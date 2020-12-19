946
Dugout Discussion December 19

Tight calf for absent Aubameyang as Everton host Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) is absent for Arsenal as they travel to Everton in Gameweek 14.

The Fantasy Premier League midfielder misses out due to a tight calf, replaced in the starting line-up by Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m).

Willian (£7.6m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) flank the former Leeds loanee, as Mikel Arteta continues with 3-4-3, despite the return of Hector Bellerín (£5.1m) on the bench, whose suspension triggered the return to that shape last time out.

Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) are the wing-backs with Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), David Luiz (£5.4m) and Rob Holding (£4.4m) the three-man defence.

Everton make an enforced change of their own, Tom Davies (£5.2m) coming in for Allan (£5.3m). André Gomes (£5.4m) might have claimed the Brazilian’s place had he not sustained an injury of his own in the build-up to Gameweek 14.

Having collected two clean sheets in the last two matches, Carlo Ancelotti retains faith with Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) at full-back although Robin Olsen (£4.5m) drops back to the bench for Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) to start in goal once again.

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Holgate; Sigurdsson, T Davies, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, D Luiz, Holding; Saka, Elneny, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Nketiah, Pépé.

946 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    KDB is gone on WC! Should DCL?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      NEW & SHU 🙂

      
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        After 25 boss! WC26 🙂

        
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Replace 25 and 26 with 15 and 16

          
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Lol! That's a fair while away.

          
    2. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Risky moves! Who comes in?

      
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        After this GW mate. Looking at this;

        McCarthy, 4.0
        Robbo, James, Dias, Dier, Taylor
        Salah, Bruno, Son, Grealish, Soucek
        DCL, Bamford, Adams

        But DCL might go now too

        
    3. pundit of punts
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Selling KDB before Newcastle at home?

      Points explosion is just around the corner

      
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nope. 16

        
  2. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ffs what was he even booked for

    
    1. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wasting time

      
    2. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Time wasting

      
    3. JIMMY764
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      For not leaving the pitch quick enough when subbed, even though his number didn’t go up.

      
    4. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      It was really 1/2 richarlisons lol

      
  3. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Think I made a good move getting rid of DCL & TAA and bringing in Kane & Taor for this GW.

    
    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Taylor*

      
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      TAA scored 9 points pal.

      
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah but in the grand scheme of things. It's his first points return since GW3

        
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          I’d be gutted

          
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          In the grand scheme of things, he has some good fixtures coming up.

          
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            West brom too.. yikes

            
          2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            As do Kane and Taylor

            
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              You can't call it a good move when when TAA & DCL both returned whilst Kane & Taylor haven't even played.

              
    3. Zilla
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Both returned

      
    4. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Getting rid of TAA now with the fixtures . I wouldn't call it a good move personally

      
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Feel like it was a question of whether Kane or TAA would get me more. Kane clear answer so far this season

        
  4. Skloppy Kops
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Arteta out?

    
    1. MoeZe3bi
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      The question that repeats itself every week

      
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was feeling optimistic after the FA Cup win and what looked like a decent summer, but... there's something really rotten in this team.

      I think he's lost the dressing room. The players either aren't playing for him or his tactics are utterly sterile. Either way a change seems inevitable, may as well do it before Jan transfer window.

      
    3. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Pochettino in?

      
  5. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Carlo for manager of the year

    
  6. MoeZe3bi
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Sorry for reposting, but my comment got bottomed.

    Who do you think is the best midfielder under 8.0? Is it still Grealish/Zaha given their not so appealing run of fixtures?

    
    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Link your team, repost and then you'll get a response. Otherwise we're all guesing blind.

      
      1. MoeZe3bi
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/5926348/event/14

        
    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ward-prowse, Bowen and Neto if you want a real differential. Leaves change, too.

      
  7. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    ***ARSENAL MANAGER PLEADS FOR PATIENCE***

    
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      emery november 2019

      
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        At least his team was watchable

        
  8. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thinking Lamptey > Dier this gw giving me

    Martinez
    Dias - Dier - KWP
    Salah - KDB - Bruno - Grealish - Son
    Wilson - Bamford

    Button - Taylor - Mitchell - Davis

    Have 2 FT and 0.9m in the bank. Thoughts? 🙂

    
    1. MoeZe3bi
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      How about some Creswell action?

      
      1. MoeZe3bi
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Cresswell*

        
      2. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Targeting BGW 18 players

        
  9. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    If only the teams below Arsenal were a little bit better. Arsenal would surely get relegated

    
  10. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Took a risk and sold DCL & KDB this week.
    Hope Kane & Grealish get the job done.

    
  11. Party time
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Beautiful yc for dcl

    
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Luckily he wasn’t in the BAPs, though would have been fuming if he was

      
  12. Party time
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Dcl to Martial 1 gw punt could be GOLD

    
    1. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      yeah until you find you have to pay 7.9m to get DCL back who you bought for 7.0m in the first place...

      
      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I bought him for 7.8, I don’t mind getting him back for 7.9. Upside chasing imo. Let’s see Martial tomorrow

        
  13. yalala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Just put 100 quid 40/1 on Wenger in

    
  14. Watermelons
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    To all of the smug non-Salah owners who were belly laughing when Salah was benched as they predicted : how does it feel to get royally burned?

    
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      They won’t see this, they’ll be hibernating now for a while

      
    2. Bun Rab L3D2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A 5 hour late burn. Searing.

      
    3. Arlo2103
        1 min ago

        I took a 4 point hit to swap mane for salah and was ready to end it all until the little magician came on

        
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      23 from 3, good start?

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Mind you showing as a 5k red arrow atm!

        
      2. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Same as me. Salah, KDB, Adams

        
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Salah, McCarthy & DCL for me

          
      3. BeWater
          6 mins ago

          I'm on the same. Salah, Adams, KDB.

          
        • Bun Rab L3D2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Avg is 23 atm.

          
        • Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          35 from 4 but need Captain Pen to deliver

          
      4. Jindaljain
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Should I transfer DCL,Grealish, Chilwell to Kane,Soucheck,Stones??

        
        1. MoeZe3bi
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Stones may get rotated any given time

          
      5. Party time
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think United will score 5 goals tomorrow. Leeds defence is trash

        
        1. Bun Rab L3D2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          How many will they concede?

          
          1. Party time
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            2

            
            1. Bun Rab L3D2
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Good game. Over 6.5 goals should pay well!

              

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.