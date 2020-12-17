Barkley fails to recover as ill Konsa misses out on Aston Villa’s clash with Burnley

Fantasy Premier League’s third most-owned player features in the penultimate match of Gameweek 13 this evening.

Jack Grealish (£7.8m) is owned by 43.6% of FPL managers heading into tonight’s clash between Aston Villa and Burnley, with kick-off in the West Midlands at 18:00 GMT.

Grealish is also among the top ten most-captained assets of Gameweek 13, with 182,447 Fantasy bosses handing him the armband.

The Villa talisman is unsurprisingly part of Dean Smith’s starting XI this evening but there are some notable omissions from what has been one of the most settled sides in the division this season.

Smith has made four changes to his line-up, three of which are enforced.

Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) are both suspended, with Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) and Ahmed Elmohamady (£4.3m) coming into the side to replace them.

Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) is recalled for the benched Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m), while Kortney Hause (£4.4m) is in for the ill Ezri Konsa (£4.8m).

Ross Barkley (£5.9m) has failed to recover in time and isn’t even among the substitutes.

The Burnley team news is straightforward, with Sean Dyche sticking with the same XI that started the 1-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday.

The Clarets have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away matches, although did ship five at Manchester City in Gameweek 10.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) has the same points-per-match average as Emiliano Martinez (£4.8m) this season (5.3), with no other regular starting goalkeeper able to beat that mean.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Grealish, Traore, Watkins, El Ghazi.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 13

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT