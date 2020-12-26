1303
Dugout Discussion December 26

Fernandes and Vardy the Fantasy focus as Bailly returns at centre-back

1,303 Comments
Share

Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) are the key Fantasy Premier League assets as the Boxing Day football gets underway.

Unsurprisingly, the two talismanic figures both start as Leicester City and Manchester United go head-to-head at the King Power Stadium.

Fernandes, owned by 43.5% of managers has blanked in just one away Premier League match since joining the Red Devils, today facing a Leicester defence that features Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and James Justin (£4.9m) either side of Jonny Evans (£5.5m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m).

Like Fernandes, Vardy is less effective at home than he is on the road, averaging 4.7 points per game at the King Power Stadium this season.

Against Manchester United, the forward is supported by an attacking midfield of Harvey Barnes (£6.7m), James Maddison (£7.1m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.3m).

He might fancy his chances against Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s defence today, considering Eric Bailly (£4.9m) is returning to the side.

Very few deny the Ivory Coast international has the pace and strength to thrive in such an environment but he has not appeared in a Premier League match since the 6-1 defeat to Spurs in early October.

Solskjaer has explained that Bailly is operating at centre-back today, not on the right, perhaps indicating either Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) is occupying that position.

The alternative layout, could see the two of them joined in a back-three by Harry Maguire (£5.4m) with Daniel James (£6.2m) and Luke Shaw (£4.8m) fulfilling wing-back roles.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Fofana, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelóf; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, D James; Martial.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,303 Comments Post a Comment
  1. InSaneMan-e
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hi guys. Anyone know when is the latest I can use my WC before I lose it?

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      About 47 hours.

      Open Controls
      1. InSaneMan-e
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Brilliant. Basically Monday morning before gw deadline. Thanks

        Open Controls
  2. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Brosstan you are absolutely class mate

    Open Controls
    1. Bennyboy1907
        just now

        He’s so annoying, really hate the vibe he brings here

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ohh this is harsh for Ayoze's owners

      Open Controls
    3. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think the popularity of fantasy has partly taken that goal off Vardy. Years ago there would not of been the forensics of today

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Literally the opposite. This influx of app store casuals is why the goal was given as vardys in the first place.

        Open Controls
      2. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Amazing

        Open Controls
      3. KICKandRUSH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        no forensics needed
        most obvious OG I've seen in a while

        Open Controls
      4. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vardy literally went on TV and said it wasn't his goal. You don't need the CSI team to get to the bottom of this case.

        Open Controls
      5. Joey Tribbiani
          2 mins ago

          no. the fact that the ball was clearly going off target took the goal off Vardy

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yes im not doubting its right...in these times. Go back in history applying the rules of today and you can chalk off 1000s of goals from the record books.

            Open Controls
        • Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wow! Downgraded to assist - I'm surprised, but suits my purpose

          Open Controls
        • Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I dont own him. Just know that years ago the tech and opta etc would not of taken the goal off him

          Open Controls
      6. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hopefully Coufal plays, forgot Justin before Dier on bench.

        Open Controls
      7. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm very unlucky as a Tuanzebe owner

        Open Controls
        1. KICKandRUSH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          deserved 3 BAPS

          Open Controls
      8. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Was an average save straight at him lol. Wtf they on about defending PRford

        Open Controls
      9. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Vardy owners finally getting what they deserve

        Open Controls
        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          They deserve a blank

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.