668
Dugout Discussion December 20

Fit-again Castagne returns to Leicester starting XI as Mourinho benches Bergwijn

668 Comments
Share

Having been overhauled in the Fantasy Premier League points table by Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) on Saturday, Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.0m) will attempt to restore order when Leicester City visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:15 GMT.

The deadly duo’s ownership figures and price increased even further in the run-up to Gameweek 14, with the pair among the top four players for transfers in.

Kane and Son are the third and fourth most-popular captaincy picks of the weekend, too.

Both players unsurprisingly start for the Lilywhites today, although Jose Mourinho has made two alterations from the side defeated by Liverpool in midweek.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m) replaces Ben Davies (£4.6m) at left-back, while Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) is in for Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m).

That second switch may see Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) operate down the right flank, although a change to a narrower system is possible.

Gareth Bale (£9.3m) is back among the substitutes after a two-match absence because of illness.

Brendan Rodgers has gone one better and made three changes to the Foxes’ line-up following the defeat by Everton on Wednesday.

Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) returns from a hamstring injury and is back in a Premier League starting XI for the first time since October, while Jonny Evans (£5.5m) is also newly available after a one-match suspension.

Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) is the third returnee, with Christian Fuchs (£4.5m), Nampalys Mendy (£4.5m) and Cengiz Under (£5.9m) dropping to the bench.

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) leads the line for the visitors and has been in great form on the road, blanking in only one of his away appearances this season.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Son, Kane.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Albrighton, Vardy.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

668 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Son should have seen red for that. The wolf in sheep's clothing appears again. Absolute sociopath.

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      LOOOL he does see red mist far too often

      Open Controls
    2. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Didn’t see anything malicious, don’t be soft

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Must be his North Korean twin...

      Open Controls
  2. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Well this is not how I saw this game going.....

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Thought it would be comfortable for Spurs... Leicester have shown their credentials away, beating Arsenal and City. Great team and underrated

      Open Controls
      1. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Captained Kane, own Son and Reguilon. I'm gutted.

        Open Controls
  3. Party time
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Vardy Goal imminent

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Red card I hope

      Open Controls
  4. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Should that have been red for Son?

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
        2 mins ago

        Not red but should be yellow at least

        Open Controls
      • diesel001
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes. But gets away with it because of high FPL ownership (joking obvs)

        Open Controls
        1. HonestBlatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          of course damnnn

          Open Controls
        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          How irritating

          Open Controls
      • RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I thought so. Very dangerous play

        Open Controls
      • jason_ni
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Are you joking? Maybe a yellow, if even.

        Open Controls
      • UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Wasn’t even a yellow, nothing but a barge

        Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        No because hes always smiling

        Open Controls
    2. BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane captain was a terrible decision. Should have captained Bruno. Was never captaining Salah with his news so not bothered about that.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I was seduced by the record against Leicester. Also my first time owning Kane this season so feels even worse. Only thing which will compound it further is a Werner haul on Monday.

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Still time. Remember Southampton!!!

        Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      If that was Kane to Son they’d have given it

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Come on Hojbjerg/Sissoko/Bale/Lucas score without Kane or Son involvement.

      Open Controls
      1. Sid1891
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    5. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Aurier having a mare

      Open Controls
    6. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I apologize for the scout picks that I questioned why not including Kane

      Open Controls
      1. ivantys
          1 min ago

          The scouts picks on a row though

          Open Controls
      2. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Second gameweek in a row where I'm now hiding behind the couch not owning Bruno

        Open Controls
      3. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Var has made fpl 99.9% luck now

        Open Controls
        1. BenDavies
          • 8 Years
          just now

          not really. it's penalty taker simulator now

          Open Controls
        2. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah it was all about the skill before..

          Open Controls
      4. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        3.5m rank think I might just remove son for sterling as a differential XD

        Open Controls
      5. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        ⚽ Team News 📰
        MAN UTD : De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Martial, Rashford.
        Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Pogba, Cavani, Mata, Greenwood, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek.

        LEEDS : Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.
        Subs: Casilla, Poveda, Roberts, Costa, Hernandez, Strujik, Davis, Shackleton, Casey.

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Bruno haul incoming

          Open Controls
        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cavani supersub!

          Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thx - wow James?

          Open Controls
      6. unoaime
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Haven't used fantasy football in a long long time. Finished in the top 100 in 2012 but can't find my old account to prove it. Does FFS store any old posts from back then so i can look through the comments as i probably linked to my final finish at some point?

        Open Controls
      7. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        LEEDS TEAM NEWS
        Team to play Man Utd: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.
        Subs: Casilla, Poveda, Roberts, Costa, Hernandez, Strujik, Davis, Shackleton, Casey.

        MAN UTD TEAM NEWS
        Team to play Leeds: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Martial, Rashford.
        Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Pogba, Cavani, Mata, Greenwood, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek.

        Open Controls
        1. Party time
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Pogba on the bench. Noooooooo

          Open Controls
      8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Daniel James starts for united

        Ole has lost the plot

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          His pace will be useful against the Leeds press, it's a much better game for him than one vs a parked bus.

          Open Controls
      9. Did you see that throw-in?
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        VAR is able to do the offside law beautifully well. There is little genuine controversy. Just people not understanding their lack of knowledge on the topic.

        Open Controls
      10. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Kane onwers saying they shd not have captained him. True but now youve done it

        Time to face the punishment

        Open Controls
      11. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Also, this is why previous records that go back 3 years don't particularly matter.

        Open Controls
      12. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Pogba dropped for Dan James.

        Open Controls
      13. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No pogba is good for Bruno(c)

        Open Controls
      14. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        If the games ends like this with Spurs continuing to be toothless, it'll be hilarious. Nobody will know what to do. Kane owners lost, KdB owners with no one to switch to. Interesting stuff. Maybe we can actually get some differentials and variety!

        Cometh Rashford, Sterling, Mane, Vardy!

        Open Controls
      15. GROBARI
          just now

          Imagine you cant creat any chance with Bale Moura Son and Kane on the pitch

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.