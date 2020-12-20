De Gea back between the posts as Solskjaer hands James surprise recall

The long-awaited first league meeting in 16 years between Manchester United and Leeds United takes place at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Kick-off in the north-west is at 16:30 GMT.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made five changes to the Manchester United team that beat Sheffield United on Thursday.

David de Gea is one of the players recalled, with Dean Henderson dropping to the bench.

Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay and Daniel James are also handed recalls as Alex Telles, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood make way.

Greenwood is among the substitutes and Edinson Cavani is back on the bench after a spell out through injury.

On James’ surprise inclusion, Solskjaer said:

Sometimes it’s players who suit different opposition but also the rotation. It has to happen because of all the games we’ve played, with the physical strain and preparation times in between. Dan’s worked really hard. We know his qualities and I think, today, his qualities will be very valuable. We’ve found a role for him to play tonight and I think it’s going to work out well. He always gives you a defensive work-rate and his pace is electric on the counter as well.

Leeds’ head coach Marcelo Bielsa has unsurprisingly named the same team that defeated Newcastle United 5-2 in midweek.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT