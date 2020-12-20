Fit-again Castagne returns to Leicester starting XI as Mourinho benches Bergwijn

Having been overhauled in the Fantasy Premier League points table by Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) on Saturday, Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.0m) will attempt to restore order when Leicester City visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:15 GMT.

The deadly duo’s ownership figures and price increased even further in the run-up to Gameweek 14, with the pair among the top four players for transfers in.

Kane and Son are the third and fourth most-popular captaincy picks of the weekend, too.

Both players unsurprisingly start for the Lilywhites today, although Jose Mourinho has made two alterations from the side defeated by Liverpool in midweek.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m) replaces Ben Davies (£4.6m) at left-back, while Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) is in for Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m).

That second switch may see Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) operate down the right flank, although a change to a narrower system is possible.

Gareth Bale (£9.3m) is back among the substitutes after a two-match absence because of illness.

Brendan Rodgers has gone one better and made three changes to the Foxes’ line-up following the defeat by Everton on Wednesday.

Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) returns from a hamstring injury and is back in a Premier League starting XI for the first time since October, while Jonny Evans (£5.5m) is also newly available after a one-match suspension.

Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) is the third returnee, with Christian Fuchs (£4.5m), Nampalys Mendy (£4.5m) and Cengiz Under (£5.9m) dropping to the bench.

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) leads the line for the visitors and has been in great form on the road, blanking in only one of his away appearances this season.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Son, Kane.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Albrighton, Vardy.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT