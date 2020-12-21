Budget FPL defender Kilman returns as Podence and Neto lead the line for Wolves

The penultimate match of Gameweek 14 sees Burnley play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 17:30 GMT.

The headline team news is the recall of Max Kilman (£4.2m) to the Wolves starting XI after a four-game absence.

Kilman is in for Willy Boly (£5.5m), who was an injury doubt prior to the game and who is only among the substitutes this evening.

Another ‘flagged’ Wolves player, Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m), misses out altogether.

Marcal (£4.8m) and Fabio Silva (£5.2m) are both benched as teenage midfielder Owen Otasowie (£4.5m), Joao Moutinho (£5.2m) and Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) are also promoted to the starting XI.

The omission of Silva from the line-up will presumably mean that Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.9m) will play as a two-pronged strike force tonight.

Not one for making wholesale changes, Sean Dyche has made only one alteration from the side that drew 0-0 with Aston Villa last time out.

Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) is in for Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) up top.

Neto is the most-owned player on show tonight, closely followed by Kilman.

Not one of the Clarets’ squad has a double-digit ownership, although the in-form Nick Pope (£5.4m) sits in just under 10% of teams.

Pope has a better points-per-match average this season than any other goalkeeper who has made more than one start.

Neto, meanwhile, is the highest-points scorer among sub-£6.0m midfielders.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Otasowie, Moutinho, Neves, Podence, Neto.

