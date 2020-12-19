Jesus and Laporte ‘not fully fit’ for Man City’s Southampton trip

Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) have been left out of the Manchester City squad to face Southampton in Gameweek 14.

The club released an official statement with their Saturday team-sheet which explained the two players were “not fully fit” for the trip to St Mary’s Stadium.

“Sergio Aguero is amongst the substitutes for Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Southampton, but Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte are not fully fit and have been left out of the matchday squad.” – Manchester City press release

Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) is still only ready enough for a place on the bench so it looks to be either Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) and Ferran Torres (£6.9m) occupying the centre-forward role from the start this afternoon.

Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) complete the front-four, with Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) left on the bench for the second successive Premier League match.

John Stones (£4.8m) earns his place back, starting alongside Ruben Dias (£5.6m) at centre-back, with João Cancelo (£5.5m) starting for the fourth match in a row, Kyle Walker (£6.2m) at right-back.

Southampton are in their traditional 4-2-2-2 shape, Danny Ings (£ and Che Adams (£ leading the line with Theo Walcott (£ and Moussa Djenepo (£ providing the width.

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Ings, Adams.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker; Rodrigo, Gündogan; Torres, De Bruyne, B Silva; Sterling.