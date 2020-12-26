Mahrez and Wilson benched as Guardiola opts for Torres over Aguero up front

The Premier League action on Boxing Day concludes with two matches that kick off simultaneously at 20:00 GMT.

Manchester City take on Newcastle United at the Etihad, while Everton are the visitors to Bramall Lane for a clash against Sheffield United.

After all the talk and worry over whether Pep Guardiola would roll out some seasonal rotation for tonight’s fixture, the City boss has made only one alteration from the starting XI that defeated Southampton in their last Premier League outing.

It’s an enforced one at that as Nathan Ake comes in to replace Kyle Walker, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gabriel Jesus also returned a positive COVID-19 test result ahead of this match and, like Walker, is currently self-isolating.

Sergio Aguero is again only among the substitutes, with Ferran Torres given the nod to lead the line for the hosts.

There are four changes for Newcastle from their 1-1 draw with Fulham, the most notable of which sees Callum Wilson benched.

Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett also make way from Steve Bruce’s line-up, with the latter two not in the matchday squad.

Matty Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Isaac Hayden and Jacob Murphy are the players handed recalls.

Bruce said of Wilson’s benching ahead of kick-off:

He has got a knock as well, so he’s not quite 100%. He’s played four games in 12 days, so it’s important to look after him a bit.

Over in South Yorkshire, there are two changes made by Chris Wilder from Gameweek 14.

John Lundstram is banned and John Fleck drops to the bench, with Oliver Burke and Ben Osborn handed starts.

That means that Rhian Brewster gets another run-out in attack for the visitors.

Carlo Ancelotti, who has promised rotation in the Gameweek 16 match against Manchester City, goes full strength at Bramall Lane – or at least, as full strength as he can amid the glut of injuries at the club.

His only change to the starting XI from last weekend is enforced, with Richarlison missing out with a concussion and replaced by Anthony Gordon out wide.

James Rodriguez remains out.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Osborn, Ampadu, Stevens, McGoldrick, Brewster, Burke.

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Sigurdsson, Gordon, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, M Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Joelinton.

