded just one blank since Gameweek 6.

Leicester’s talismanic centre-forward is supported by a powerful midfield tonight, featuring James Maddison (£7.1m), Harvey Barnes (£6.8m), Cengiz Ünder (£5.9m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.4m).

Accordingly, the Everton manager is going with the same back-four that kept a clean sheet at home to Chelsea last time out, featuring centre-backs Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) either side of Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Yerry Mina (£5.5m).

But Ancelotti has changed his goalkeeper, benching Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) and handing a second Premier League start of the season to Robin Olsen (£4.5m), his first since Gameweek 7.

At Elland Road, Leeds remain unchanged from their 2-1 defeat to West Ham in Gameweek 12 as they prepare to host Newcastle – although, unfortunately for Fantasy managers, Marcelo Bielsa did not disclose his team-sheet this time.

“From now on, to avoid any backlash, I will not continue to give answers on the players who can or cannot play on the weekend. For me to name the team ahead of time is something I shouldn’t do. The formation, the XI, I gave last week [for the West Ham game] without knowingly giving it because they asked me about a certain position in particular and I spontaneously gave the XI with the player playing in that position.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Having been taken off after 73 minutes in that defeat to the Irons, a start for Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) has allayed any injury concerns.

Stuart Dallas (£4.6m) looks set to operate at right-back in Bielsa’s 4-1-4-1 system again, as Luke Ayling (£4.5m) continues to deputise for injury-stricken centre-halves.

Raphinha and  Jack Harrison (both £5.4m) take up the wide midfield positions, with Helder Costa (£5.3m) not part of the matchday squad. Pablo Hernandez (£5.7m) is on the bench following an injury. 

The team news from Newcastle United’s official twitter suggests that Steve Bruce is going to use a back five at Elland Road.

That would see Isaac Hayden (£4.8m) operating as a right-sided centre-half. The midfielder filled in as an auxiliary central defender in Gameweek 12 with the Magpies short on bodies following their coronavirus (COVID-19) ordeal. On Hayden, Bruce said in his pre-Leeds press conference:

“We were light at the back which was unfortunate. I thought the performance of Isaac [vs West Brom] was terrific, which has given me food for thought. The big thing for him was tiredness, fatigue [after having the virus].” – Steve Bruce

Hayden could also be playing in his natural central midfield position, where Sean Longstaff and Jeff Hendrick (both £4.7m) may also be found.

The latter is one of four changes that Bruce has made to his XI. Ryan Fraser (£5.6m), Federico Fernández (£4.8m) and Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) also earn starts. Ireland international Hendrick could be used at right midfield if Bruce goes with a back four.

Leading the line, Callum Wilson (£6.6m) will be seeking opportunities against a Leeds backline that has shipped five goals in the past two Gameweeks.

Hector Bellerín‘s (£5.1m) suspension has seen Mikel Arteta revert to a three-man defence for the visit of Southampton, featuring Kieran Tierney (£5.4m), Gabriel (£5.1m) and Rob Holding (£4.4m).

Lining his troops up in a 3-4-3 system, Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) are the wing-backs while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) flank Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) in the forward line.

Everything is as it should be for the Saints as Danny Ings (£8.4m) and Che Adams (£6.0m) pair-up once again, leading Ralph Hasenhüttl’s favoured 4-2-2-2 system from the front.

Gameweek 13 Line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding; Saka, Elneny, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles; Aubameyang, Nketiah, Pépé.

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Adams, Ings.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas; Phillips; Harrison, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Hayden, J Murphy; Joelinton, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Fraser; C Wilson.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Ndidi, Fofana, Justin; N Mendy; Maddison, Ünder, Tielemans, H Barnes; Vardy.

Everton XI: Olsen; Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Holgate; Doucourè, Allan, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Written by David Munday and Colm Hayes

1,340 Comments
  1. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Waiting for the DCL assist to be removed

    Who’s with me?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      5 points is poor return. Makes people hold on to him as well.

      Open Controls
      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah coz who doesn’t like points?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I don't this season it seems

          Open Controls
      2. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        They can’t just ignore their own rules

        Open Controls
      3. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        I’m very happy having held all season. Ticks away with steady points then grand the odd haul

        Open Controls
    2. Chucky
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      should be removed along with the Dias OG....

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        😛

        Open Controls
  2. Party time
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    All these salty kdb cappers need to be put to rest by Salah(C) tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Agreed as a KDB capper and Salah owner

      Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      1 goal max

      I can live with that

      Open Controls
    3. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I don’t really care, got the power 5 midfield, only missing out on double his tally which won’t be high against Spurs

      Open Controls
    4. Party time
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Hahaha. Here they are 😆 salty arse fellas

      Open Controls
    5. david31058
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes, please, as a KdB (c) and Salah non-owner, but LFC come first

      Open Controls
  3. LOLarov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    No Liverpool in my team is such an odd feeling, cant wait to have Salah and TAA/Robbo Back

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Same here but not rushing them back in either, looking poor

      Open Controls
  4. That Was Easy!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Still hoping for my first

    Open Controls
    1. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Save it for someone special.

      Open Controls
    2. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any thoughts on what to do here? Thought I'd potentially gain some ground this week, still might!

      Fabs
      Robbo Cancelo Zouma
      Salah Bruno Grealish Torres
      Bamford Wilson Vardy

      Steer; Konsa, Alzate, Mitchell...0.3itb, 1FT

      Open Controls
      1. Zilla
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Bin Torres

        Open Controls
    3. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haha the rest of the message didn't go through...."my first

      Open Controls
      1. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        What in the world is going on. I am typing "

        Open Controls
        1. That Was Easy!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          My LORD! I want to show you guys what's being blocked. I am typing "less than one mil gameweek rank" haha

          Open Controls
          1. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not “That Easy” 😆

            Open Controls
            1. That Was Easy!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I supposed that "

              Open Controls
        2. Bartowski
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          It's perfectly understandable that you might finish too early

          Open Controls
          1. That Was Easy!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            +1

            Open Controls
    4. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      you will get there my son

      Open Controls
  5. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    If we even get a draw against this Spurs side it shows just how good we are. Missing all our centre backs - Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip. Thiago, Ox and Keita all injured aswell as super sub Jota. Yet according to that Portuguese fraud were only missing Van Dijk. What a knob

    Open Controls
    1. MSN
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Even no van dijk is a big miss on it's own.

      Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Team of the week so far and top 10k EO:

    Olsen 0.00%
    Holgate 0.01%
    Alioski 0.40%
    Dallas 10.04%
    Clark 0.01%
    Gundogan 0.03%
    Harrison 0.38%
    Podence 1.17%
    Neto 3.02%
    Hendrick 0.04%
    Rodrigo 0.04%

    One for the differentials :s

    Open Controls
    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      In this type of week one or two big hitters will haul. All on captaincy

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bit of spare change there too 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Should have bought and captained Olsen. smh

      Open Controls
  7. zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Justin to Holgate for next two before WC? ARS + shu after back to back cleanies bodes well

    Open Controls
  8. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Need to sell Ryan
    Home to SHU next week

    Bloody annoying

    Open Controls
  9. Jindaljain
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Need Salah blank

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      need you to shut up as non-salah owner. just toxic

      Open Controls
      1. Jindaljain
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have Salah but my league leaders have Salah (C)

        Open Controls
  10. Joey Tribbiani
      10 mins ago

      Everything was going sooo well until VAR ignores CLEAR pen for foul on Wilson, hate var

      Open Controls
      1. MSN
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Everyone hates Var on particular days.

        Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which will it be first?

      Kane G, Son A
      or
      Son G, Kane A

      Open Controls
      1. Jindaljain
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        0-0 FT

        Open Controls
      2. Chucky
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Son YC, Kane RC hopefully..

        Open Controls
      3. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        no

        Open Controls
      4. ALI_G
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        0-0
        Son and Kane have a brawl in the centre circle and are both sent off

        Kane still gets 3 bps

        Open Controls
        1. Jindaljain
          • 6 Years
          just now

          If 0-0 the Mourinho will get 3 Bps after sent off

          Open Controls
    • Jindaljain
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah,Son red card

      Open Controls
    • Babit1967
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A wee Zaha brace would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        only if followed by Coufal treble

        Open Controls
    • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      rate my DGW BB Team

      Mendy, McCarthy
      Robertson, Chillwel, Dallas, Coufal, Matip
      Salah, Son. Grealish, KdB, Soucek
      Bamford, Adams, Antonio

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.