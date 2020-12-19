Tight calf for absent Aubameyang as Everton host Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) is absent for Arsenal as they travel to Everton in Gameweek 14.

The Fantasy Premier League midfielder misses out due to a tight calf, replaced in the starting line-up by Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m).

Willian (£7.6m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) flank the former Leeds loanee, as Mikel Arteta continues with 3-4-3, despite the return of Hector Bellerín (£5.1m) on the bench, whose suspension triggered the return to that shape last time out.

Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) are the wing-backs with Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), David Luiz (£5.4m) and Rob Holding (£4.4m) the three-man defence.

Everton make an enforced change of their own, Tom Davies (£5.2m) coming in for Allan (£5.3m). André Gomes (£5.4m) might have claimed the Brazilian’s place had he not sustained an injury of his own in the build-up to Gameweek 14.

Having collected two clean sheets in the last two matches, Carlo Ancelotti retains faith with Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) at full-back although Robin Olsen (£4.5m) drops back to the bench for Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) to start in goal once again.

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Holgate; Sigurdsson, T Davies, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, D Luiz, Holding; Saka, Elneny, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Nketiah, Pépé.

