Dugout Discussion December 19

Salah benched as Matip returns for Liverpool’s Palace visit

Jurgen Klopp has benched Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) for Liverpool’s Gameweek 14 trip to Crystal Palace.

The news comes after mutterings about the Egyptian’s starting berth emerged on social media on Friday night – and it finally appears there was truth to them.

Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) is the man chosen to replace Salah in the line-up, joining Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) and Sadio Mané (£11.9m) in the front-three.

A return to full fitness for Joel Matip (£5.4m) sees him reclaim his centre-back role alongside Fabinho (£5.4m) at the heart of defence, so Rhys Williams (£4.0m) drops out to sit among Salah and the other substitutes.

Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) start at left and right-back together for the third successive Premier League match since the latter’s injury comeback.

Crystal Palace make three changes from the side that drew 1-1 at West Ham midweek. Following their rest, Gary Cahill (£4.5m) and Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) return to the defence in the place of Scott Dann (£4.4m) and Joel Ward (£4.3m).

Roy Hodgson’s other alteration is enforced, Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) coming in for the suspended Christian Benteke (£5.5m).

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyate, Clyne; Eze, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Zaha, Ayew.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Fabinho, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Minamino.

  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Benching is overrated!

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/19/the-complete-guide-to-scouts-tips-and-advice-for-fpl-gameweek-14-2/?hc_page=23&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23004274

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      hat off

    2. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Tbf, I never doubted he would come on for 20min or so.

      But hauling like that wasnt planned :p

  2. Pi
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Hi, gents,
    Suggestion appreciated.

    Have EXACT CASH for ONE of the following trades with 2.5 m ITB.

    Would you rather
    A) Firmino> Giroud
    B) Robo> Lamptey?

    Salah already in my team.

    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Huh

      1. korbendallas82
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Maby he has seen Tenet.

    2. Mile Plankton
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You mean, the other way around?

      B in that case.

  3. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Salah (c)

    That’s what I had before I came on to this site this morning!

    1. yalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Win some lose some I guess

  4. Wild Rover
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Lol, even included two link fails.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23004549

  5. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    How is Salah so little owned? 32% really?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      Because so many crazy people sold him during the covid scare. 46% back then, was never worth selling

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        My positive I guess as I never had KDB or Bruno, Kept Son Kane and Salah

      2. NejiHyuuga01
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        actually D Bruno that week early for 10.5

        1. NejiHyuuga01
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Actually doing Mo to Bruno early that week for 10.5 price was the best decision I ever made. But you had to have a plan to bring Mo back

    2. DGW Sane TC Fail....
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      people got rid for KDB good run ,

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Kdb doesn’t look right this season.

  6. Keeptrying
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I should have asked for a hattrick or more 😉

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/19/the-complete-guide-to-scouts-tips-and-advice-for-fpl-gameweek-14-2/?hc_page=26&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23004454

  7. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    My opponent on head to head is on 51 points! Loyal double Pool defence. Makes my 26 look puny. Happy that I didn’t have to bring on KWP as first sub rather than sad I moved the captaincy

  8. Free Hat
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Salah scored so many points last 2 seasons, and I even found him not playing very well.

    This season I actually find him better and fitter. So cant imagine how many points hes gonna score this season.

  9. JollyGoodYellows
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How would you bring in one of TAA or Robbo here? 2FTs and 0.1itb

    Mccarthy (Martin)
    Zouma James Konsa (Dallas Neco)
    Salah KDB Bruno Son (Anguissa)
    DCL Bamford Wilson

  10. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Henderson is gonna do that thing again isnt he, and become an actual FPL option at 5.4

  11. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    And to think I tried to stay disciplined and not sell Guaita for a hit 😮

  12. Avo24
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Change captain from salah to bruno because of that leak. Now my rank drop to 70k just because of that small things

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Bruno yet to play ...

  13. JIMMY764
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    That Liverpool performance has completely thrown my gw18/19 plans up in the air. Need to find a way to double/triple up and potentially on TC Salah instead of BB.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'll have Salah + Mané + Robbo on a FH

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      They were utterly ruthless ; but it doesn’t happen that way every game ; we only just beat Spurs

  14. Milkman Bruno
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I feel sick. Salah to Kdb before city played Fulham has to be the worst move I’ve made ever in FPL

      1. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        KdB can still catch up today

    • Pigeon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Is James to Robertson/TAA and Grealish to Neto or someone cheaper a smart move?

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        No

    • Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      hopefully Mane gets benched next week for his crappy attitude, think he elaves in the enxt two windows. Has a real issue with Salah and Klopps decisions.
      Mane will be a flop when he leaves though, you know it

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        This is the reaction you want. If a player is happy being taken off when playing that well ... worry. Klopp said all is fine.

    • HUAAAA
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Hope manc lose! Fk up pep

    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Liverpool as a team scored 103 points in that one game. That's 1/3 of Sheffield United's entire points total for the season so far...

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Efficient they were

    • Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      I feel like KWP will score in this..

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Century? Decade?

    • Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Asssss ist

