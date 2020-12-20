2066
Dugout Discussion December 20

De Gea back between the posts as Solskjaer hands James surprise recall

2,066 Comments
The long-awaited first league meeting in 16 years between Manchester United and Leeds United takes place at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Kick-off in the north-west is at 16:30 GMT.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made five changes to the Manchester United team that beat Sheffield United on Thursday.

David de Gea is one of the players recalled, with Dean Henderson dropping to the bench.

Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay and Daniel James are also handed recalls as Alex Telles, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood make way.

Greenwood is among the substitutes and Edinson Cavani is back on the bench after a spell out through injury.

On James’ surprise inclusion, Solskjaer said:

Sometimes it’s players who suit different opposition but also the rotation. It has to happen because of all the games we’ve played, with the physical strain and preparation times in between.

Dan’s worked really hard. We know his qualities and I think, today, his qualities will be very valuable. We’ve found a role for him to play tonight and I think it’s going to work out well. He always gives you a defensive work-rate and his pace is electric on the counter as well.

Leeds’ head coach Marcelo Bielsa has unsurprisingly named the same team that defeated Newcastle United 5-2 in midweek.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.

2,066 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Klaren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Was Rashford completely uninvolved or poor at finishing?

    Of course I didn’t captain him over Bruno, just asking for a friend 🙂

    
    1. Joey Tribbiani
        2 mins ago

        Respect for putting up a smile

        
      • Forgetmeknot
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thought he looked great in the first half and was unlucky not to register points

        
      • Serge Aurier
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        He was not bad actually. Dribbled like Dinho at times, unlucky to not get a goal or assist.

        
      • HashAttack
        • 3 Years
        just now

        7 out 7 home blanks this season - wish I had checked that before bringing him in (for Mahrez)

        
    2. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Targett and Grealish masterclass needed

      
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      REPOST

      How to get Salah? 2 FT 0.2 ITB. WC in GW16.

      McCarthy
      Robbo Lamptey Dallas
      KDB Bruno Son Torres
      Kane DCL Bamford

      Button Anguissa Mitchell Ferguson

      
      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        KDB and Kane

        
      2. Dosh
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I have the same dilemma and thinking Kane is the man to sell

        
      3. Hulk Smash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Just choose which of Kane, Son or KDB you'd rather lose. You can't have 5 premium attackers and Bruno is essential.

        
    4. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      75 with grealish, chilwell and soucek to go, back in the top 10k

      
      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        60 and almost back in the top 2 million.

        
        1. TOPCAT1960
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yep 60 here too with Chilwell and Sais!! to go

          
      2. MattysFantasyFooty
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Team?

        
      3. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nice! Same with me plus cresswell but I’m hoping to get back in the top 2M 🙂

        
        1. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Good luck.

          
      4. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        42 and don't want to look

        
        1. TOLV TUMS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Sympathies. That’s been my season.

          
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Soucek hattrick and I'm back in the game tho!

            
            1. TOLV TUMS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Here’s hoping!

              
    5. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Going Kane captain was so stupid even when I saw the big chance per mins conceded for Leeds. Currently sitting in Overall rank purgatory that is 400k for the last 6 GWs. Any tips to get out this mess?

      
      1. Hulk Smash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        As someone who lives at that kind of rank, the key is definitely getting your captain pick right more often than not.

        
      2. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Purgatory lol

        
        1. MattysFantasyFooty
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It’s true this rank is brutal so hard to go up or even down I think my team is just too template and I’m not nailing enough captaincies I don’t know what to do gonna probably take a few punts soon to try move rank

          
    6. jaywills
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      A) grealish to salah, werner to che adams
      B) KDB to Salah

      What would you do?

      
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        See how Villa do later. City should bounce soon so probably A.

        
    7. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ole trashing Taylor, love it!

      
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Great

        
      2. Hulk Smash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        What?

        
    8. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Captain
      1. KDB
      2. Salah

      
      1. Serge Aurier
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mo ofc

        
        1. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          just now

          yes I think I shouldn't take any un-necessary risk on captaincy

          
      2. F4L
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        if KDB plays midweek, I just wouldn't consider him a captaincy option this week

        
      3. Aidan269
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        1. Not even a question to be fair

        
        1. Serge Aurier
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Lol

          
    9. fantasywizard
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      If my first players on the bench didn't play, will the second on the bench come in instead, or will always be the first on the bench to come in? Thanks!

      
    10. HD7
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      The “Holy Trinity” strikes back vs Spurs assets. Next week KDB will also haul hopefully.

      
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        If not benched.

        
    11. The Red Devil
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any chance Fernandes gets the 3rd bonus?

      
      1. Slouch87
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Very little

        
      2. Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah if he gets the winning goal

        Open Controls
        1. PlumaPiedra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          That's already factored in.

          
          1. Bruce Lee
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Probably no chance then

            
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mark capped him I believe so...

        
    12. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Humble brag

      At the dizzy heights of 1.6m

      
      1. PlumaPiedra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Down to 2.3m here. What a season.

        
      2. Dosh
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Welcome

        
    13. OLLY G
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Chilwell, KBD, Wilson

      to

      Dallas, Son, Firmino -4?

      Thanks

      
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        worst I've seen

        
      2. Hulk Smash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No

        
      3. Aidan269
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Other way around I hope. That'd be the worst - 4 ever

        
      4. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Strap that knee!

        
    14. Tripleh123
        3 mins ago

        With Reece James questionable for upcoming fixtures with a knee injury, which will be best defender 5m or under? Looking at

        A) Coufal
        B) Dier
        C) KWP
        D) Others, pls state

        
        1. Bobby Reds
          • 10 Years
          just now

          D) Im looking at Stones (with a playing bench)

          
      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I want a 0-0 this game.

        
        1. Aidan269
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Boo

          
      • Bielsa Murderball
          3 mins ago

          Erm...

          
        • el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dallas's goal is a little sweetener after Kane captain fail.

          Trying to find little joys in the game.

          
        • fantasywizard
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          If your first player on the bench played 0 minutes, will he still go in or will it be the second on the bench to enter instead?

          
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            2nd

            
        • Woy_is_back
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          77 points with Chilwell, Grealish, Martinez left. Quite average?

          
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Above average for sure, I want Chilwell so bad

            
            1. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              just now

              He knows

              
          2. Steve Chance
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Only for you.

            
          3. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Far above average my friend!
            I have 57 and still a decent enough green arrow

            
        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Reece James' knee scan test has come back with a positive answer but he needs to be rested to heal #CFC

          https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/chelsea-facing-dilemma-with-james-knee-injury-after-right/ckbz7g53g1e11vygmkydrputh

          https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1340728815568490500?s=19

          Can't see him getting any minutes now. Too risky. Coufal incoming.

          
        • Milkman Bruno
            just now

            Mad to think McTominay could of had 2 more assist and another goal if his team mates finished and passed better

            
          • PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            One final chance for Grealish or he is leaving for the big McT

            

