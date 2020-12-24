81
Football Index December 24

Which FPL players have performed well in Football Index over the last year?

81 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Football Index

It’s been a difficult year for all of us, but there’s always something to be found that can help lift the gloom.

And in the case of Football Index (FI), that something often involves two words: Bruno and Fernandes.

Football Index is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

GET STARTED WITH FOOTBALL INDEX TODAY

Looking at the performance of certain key players over the past 12 months, it’s fair to say that FI and FPL don’t always plough the same furrow.

But in Bruno Fernandes, the two share a poster boy.

Since joining Manchester United in January from Sporting Lisbon, the midfielder has been exceptional, racking up 219 points from 2,220 minutes of FPL action.

That’s roughly a point earned every 10 minutes, which compares very favourably to the 11.1 average of FPL’s highest scorer last season, Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, or the ever-consistent Mohamed Salah’s 12.3.

But while all three are FPL high-fliers, Fernandes’ performance is on another level over at FI.

He’s currently trading at around £6.11 per share, which represents a 139% increase over the year.

Even compared to one of football’s biggest ever stars, Lionel Messi, Fernandes is a cut above right now – the Barcelona man’s price is down 14% over the last 12 months despite a big jump in his share value when news that he could be leaving Spain kicked in over the summer.

But on FI, it’s not all about share price, with a variety of Match Day and Media Dividends providing traders with other opportunities.

Fernandes has proved to be a strong bet when it comes to Dividends, bringing in £2.88 in total Dividends per share – a whopping 103% year-on-year rise.

That gives him an overall Trading Performance (TP) figure of 242%, which is the highest of any player on FI.

Compare that to De Bruyne and Salah, whose TP totals for the year are -20% and -44% respectively.

Andy Robertson is another who has had a positive 12 months, enjoying upturns in Dividends (44%) and price (9%), leading to a very tidy +53% Trading Performance boost.

Robertson’s price is still lower than that of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£2.11 versus £2.91), who he has outperformed in Football Index this year.

As mentioned, Fernandes has FI’s best TP figure for the last 12 months.

But there are two other Premier League players in the top ten and they are, perhaps, surprising ones.

Coming in in seventh place, with a TP increase of 148% this year, is Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

And in ninth, Chelsea stopper Edouard Mendy (+131%).

One of the major reasons for the pair’s excellent year is that goalkeepers in FI generally have a low share price – Martinez currently sits at around £0.42, Mendy at £0.65 – so a small rise in that value (relative to the likes of Fernandes) has a proportionally more dramatic effect.

It’s a great reminder that FI gains can be made from the lower-priced squad players, not exclusively in the Top 200 footballers with the likes of Bruno Fernandes.

Sign up to Football Index today and take advantage of their seven-day £500 money-back guarantee.

T&Cs available on  https://trade.footballindex.co.uk/moneybackguarantee/.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 15

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    More possible to happen?
    A) Leeds keeping more than 1 CS till gw20
    B)Burnley keeping more than 2 CS till gw20

    Open Controls
    1. The White Pele
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. The White Pele
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Thoughts about Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Great option in form he can match Rashford still DCL Bamford better value for money than Martial

      Open Controls
      1. The White Pele
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Have DCl & Bam already. Thinking Chilwell & Watkins to Dallas & Martial for free.

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yeah it's great. Martial can be a long term hold imo with some great fixtures even after the DGW19

          Open Controls
        2. Mufc202020
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Good transfers

          Open Controls
        3. Bielsa Murderball
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            thinking of the exact same move here

            Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Owned him twice already this season. Never again.

        Open Controls
    2. winchester
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Hi lads
        planning on fh gw18 and bb gw19. have no 1st wc. have 2ft and 0,4m itb

        a) mitchell+kane -> robbo+adams (lose much value from kane..)
        b) mitchell+grealish+dcl -> robbo+soucek/raphinha+adams -4
        c) james+grealish -> robbo+soucek/raphinha (would need more hits onwards here building bb team if james out..)

        basically this gw it's losing either kane, dcl or grealish or a combo.. which one(s)?

        martinez (martin)
        james coufal kwp (taylor mitchell)
        salah bruno son grealish (bissouma)
        kane bamford dcl

        Open Controls
      • Westfield Irons ⭐️
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Price rises pre dead line???
        I'm WCing in GW16 and keeping a close eye on price rises for my target players before the GW15 deadline... With my preferred BB squad I'll have 0.0 in the bank after the WC in GW16.
        Do you expect most people have transferred in their GW15 players already?
        Will most people switch off now between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day?
        Or could there still be a lot more transfer activity to come?

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Most people will do their moves Friday Saturday as always so they will be some price rises/falls for sure imo

          Open Controls
        2. fusen
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          IMO there will always be a surge of transfers on the day or two before the deadline. Lots of players don't check the website in the middle of the gap, they do it until the scores are updated and then around the deadline.

          Open Controls
          1. Westfield Irons ⭐️
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            If you're right and a lot of transfers are made on 26th pre deadline, that would be fine, I could WC in my BB team the same day, before price rises, I guess I'm hoping most people will have either made transfers already (to catch price rises) or will now wait until 26th.

            Open Controls
      • fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Who to bench, pick one:

        1. Coufal (BHA)
        2. Soucek (BHA)
        3. Dallas (BUR)

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. The White Pele
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Westfield Irons ⭐️
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          2, 1, 3. But it's close... Soucek has decent betting odds to score anytime, don't be put of his chance of attacking returns by his low price.

          Open Controls
        3. Mufc202020
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          231

          Open Controls
          1. Mufc202020
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Actually scratch that, 213

            Open Controls
      • fusen
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Season Points Rank
        2013/14 1501 2582055
        2016/17 1681 2609556
        2017/18 1651 3912938
        2018/19 1931 2726178
        2019/20 2024 1635618

        What rank do you think this person currently has this season?

        (To find the answer, their ID is 4865323)

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          no1

          Open Controls
          1. fusen
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            From the league's they are a member of, I reckon they would probably consider themselves a casual

            Open Controls
        2. fusen
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          It makes me wonder if they have knowingly changed the way they play at all, or they are just doing what they have done every season and this year they've had the rub of the green.

          Not that it takes away from needing knowledge to successfully do consistently well at FPL, but shows a bad year can just be a bad year, the same a very good year can just be a very good year.

          Open Controls
          1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            There is hope for us all.

            Open Controls
            1. STEP rOVERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Not this season!

              Open Controls
      • Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        How many pts do you want from your Triple Captain to be satisfied?
        I can see Salah scoring around 18 pts in DGW19 but not sure yet if it's better than Bench Boost

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Assuming you have 4 BB players, that's 2x8 which is 16 merely through playing more than 60 minutes in DGW fixtures. Add returns to that and that should far outscore an 18 pointer from Salah, so IMO BB has far higher potential than TC.

          Open Controls
          1. Abra Dubravka
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            This. Good logic

            Open Controls
          2. Shark Team
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            If the bench is Johnstone Dallas Taylor Soucek and also with a hit taken before it's too close to call...

            Open Controls
            1. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              And remember Leeds defenders can always get negative points

              Open Controls
            2. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              That's an individual issue, my comment was in general.

              Open Controls
      • Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Best option;

        A) Play Justin - home to Man Utd

        B) Coady to Coufal (-4)

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Abra Dubravka
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • RedWolf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Who should I start and who should I bench?

        Cancelo or Zouma?

        Open Controls
        1. Mufc202020
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Tough one! I would look to get both in my team. But cancelo if I had to pick and zouma first sub

          Open Controls
      • Mufc202020
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Apologies if this is been mentioned before but do we think that man united will now play in BGW18 due to the EFL cup???

        Open Controls
        1. fusen
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          I haven't seen anyone mention this

          Open Controls
        2. Mr Tin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          This has been mentioned on here a lot over the last 24hrs but no official announcement yet. Likely to be mentioned this week if it's happening.

          Open Controls
      • KDB4PREZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Some help/advice would be great please tia.

        Mcc Forster*
        Diaz Matip Coufal Targett Dallas
        Grealish Son Salah KDB Bruno
        Bamford Watkins* Brewster*
        0FT 0Itb

        Plan was to Tc Salah but maybe should aim for BB with only the players marked I’d wanna change for a BB.

        So with this team would you..
        A) Go for BB
        B) TC salah

        Open Controls
        1. The White Pele
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • Abra Dubravka
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Can only play 2 of the below. Which two?

        A) KWP
        B) Coufal
        C) Soucek
        D) Dallas
        E) Zouma

        Open Controls
        1. Werner Bremen
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          B und E

          Open Controls
        2. Mufc202020
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          DE

          Open Controls
      • waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Has anyone successfully set up a WC16 team, with no FH18 and poss TC19.
        I just can't fit kdb/son/Kane/Salah/Bruno in!

        Open Controls
      • Werner Bremen
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Chilwell to Matip for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. Bielsa Murderball
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Probably yes.

            Open Controls
        2. Frucke
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Whos your cap gw 19?

          Open Controls
          1. Bielsa Murderball
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Salah

              Open Controls
          2. Bielsa Murderball
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              Play 1 :
              A) Dier vs WOL
              B) Watkins vs CRY

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                The attacker

                Open Controls
            • Werner Bremen
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              Chilwell to: (For a hit)

              A Zouma

              B Matip

              Open Controls
              1. jonnybhoy
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Use your bench

                Open Controls
                1. Werner Bremen
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Don't have it. Only Kilman

                  Open Controls
            • Eddie - Back to Square Owen
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 4 mins ago

              I should know this, but haven't really been interested in going near Everton defence. Has Coleman been injured or just lost his spot to Godfrey?

              Open Controls
              1. dark91
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Has been injured alongside Digne (that's the latest I know)

                Open Controls
            • jonnybhoy
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Really want to get TAA is by getting rid of Dias so worth doing this?

              Chillwell and Dias to TAA and Dallas for free?

              Open Controls
              1. Werner Bremen
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
              2. FPL_Motty
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                No, wouldnt ditch Dias

                Open Controls
            • Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              Is KdB to Son in GW 16 worth two transfers, if I want KdB back for GW20. (Essentialy -4x2 because I wil need two hits in this period)

              GW15. GW16. GW17. GW18 GW19 GW20
              Son. Wolves Fulh. Leeds. FH. ShU. Liv
              KdB. New. Eve. Che. FH. Leic WestB

              Open Controls
              1. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                That turner out wrong:
                Son: Ful, Leeds and ShU over KdB: EVE, Che and CryP for -8.

                Open Controls
                1. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Jesus Christ.....turner= turned.

                  Open Controls
              2. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                I'm doing it.

                Open Controls
              3. ZimZalabim
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                im planning the same but for Kane and wondering if its worth the -8 or not

                Im going to watch them this weekend and if spurs look sluggish like they did vs Leicester I might hold Kdb

                Open Controls
            • OneDennisBergkamp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              any updates on Chilwell? if i sell him it will be hard to get him back in....

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Expected to be out for at least two weeks (3GWs).

                https://twitter.com/CarefreeYouth/status/1341849170714484737?s=19

                Open Controls
                1. OneDennisBergkamp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  cheers!

                  Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Fellow BB19 managers, how many SGW players are you playing and who are they?

              Open Controls
              1. OneDennisBergkamp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                prob Martinez, Son, Kane
                maybe DCL

                Open Controls
              2. FPL_Motty
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Getting Son in and keeping during 19. Dias and Grealish are also staying and no backup GK because I can't be faffed wasting transfers on that slot. So I guess 3? This is without WC

                Open Controls
              3. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Martinez and Son.

                Open Controls
            • Dr Van Nostrand
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours ago

              Quick query if we have 2 free transfers GW18 and play free hit. Do we drop to 1 in GW19?

              Open Controls
              1. Rassi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
                1. Dr Van Nostrand
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Bastids cheers

                  Open Controls
              2. FPL_Motty
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Yes. Also be aware you lose a transfer going into 18 as well, if you want to make a transfer and also play FH it wont make the transfer so do any moves in 17.

                Open Controls
            • Kasper the ghost keeper
              • 4 Years
              3 hours ago

              Which for the double?
              A) Matip, Mane and Grealish
              B) Robertson, KDB and Raphinha

              Open Controls
              1. Westfield Irons ⭐️
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                B - because of KDB fixtures GW20+

                Open Controls
              2. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            • Coys96
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Getting now and would be in BB in DGW19:

              A) Rodrigo (have Raphinha)
              B) Adams

              Stats and fixtures lean to Rodrigo, but would rather triple up with Raph, Bamford & Dallas... thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            • Mika-eel
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Going without KDB in 18 if you not planning to FH?.

              Other option is swapping out Salah/Bruno and bringing him back for 19.

              Think I'll just have to trust one of the Spurs guys

              Open Controls
            • Shark Team
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Doubling up WHU Def with Balbuena along with Coufal instead of Taylor Dallas ?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.