1021
Dugout Discussion December 17

Barkley fails to recover as ill Konsa misses out on Aston Villa’s clash with Burnley

1,021 Comments
Fantasy Premier League’s third most-owned player features in the penultimate match of Gameweek 13 this evening.

Jack Grealish (£7.8m) is owned by 43.6% of FPL managers heading into tonight’s clash between Aston Villa and Burnley, with kick-off in the West Midlands at 18:00 GMT.

Grealish is also among the top ten most-captained assets of Gameweek 13, with 182,447 Fantasy bosses handing him the armband.

The Villa talisman is unsurprisingly part of Dean Smith’s starting XI this evening but there are some notable omissions from what has been one of the most settled sides in the division this season.

Smith has made four changes to his line-up, three of which are enforced.

Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) are both suspended, with Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) and Ahmed Elmohamady (£4.3m) coming into the side to replace them.

Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) is recalled for the benched Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m), while Kortney Hause (£4.4m) is in for the ill Ezri Konsa (£4.8m).

Ross Barkley (£5.9m) has failed to recover in time and isn’t even among the substitutes.

The Burnley team news is straightforward, with Sean Dyche sticking with the same XI that started the 1-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday.

The Clarets have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away matches, although did ship five at Manchester City in Gameweek 10.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) has the same points-per-match average as Emiliano Martinez (£4.8m) this season (5.3), with no other regular starting goalkeeper able to beat that mean.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Grealish, Traore, Watkins, El Ghazi.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 13

  1. Ginola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    42 mins ago

    I hate Ollie Watkins. What a disaster he has been.

    
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks crap too on the eye

      
    2. Il Capitano
        just now

        That postponed Villa-Newcastle game was a blessing, moved Watkins to Adams. Never getting that clown back in again.

        
    3. Pedram
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      If Bruno scores would you go up in rank if you didn't captain him?

      
      1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        yes

        
      2. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes but not by much - EO 90%

        
      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Just about but it’ll only be against people not playing the game anymore probably

        
      4. Party time
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Yes. Targett & Martinez keeping things safe

        
    4. Parsnips
        41 mins ago

        My goalkeeper being my highest scoring player again for 2 weeks in a row sums it up lol

        
      • Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Bruno been massively overhyped. Prepare to be disappointed. First away blank since he joined the PL.

        
        1. TOLV TUMS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          He’s the third highest scoring midfielder in the game

          
        2. Konstaapeli
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          😆 well played.

          
        3. Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          "First away blank since he joined the PL" makes a bit of hype kinda reasonable against a team currently threatening Derby County's PL record surely!

          
        4. teneighty
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          I'm always prepared to be disappointed. Makes the game easier.

          
        5. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Overhyped in the context of this game week. Let it be noted I think he is an excellent FPL option.

          
      • Voodoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Likely that City and Villa will be moved to 19?

        
        1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think city can't

          
      • Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        COME OOOOON Bruno bring that top 100K

        
      • pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        59 points with Bruno to go

        Bruno points to hamper my rank?

        
      • jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Have 2FTs. Looking to fund Son. Thoughts on this plan?

        gw14 - Chilwell > Reece & save FT
        gw15 - Grealish, Wilson > Son, Dec-Reid (and switch to 352)

        McCarthy, Forster
        Chilwell, Lamptey, Targett, KWP, Kilman
        Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
        DCL, Wilson, Bamford

        
      • Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Best replacement for Konsa (4.7) considering that I want a form player in blank and DGW

        
        1. ivantys
            just now

            Holding probably the only one with 2 good fixtures in that price. I am targeting Dier and Bellerin

            
        2. Party time
          • 1 Year
          38 mins ago

          Come in Bruno! Let’s go

          
          1. Party time
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Come on* 😆

            
        3. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          37 mins ago

          Oh FFS do you have him captain? Guaranteed to haul

          
        4. sminkypinky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Feels good to have a differential captain in ML. Nothing to lose tonight. Except my nerves.

          
        5. Parsnips
            33 mins ago

            Bruno captain fail

            
            1. Jindaljain
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Report

              
            2. KAMARA-COPY
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Shut up

              
          • KAMARA-COPY
            • 3 Years
            32 mins ago

            Thanks for all the hauls jacky boy, but now its time to say goodbye

            
          • FPL FAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            23 mins ago

            Grealish, Watkins and Johnstone(got rid of Martinez in BGW) owner here? What am i supposed to do now?

            
            1. LǝgleSs e|even
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Own both Grealish and Watkins too. Regret, probably get rid i reckon

              
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Why? They peppered away today, just very unlucky not to score

                
            2. FPL FAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Focus is on Johnstone btw 😀
              Will probably keep both Grealish and Watkins for favourable fixtures in next 2 GW's, but really stuck with the keeper...

              
          • KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Looking like it’s going to be quite a tame gameweek all in all

            
          • Must.Go.Faster.
              6 mins ago

              YES!!!! Lindelof/Rashy lets gooo!!! Keep them coming

              
              1. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Get out, no one owns them

                
                1. Must.Go.Faster.
                    just now

                    Glad i do

                    
              2. Mumble Pie
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Have to vent !!

                How is it even possible that Grealish did not get full bonus ??? Ran the show ..

                

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.