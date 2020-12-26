Fernandes and Vardy the Fantasy focus as Bailly returns at centre-back

Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) are the key Fantasy Premier League assets as the Boxing Day football gets underway.

Unsurprisingly, the two talismanic figures both start as Leicester City and Manchester United go head-to-head at the King Power Stadium.

Fernandes, owned by 43.5% of managers has blanked in just one away Premier League match since joining the Red Devils, today facing a Leicester defence that features Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and James Justin (£4.9m) either side of Jonny Evans (£5.5m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m).

Like Fernandes, Vardy is less effective at home than he is on the road, averaging 4.7 points per game at the King Power Stadium this season.

Against Manchester United, the forward is supported by an attacking midfield of Harvey Barnes (£6.7m), James Maddison (£7.1m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.3m).

He might fancy his chances against Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s defence today, considering Eric Bailly (£4.9m) is returning to the side.

Very few deny the Ivory Coast international has the pace and strength to thrive in such an environment but he has not appeared in a Premier League match since the 6-1 defeat to Spurs in early October.

Solskjaer has explained that Bailly is operating at centre-back today, not on the right, perhaps indicating either Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) is occupying that position.

The alternative layout, could see the two of them joined in a back-three by Harry Maguire (£5.4m) with Daniel James (£6.2m) and Luke Shaw (£4.8m) fulfilling wing-back roles.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Fofana, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelóf; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, D James; Martial.

