Christmas Number Ones – FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 14

Welcome to the Gameweek 14 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions. Time to find out who are this year’s Christmas number ones.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL MINI-LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Congratulations to Maruf Hossain who will be top at Christmas in our open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5u05vz). Maruf has held the number one spot ever since he joined in Gameweek 10, and is 13 points ahead of Will Thorp, who had a Gameweek score of 105.

But Maruf has slipped from third to fourth overall.

We are still the third Best League in FPL, based on the average score of the top five teams in each league.

Our current top five are Maruf Hossain, Will Thorp, Fionn Hayes, Da Hao Huang and Will Hollin, all of whom are in the top 190 overall.

There are currently 48,793 people participating in the open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to all those who have a registered Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

Maruf is also the festive chart topper in our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, with a 24 point lead over Peter Barone.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

Surging up the table, the form manager of the last five Gameweeks is Tarek Haroun. Last week Tarek sold Kevin De Buryne in order to get Mohamed Salah, but with a tasty home match against Newcastle United coming up, will the Belgian be coming straight back in?

A reminder that to receive your free copy of the Dossier for the Community Members mini-league, please go to the Mini League Mate website to sign-up. The League ID is 584. The Dossier will be emailed to you at the end of each Gameweek.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways throughout the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

The manager of the month for December will be announced after Gameweek 16.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) had a narrow 88-87 win over Cam Black in League 1 and now has 33 points out of a possible 42, but second-placed Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) was held to a 95-95 draw by Simon Vasquez.

Ville has a five point lead over Tim Hill, Aleksander and Milan Mihajlovic, who are all on 28.

Muzammil Shaikh won again in League 9 Division 38, but Jeffin Jose went down 85-94 to David Felter in League 9 Division 62, so Muzammil is now the only manager to have won all of his 14 matches.

This is Muzammil’s fifth season and he is 87k overall.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 15 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

LAST MAN STANDING

League code: 48n69x

Deadline: Open now until Gameweek 18*

*entrants must pass all previous safety scores to qualify

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition the safety score for Gameweek 14 was 59 points, with 156 managers eliminated and 1,674 going through to the next round.

The threshold for elimination remains at 8% for Gameweek 15.

It is possible to join up until Gameweek 18 – although you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

ELITE COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar is still top of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) and has risen to 467th overall. But Bob Wooster is now level with him on points and 476th overall, having made 13 transfers to Alaa’s 12.

Mike Varcoe is taking home the Christmas number one in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx) and has moved into the top thousand at 602nd overall. He has increased his lead over Rich Booth to 26 points.

Mike also tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) for a sixth Gameweek, 37 points ahead of Craig Eady. Mike and Craig are 357th and 862nd respectively in our Career Hall of Fame.

Burhan Samaan (aka Suarezista) held on for a third successive Gameweek to land the festive first in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6). Burham is up to 17,623rd overall, nine points ahead of Elias Kharma (aka @FPLMason).

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March has taken the lead in his own FPL Champions League and is now 366k overall – but 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson is only one point behind. 2017/18 winner Yusuf Sheikh, who had led since Gameweek 2, drops to fourth.

PROS AND CONS

The Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league is for the Scout Network and includes six of the 11 Pro Pundits. FFS Front End Developer Joe Collett has regained the lead and is up to 36,640th overall, five points ahead of Beraht Thapa (aka Americans Talk FPL) who had led for the previous four Gameweeks.

Fabio Borges is still the highest-ranked Pro Pundit and is now up to 16,872nd overall.

Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) will be enjoying his turkey tomorrow given that he’s top of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a second Gameweek and is up to 45,817th overall. Jack’s five points ahead of Mat Williams (aka Matzi11a), and nine ahead of Neale Rigg (aka Skonto Rigga) who had a Gameweek score of 109.

In Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league it’s now seven Gameweeks in first for Stephen Kearney, despite him slipping to 7,493rd overall. Daniel Coughlan is his nearest challenger, 11 points behind, after an impressive Gameweek score of 111.

And it’s six Gameweeks at the top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for Andy Short. Andy is up to 1,545th overall and has increased his lead over Anoop K to a massive 55 points.

TRACK YOUR PROGRESS IN 2021

My January to May League (code h62bh1) will start scoring in Gameweek 17. This was won last season by Will Timbers (aka TopMarx), and over 500 teams have already entered.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.