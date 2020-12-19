FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 13

Welcome to the Gameweek 13 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

Fantasy Football Scout

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

There are currently 48,765 people participating in the open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

Maruf Hossain is still top, as he has been ever since he entered the mini-league in Gameweek 10, and has now extended his lead over Da Hao Huang to 24 points.

Maruf remains number three in the world, having been in the top thousand since Gameweek 2.

He has not used any chips apart from his First Wildcard in Gameweek 5.

The world number one (Ola Hovde) has not used any other chips either, but world number two (Ahmed Ameur) has already played his Triple Captain and Free Hit chips as well as his Wildcard.

Our open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league is still the third Best League in FPL, based on the average score of the top five teams in each league. Our current leading quintet are Maruf Hossain, Da Hao Huang, Iddi Marzuk, Hawre Persie and Fionn Hayes, all of whom are in the overall top hundred.

Fantasy Football Scout Community Members

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to all those who have a registered Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

And Maruf Hossain also remains top of our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, where he has opened up a 30 point gap over Peter Barone.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the chip usage among the top 20 managers.

(click on image above to enlarge)

As we turn our thoughts to planning for the upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks, most of the top 20 find themselves in an advantageous position with all their chips intact. Only former leader Zou Hir has used more than one.

A reminder that to receive your free copy of the Dossier for the Community Members mini-league, please visit the Mini League Mate website to sign-up. The League ID is 584. The Dossier will be emailed to you at the end of each Gameweek.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways throughout the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

The manager of the month for December will be announced after Gameweek 16.

Head-to-Head Leagues

Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) won again in League 1 and moved onto 30 points out of a possible 39. He maintained his three-point lead over former Meet the Manager guest Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN).

Ville and Aleksander are 121st and 31st in our Career Hall of Fame.

Anoop K in League 5 Division 4 and PhanDung Nguyen in League 9 Division 142 both suffered their first defeats of the season, leaving League 9 managers Muzammil Shaikh in Division 38 and Jeffin Jose in Division 62 as the only ones to have won all their matches so far.

Rohit Kumar, the victor over Anoop K, is now 124th overall.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 14 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

Last Man Standing

League code: 48n69x

Deadline: Open now until Gameweek 18*

*entrants must pass all previous safety scores to qualify

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score for Gameweek 13 was 39 points. This saw a total of 167 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination remains at 8% for Gameweek 14.

4,403 managers have entered the competition to date and it is possible to join up until Gameweek 18 – although you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

Elite Community Mini-Leagues

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar is still top of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) and has now entered the top thousand in 546th position after playing his Wildcard in Gameweek 13. He is ten points ahead of second-placed Bob Wooster.

Mike Varcoe has regained the lead in PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx) and is up to 1,657th overall, 14 points ahead of last week’s leader Rich Booth.

Mike also tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< (league code mr8dyh) for a fifth Gameweek and has extended his lead over Benjamin Teo to 13 points. Mike and Benjamin are 357th and 543rd respectively in our Career Hall of Fame.

Burhan Samaan (aka Suarezista) held onto the number one spot in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 8t42p6) for a second Gameweek, despite slipping to 41,241st overall. He is now only three points ahead of Peter Manning.

And 2017/18 FPL Champion Yusuf Sheikh still tops Simon March‘s FPL Champions League as he has done since Gameweek 2. Although 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson has closed the gap to a mere three points after Yusuf scored a paltry 32.

When winning FPL in 2009/10 Jon set the record for the most points in a single season.

Pros and Cons

The Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league is for the Scout Network and includes six of the 11 Pro Pundits.

Beraht Thapa (aka Americans Talk FPL) is top for a fourth successive Gameweek. Despite slipping to 30,727th overall he has increased his lead over FFS Front End Developer Joe Collett to 11 points.

Fabio Borges was another to suffer a rank drop in Gameweek 13 but he nonetheless remains the highest-ranked Pro Pundit at 44,349th overall.

Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) is the new leader in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league and moved up to 54,343rd overall, one point ahead of last week’s leader Lee Cowen (aka Granville). This is Jack’s ninth season playing FPL, he finished 6,504th in 2015/16 and 2,003rd in 2017/18.

Stephen Kearney extended his chart-topping run to six Gameweeks in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league. Stephen is up to 5,516th overall, 26 points ahead of Pratiq Shah.

And it’s five Gameweeks at the top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for Andy Short, who has increased his lead over Anoop K to 34 points. Andy is 7,087th overall.

Track Your Progress in 2021

My January to May League (code h62bh1) will start scoring in Gameweek 17. This was won last season by Will Timbers (aka TopMarx), and over 500 teams have already entered.

Get involved

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.