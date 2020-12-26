1517
Dugout Discussion December 26

Mahrez and Wilson benched as Guardiola opts for Torres over Aguero up front

1,517 Comments
The Premier League action on Boxing Day concludes with two matches that kick off simultaneously at 20:00 GMT.

Manchester City take on Newcastle United at the Etihad, while Everton are the visitors to Bramall Lane for a clash against Sheffield United.

After all the talk and worry over whether Pep Guardiola would roll out some seasonal rotation for tonight’s fixture, the City boss has made only one alteration from the starting XI that defeated Southampton in their last Premier League outing.

It’s an enforced one at that as Nathan Ake comes in to replace Kyle Walker, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gabriel Jesus also returned a positive COVID-19 test result ahead of this match and, like Walker, is currently self-isolating.

Sergio Aguero is again only among the substitutes, with Ferran Torres given the nod to lead the line for the hosts.

There are four changes for Newcastle from their 1-1 draw with Fulham, the most notable of which sees Callum Wilson benched.

Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett also make way from Steve Bruce’s line-up, with the latter two not in the matchday squad.

Matty Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Isaac Hayden and Jacob Murphy are the players handed recalls.

Bruce said of Wilson’s benching ahead of kick-off:

He has got a knock as well, so he’s not quite 100%. He’s played four games in 12 days, so it’s important to look after him a bit.

Over in South Yorkshire, there are two changes made by Chris Wilder from Gameweek 14.

John Lundstram is banned and John Fleck drops to the bench, with Oliver Burke and Ben Osborn handed starts.

That means that Rhian Brewster gets another run-out in attack for the visitors.

Carlo Ancelotti, who has promised rotation in the Gameweek 16 match against Manchester City, goes full strength at Bramall Lane – or at least, as full strength as he can amid the glut of injuries at the club.

His only change to the starting XI from last weekend is enforced, with Richarlison missing out with a concussion and replaced by Anthony Gordon out wide.

James Rodriguez remains out.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Osborn, Ampadu, Stevens, McGoldrick, Brewster, Burke.

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Sigurdsson, Gordon, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, M Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Joelinton.

  1. Sir Alex Telles.
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Am I the only one with 10 players played?

    1. yalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yea probably

      1. Sir Alex Telles.
        • 3 Years
        just now

        How many players played on avg

    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I could easily have joined you given I have no bench but got lucky *so far* that everyone has played.

    3. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Average is 6.5.

      1. Sir Alex Telles.
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Pretty low

    4. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’ve only had 3 play Chil, DCL and Grealish.

      Kane, Bam, Son, (S)alah, Soucek, TAA, Dallas and Fab left.

  2. Jafalad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Brought in Stones for Chilwell and I am now tempted to keep him at 4.7 for the bgw. Seems to be building a solid partnership with Dias. Citeh defender below 5 mill and starting seems a no brainer to me.

    Makes sense?

    1. LSK
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I did the same. Might as well keep for the foreseeable unless he loses his place.

    2. acidicleo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Is he only 4.7..that's a bargain..

  3. BeWater
      8 mins ago

      Unfortunately Kev, I'm sorry to say this but...

      https://youtu.be/0_Mf-lGTVZE

    • Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not sure i can stomach watching kdb like this. Not even playing at walking pace even with the ball in space

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looks like someone has space jammed his talent away

        1. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Its City in general. They have no crowd to force them into action and seem stuck in first gear particularly versus block teams

      2. BeWater
          6 mins ago

          Just ambles around playing little one twos with his back to goal.

      3. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Best replacement option for Konsa?

        Thinking Dallas, Dier irvTaylor?

        1. Sir Alex Telles.
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Depends on whether you'll FH 18

          1. Jellyfish
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yes FH18

        2. GoonSquad
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Dier, no blank week upcoming.

      4. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Looking like a save FT?

        McCarthy
        Cresswell | Dallas | Taylor
        Salah | Bruno | Son | Grealish
        Kane | DCL | Bamford

        Steer | Soucek | Targett | Mitchell

        0ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Great team

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thanks Fudgy, I may sell Grealish or DCL to get a Pool defender soon

            1. Fudgy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Ye DCL can probs go

            2. AlternativeB
                just now

                But not before DGW?

        2. acidicleo
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Glad not be burnt this evening as a non city Chelsea everton arsenal owner...

        3. F_Ivanovic
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          This week has been a diaster again. Not only that but my decision to FH in 19 is looking pretty silly rn because I'm almost forced into keeping KDB for the next couple now.

          1. Sir Alex Telles.
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I'm on the same strategy and I kinda think I want KDB differential haul when he is lowly owned.

        4. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Raphinha very popular pick on here. Feels like it is going to end in tears when a player is hyped up that much.

          1. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            His underlying stats say otherwise. Has been very unlucky not to get a couple of goals / assists in the last few matches.

            1. diesel001
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Sounds like Tariq Lamptey again.....

          2. Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            I got him a few weeks ago and haven’t been overly impressed. I’ll take his points v United and hopefully a couple of price rises but will likely move on after the DGW.

          3. GoonSquad
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Watched him for a few weeks, gets in good attacking positions....not a great finisher, but for 5.4m he's the most attacking under 6.0m on the most attacking team.

            1. Shark
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Podence?

        5. Rash
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Kdb replacements for the double in mind and to free up some cash?

          Salah son kdb bruno soucek
          DCL Bamford brewster

          1. Dirty Harry
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Rashford?

            1. GoonSquad
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Probably Grealish, don't like ManU double up as much. Maybe punt on Maddison for a couple weeks.

          2. S.Kuqi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Got similar front8.

            Raphinha, Rashford and possibly Mane

        6. jimmy.floyd
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          A KDB to Mane
          B KDB Wilson to Zaha Kane (-4)

          Have Son and Salah. Going without FH in GW18.

        7. Dirty Harry
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Grealish + KDB > Son + Rashford (-4)
          (Have Kane and Bruno)

          1. jimmy.floyd
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yes

        8. Pukkipartyy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Would u bring in TAA or Robbo?

          1. michudagawd
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Robbo

          2. acidicleo
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Robbo

        9. michudagawd
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          KDB + DCL ➡ Son + Kane for a hit is mighty tempting now.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            If both Son and Kane blank tomorrow, you’ll regret. Wait and see

          2. jimmy.floyd
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Do it tomorrow

        10. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          With the team below, would you build up to FH in GW 18 or 19?

          Martinez, Steer
          Zouma Taylor Lamptey Balbuena Mitchell
          Salah Bruno KDB Son Grealish
          DCL Bamford Brewster

        11. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Kane on -60%...

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Oh dear....punishment served tomorrow?

        12. ALI_G
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          waiting for the next group of wise men on here to say how great KDB's stats are and how they are holding him for his next 3 pointer

          1. ALI_G
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            I owned him for 5 GW this season and he blanked in 4

            Open Controls
            1. GoonSquad
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Wrong gameweeks

        13. Tabbara
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thoughts on this WC draft

          McCarthy Johnstone
          Taylor Dias Robertson Balbuena Coufal
          Salah Fernandes Son Raphinha Soucek
          Kane Rodrigo Bamford

          0.3 ITB
          Sadly cant get adams
          Thx

          1. Injury Prone o_O Gooner.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Stones over Dias maybe? its what im considering to free up cash which is so tight if doing bb! Keepers are a problem right? lotto I guess

        14. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          KDB no goals from open play this season

        15. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          El Ghazi has killed Grealish just like last season

          So pissing off

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Watkins killed him today

        16. MoeZe3bi
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Who is a better pick Dier or Stones?
          Defense is
          Chilwell-Zouma-Taylor-Coufal

        17. BENOIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          What do we make of Werner? Benched for Villa game?

          1. ALI_G
            • 3 Years
            just now

            he's not a viable option

            whether he is benched in the diff between 0, 1 or 2 points

            it may do a favour as your bench player probably has better chance of a return

        18. Injury Prone o_O Gooner.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Wheres the gw16 WC discussion boys? *shrugs*

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Starts tomorrow after the games.

          2. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Most peopel already setting up well for the blank/double

        19. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Which one from DCL and Grealish would you out this week and who would you get?

          Both got tough fixtures and no DGW.

          Could do DCL Grealish to Kane Soucek -4?

        20. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Meslier or McCarthy?

          1. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Mac

        21. fcsaltyballs
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          2FT, and planning for DGW19 (FH18):

          1. Grealish DCL >> Fernandes Wood or Adams (initial DGW19 plan)
          2. KDB >> Fernandes (save 1FT)
          3. KDB DCL >> Fernandes Kane
          4. KDB DCL >> Fernandes Vardy

          Cheers

          1. CRO KLOPP
            • 3 Years
            just now

            4

        22. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Do we think Johnstone for WBA goes up tonight?

        23. CRO KLOPP
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          KDB to Soucek sounds and looks so stupid on fpl transfer page,still I am going for it

          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I likely will in a hit to get Kane

        24. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Wish I had KDB so I could sell him again for some good player lol

