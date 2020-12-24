Which FPL players have performed well in Football Index over the last year?

Sponsored by Football Index

It’s been a difficult year for all of us, but there’s always something to be found that can help lift the gloom.

And in the case of Football Index (FI), that something often involves two words: Bruno and Fernandes.

Football Index is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

Looking at the performance of certain key players over the past 12 months, it’s fair to say that FI and FPL don’t always plough the same furrow.

But in Bruno Fernandes, the two share a poster boy.

Since joining Manchester United in January from Sporting Lisbon, the midfielder has been exceptional, racking up 219 points from 2,220 minutes of FPL action.

That’s roughly a point earned every 10 minutes, which compares very favourably to the 11.1 average of FPL’s highest scorer last season, Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, or the ever-consistent Mohamed Salah’s 12.3.

But while all three are FPL high-fliers, Fernandes’ performance is on another level over at FI.

He’s currently trading at around £6.11 per share, which represents a 139% increase over the year.

Even compared to one of football’s biggest ever stars, Lionel Messi, Fernandes is a cut above right now – the Barcelona man’s price is down 14% over the last 12 months despite a big jump in his share value when news that he could be leaving Spain kicked in over the summer.

But on FI, it’s not all about share price, with a variety of Match Day and Media Dividends providing traders with other opportunities.

Fernandes has proved to be a strong bet when it comes to Dividends, bringing in £2.88 in total Dividends per share – a whopping 103% year-on-year rise.

That gives him an overall Trading Performance (TP) figure of 242%, which is the highest of any player on FI.

Compare that to De Bruyne and Salah, whose TP totals for the year are -20% and -44% respectively.

Andy Robertson is another who has had a positive 12 months, enjoying upturns in Dividends (44%) and price (9%), leading to a very tidy +53% Trading Performance boost.

Robertson’s price is still lower than that of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£2.11 versus £2.91), who he has outperformed in Football Index this year.

As mentioned, Fernandes has FI’s best TP figure for the last 12 months.

But there are two other Premier League players in the top ten and they are, perhaps, surprising ones.

Coming in in seventh place, with a TP increase of 148% this year, is Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

And in ninth, Chelsea stopper Edouard Mendy (+131%).

One of the major reasons for the pair’s excellent year is that goalkeepers in FI generally have a low share price – Martinez currently sits at around £0.42, Mendy at £0.65 – so a small rise in that value (relative to the likes of Fernandes) has a proportionally more dramatic effect.

It’s a great reminder that FI gains can be made from the lower-priced squad players, not exclusively in the Top 200 footballers with the likes of Bruno Fernandes.

