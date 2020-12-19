830
Dugout Discussion December 19

Jesus and Laporte ‘not fully fit’ for Man City’s Southampton trip

Comments
Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) have been left out of the Manchester City squad to face Southampton in Gameweek 14.

The club released an official statement with their Saturday team-sheet which explained the two players were “not fully fit” for the trip to St Mary’s Stadium.

“Sergio Aguero is amongst the substitutes for Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Southampton, but Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte are not fully fit and have been left out of the matchday squad.” – Manchester City press release

Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) is still only ready enough for a place on the bench so it looks to be either Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) and Ferran Torres (£6.9m) occupying the centre-forward role from the start this afternoon.

Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) complete the front-four, with Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) left on the bench for the second successive Premier League match.

John Stones (£4.8m) earns his place back, starting alongside Ruben Dias (£5.6m) at centre-back, with João Cancelo (£5.5m) starting for the fourth match in a row, Kyle Walker (£6.2m) at right-back.

Southampton are in their traditional 4-2-2-2 shape, Danny Ings (£ and Che Adams (£ leading the line with Theo Walcott (£ and Moussa Djenepo (£ providing the width.

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Ings, Adams.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker; Rodrigo, Gündogan; Torres, De Bruyne, B Silva; Sterling.

Post a Comment
  1. JIMMY764
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Ings dead

    Open Controls
  2. ivantys
      just now

      Ings back to been glass

      Open Controls
    • Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      doesn’t look good

      Open Controls
    • Kakashi Of The Leaf
      • 4 Years
      just now

      There goes Ingsy.

      Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      The glassman has shattered again

      Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Fudgy's season over

      Open Controls
    • BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Vestegaard is so much better than the rest of the team it's embarrassing. Vestegaard sending magical diagonals to the likes of KWP and Walcott who inevitably screws it up. Jannik needs to move to a top 4 team ASAP if he wants to progress his career.

      Open Controls
    • Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      3 games in a week is too much for Ings. Unfortunate.

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What a player, shame he’s cursed.

      Open Controls
    • Party time
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Fudgy!!!!

      Open Controls

