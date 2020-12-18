72
Football Index December 18

FPL players with bonus points potential can win Football Index dividends

72 Comments
Share

With the matches coming thick and fast, it’s time to stop trying to second guess Premier League line-ups for a few days.

Why? Because managers are chopping and changing their starting XIs so much this week (what with there being three rounds of fixtures in seven days) that trying to pick out potential high performers is even trickier than usual.

This is as true on Football Index as anywhere else.

Football Index is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

One area where the two games most definitely overlap is how FI determines which players can earn their owners extra money through Match Day Dividends (MDD).

These pay-outs are awarded to the best performing players in goal, defence, midfield and attack using criteria very similar to those FPL base its bonus points system on.

So scoring a goal earns a player 45 MDD points on FI, while hitting the winner gains them an extra 35 points.

FI doesn’t just focus on the major events either.

MDD points can be earned for a last-man tackle (20 points), a foul won (4) and even a humble pass (1).

And the MDD lord can both giveth and taketh away, with a chunky -30 for a red card, -10 for a missed big chance and -3 for a giveaway (aka sloppy) pass.

Certain players in FPL have earned a bit of a reputation as bonus point magnets – Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a good example from the last couple of seasons.

So studying the MDD performance breakdowns of players should be a valuable way of spending your time before committing to buying shares.

The full MDD scoring table is available here, while clicking on a specific player and then the ‘Stats’ tab gives you access to a complete breakdown of their performances, from the most recent 24-hour period through to an entire year of their best and worst moments.

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell (£1.84) took home the MDD among Tuesday night’s defenders on duty – even though he was part of a backline that conceded twice at Molineux.

But he wasn’t just saved by his attacking output, even if his assist for the opening goal earned him 20 points and he also forced two corners (10 points) and completed a successful dribble for a further two points.

Chilwell still brought in points from recoveries, interceptions and clearances and his distribution stats went a long way to helping him score 196 MDD points on the night, with 57 points for crosses and 68 for passes.

Meanwhile, in FPL, the only Chelsea player to earn bonus points (or point, to be precise) on the night was…Ben Chilwell.

And he did so thanks to much the same stats that elevated him in FI’s dividend ranking.

The ‘MMD equals FPL bonus awards’ equation doesn’t always ring true, however.

FPL’s leading bonus point winner this season is Harry Kane, who has hoovered up 18 extra points. On FI, his MMD awards for the past three months have brought in 28p per share.

That’s way off the 58p per share Bruno Fernandes has racked up, but he’s earned only 14 bonus points on FPL.

72 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Vardy > Kane (-4) yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      *Ooops top one 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Nope, waiting till GW16. You have Son?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
  2. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Love how this is now an 18+ gamble aware site and we can now do all the swears we want

    Open Controls
    1. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Again team news - predicted line ups not updated.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      https://youtu.be/TpmWwwU7KD8

      Open Controls
  3. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Pick one

    a) Football Index
    b) @FPL_fish

    Open Controls
    1. Ram sey Coq uel in
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      stay away from A for definite

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Am I GTG?

    Martinez
    Robo/Chilwell/Dallas
    Salah/Bruno/Son(c)/Grealish
    Vardy/DCL/Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Good luck

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nice one GTG, similar to my team bar:
      Robbo Dallas Salah v James KDB Taylor

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Cheers all, good luck!

      Open Controls
  5. Henning
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    1 ft and o5 m in the bank.
    Should i save ?

    Martinez
    Lamptey Chilwell Vestergaard
    Son Kdb Salah Fernandes
    Wilson Bamford Watkins

    Steer Coufal Jwp Justin

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yep save

      Open Controls
  6. Lignja
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    Chilwell, Coufal, Lamptey
    Salah, Kdb, Son, Grealish
    Bamford, Dcl, Vardy

    1ft, Vardy to Kane yes or no, exact cash

    Open Controls
    1. Aaa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Wayne Enterprises
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Deffo

      Open Controls
    3. Wayne Enterprises
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Kane rising tonight probably as well

      Open Controls
  7. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Chilwell/James/Targett
    Salah/KDB/Fernandes(c)/Grealish
    DCL/Wilson/Bamford
    (Forster/Taylor/KWP/Riedeweld)

    1ft 0.6m itb

    Anything worth changing or roll?

    Open Controls
  8. Brunsvigeren
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Suggestions? any changes here, seems weak ;/ ranked 100000

    1 FT, 0,2 ITB, I have had Mané for 6 weeks now, should've been Salah ;(

    Mcharthy
    James - Requilion - Cancelo
    KDB - Mané - Son - Maddison - Mahrez
    Bamford - DCL

    Steer-Brester-Saiss-Justin

    Open Controls
  9. stu92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Hi all, help needed. Bench one:

    A) Zouma (WHU)
    B) Targett (wba)
    C) Lamptey (SHU)
    D) Raphina (man)

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Tricky one. Probably C

      Open Controls
  10. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Should I transfer Ward Prowse to Fernandez for a hit? Probably captain him too.

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  11. Yordan Letchkov
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Good move?

    Werner/Bowen to Bamford/Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes imo

      Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      why are u taking Bowen out?

      Open Controls
      1. Yordan Letchkov
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Only way to afford this combo.
        But I am not really happy losing him tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          idk why you want Rashford, but each to their own

          Open Controls
  12. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    2ft no idea what to do, any ideas?

    Meslier
    James Chilwell C.Taylor
    Salah KDB Bruno Son
    DCL Wilson Bamford

    Forster Coufal Anguissa Mitchel

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Start sort bench for 19 BB

      Open Controls
  13. Wılly
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Any moves here or roll the transfer?
    0.9 ITB

    McCarthy (Forster)
    Chilwell Lamptey* Lewis (Dallas Branthwaite)
    Salah KDB Bruno Son Grealish
    Bamford Wilson (Brewster)

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Roll it mate

      Open Controls
  14. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Laughable theres a rumour of a Salah benching, it wont happen. Palace is a trciky team, good record vs top sides this season and I wouldnt describe them as a bogey team vs Pool, but unpredictable results. Expect Palace to score, and im a TAA/Salah owner

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      What's the source of it?

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Dunno, probably some nobody on twitter.

        Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      They have 8 days' rest after Palace so no way he will be rested. Only way I can see him not starting is if he is injured.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        He would be so angry also lol, peak form, benching now would be idiotic. Mane however who has been pretty garbage, who knows but still doubt it

        Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Don't think anyone has said he'll be rested. If he doesn't start it's more likely to be a niggle, imo. That said, I think it's BS also.

      Open Controls
  15. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Any convincing captain arguments for salah, Kane, son, Bruno or kdb?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Kane 9 games, 14 goals v Lei.

      Open Controls
      1. Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Kane 4 home games vs Lei, 9 goals

        Makes an impressive stat even more impressive.

        Open Controls
      2. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks Ninja! Kane is the one I am leaning towards currently

        Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      KDB 5 games, 2 goals 6 assists v Saints

      Open Controls
    4. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Salah 4 games... 4 goals, 3 assists v Palace.

      Open Controls
  16. Taff
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Evening all,
    Would you lose KDB to get Son? Don’t have Kane. Rest of mid is Mo, Bruno, Grealish & Soucek. No Spurs is killing me and City just don’t seem like they’re about to start scoring freely. Alternative would be to try and upgrade Grealish.

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Probably Grealish if you can somehow. Give KDB one more chance and reassess

      Open Controls
    2. konrad.sygula95
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I am in the same boat, was thinking about kdb to son move but I cannot convince myself to do that. Even in the last game against WBA he could have had 2 assists not playing very good game

      Martinez
      Chillwell/Coufal/Cancelo
      KDB/Fernandes/Salah/Grealish
      Watkins/DCL/Bamford

      Bench: Forster/KWP/Kilman/Bissouma
      2ft 0.0itb

      Open Controls
      1. Taff
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I have Robbo so think I’m going to downgrade him to upgrade Grealish.

        Open Controls
  17. Tim2012
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any changes needed or GT2?

    Mendy
    Vestergaard Lamptey Mings
    Salah Zaha Fernandes Grealish
    (c)Kane Watkins DCL

    Ziger, Klich, Justin, Walker Pieters

    1ft
    0.8 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Interesting team. I like it - gtg I think!

      Open Controls
  18. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Anyone with me with (K)DB??

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Probably me.

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Very tempted

        Open Controls
    3. konrad.sygula95
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Hi, I have 2 FT and 0.0itb what would you do with this team any ideas?

      Martinez
      Chillwell/Coufal/Cancelo
      KDB/Fernandes/Salah/Grealish
      Watkins/DCL/Bamford

      Bench: Forster/KWP/Kilman/Bissouma

      Open Controls
    4. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Guys, who makes way in order to upgrade the bench?

      A. Chilwell
      B. Reece James

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    5. FlockofSeagulls
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Allo, Allo, Allo!

      I've been on Son for Captain this gw but that large poll lead for Salah has me worried.

      Should I go with my gut or play it safe this early in the season?

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour ago

        Go with your gut. I am going with Bruno, even though scout picks suggest Salah

        Open Controls
    6. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Hi all,

      Son KDB Rashford Bruno

      Was going to do Rashford to Salah but now it's a tricky one after that performance.

      Just do Vardy to Wilson? (Got Bamford/DCL)

      Open Controls
    7. insertcomedyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      2 FT. Not sure what to do. Maybe Grealish to Son. But could backfire.

      Martinez
      Chilwell | Cancelo | Konsa | Lampety | (KWP)
      Fernandes | Salah | KdB | Grealish | (Soucek)
      DCL | Bamford | (Brewster)

      Ta

      Open Controls
    8. BEEZUS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      2 FT and no idea what to do. Any tips? Want to ship Bellerin.

      Martinez (Steer)
      Cancelo Taylor Ayling (Justin Bellerin)
      Bruno Salah Mahrez Grealish (Reed
      DCL Adams Kane

      Open Controls
    9. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      captain

      a kane
      b salah
      c bruno

      have no clue...

      thanks and gl

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        Kane

        Open Controls
    10. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Quick one:
      Play -
      A) Soucek CHE Away
      B) Adams MCI Home

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        b 100%

        Open Controls
    11. ludaslol
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      A) Lamptey -> Taylor
      B) DCL, Mahrez > Son, Adams

      If I do A this week I most likely do B next week för free.

      Which transfer this week setting up for BB19?

      Open Controls
    12. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      klich is the best leeds mid option isnt he?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.