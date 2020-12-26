480
Scout Betting December 26

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Combining our love of Fantasy Football and a festive flutter, we’re once again taking a few modest punts on the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

All the odds featured in this piece are provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

The full-time result odds for the Gameweek 15 matches are:

ON THE ROPES

With this being the Boxing Day set of fixtures, sub-editors up and down the country will have their pens sharpened for the usual pugilist puns.

The bookies certainly fancy two sides to be punch-drunk in Gameweek 15, with Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion very long odds to beat Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Where best to get value in these two games, then, considering the hosts are such red-hot favourites?

Liverpool to score over 2.5 goals at 4/7 certainly looks like a gimmie, with the Reds averaging almost three goals a game on Merseyside this season and fresh off the back of a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Roberto Firmino was on the scoresheet again in that match and now has three goals in the last two Gameweeks, continuing a yearly trend that has seen him deliver the goods over the festive period.

The Brazilian, who has had more big chances than Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah combined over the last six Gameweeks, is 9/2 to score first at Anfield this weekend.

And in case you’re still high on Bailey’s and curious about lightning striking twice: the Reds to beat Albion by a 7-0 margin is 40/1.

As for City, who haven’t conceded a goal to an opposition player since Gameweek 9, a win to nil against a dismal Newcastle at 4/6 catches the eye.

Usually we bleat on about Kevin De Bruyne, his advanced role and his high shot count in this feature, although the fact that he has only scored two goals all season perhaps explains why his first goalscorer price of 5/1 is so attractive on paper.

Backing the first goalscorer each way, incidentally, is also an option with bet365 – as the section below explains.

With this being the season of goodwill to all squad members and rotation rife, there could be a degree of minute management from Pep Guardiola with a trip to Everton scheduled for 48 hours after the Newcastle game.

‘Get the game won quickly and hook De Bruyne at a reasonably early time’ would be the obvious ploy and it’s partly for that reason why the Belgian to register under 61.5 passes at 5/6 appeals.

It’s not just for pitch-time purposes that we highlight this bet: seeing less of the ball in his advanced role than when he was creating from deep, De Bruyne’s average number of passes per game has dropped from 54.5 to 49.3 this season.

BERT AND EARNERS

Here’s what else has taken our fancy in the bet365 markets ahead of Gameweek 15.

  • Raphinha first goalscorer in Leeds v Burnley (8/1): Raphinha is joint-third among all FPL assets, regardless of position, for attempts on goal over the last four Gameweeks.
  • Harry Kane to score any time v Wolves (6/5): Spurs next face a Wolves side striving to rediscover their identity amid system and personnel changes. A dip in form from Willy Boly and the flip-flopping between formations has resulted in the Wolves backline looking uncharacteristically suspect of late and they are without a clean sheet in seven. Kane has racked up more shots than any other forward over the last four Gameweeks, too.
  • Bertrand Traore over 0.5 assists in Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (4/1): Up against the suspect Patrick van Aanholt, who opposition teams are clearly targeting of late, Traore comes into Gameweek 15 off the back of perhaps his best display of the season. He’s on a share of corners, to boot.

  1. ChelseaGuy
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Play
    1) Taylor vs lee
    2) Justin vs MUN

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Gunner Boy
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  2. Grounderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Folks, we know that DGW19 have additional 5 GWs. Do we know how many fixtures would there be in GW26?

    Open Controls
    1. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      I mean how many additional fixtures would there be in GW26?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Depends on FA Cup.

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Likely 4 or less

      Open Controls
    3. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Cheers lads.

      Open Controls
  3. acidicleo
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Asked yesterday..Asking again for the new wise crowd..
    Best use of FT?

    A) Wilson to Adams
    B) Chilwell to Robbo

    FH18 BB /TC19 in pipeline...

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Get Robbo.

      Open Controls
    3. French Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. acidicleo
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      4-0 ...thanks....Wilson can be first on bench then.

      Open Controls
    6. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    7. Tango74
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        A , Wilson fixtures nasty and chilwell in training pics so he may play today

        Open Controls
    8. Dream Killers 2.0
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Bamford
      B) DCL
      C) Bowen
      D) Adams

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. ChelseaGuy
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        Woah that's a tough one
        I'd say C but be prepared to get burned

        Open Controls
      3. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        So much money on the bench

        Open Controls
        1. Dream Killers 2.0
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 36 mins ago

          Other bench players are Lampety and Mitchell

          Open Controls
      4. Zaruto
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
    9. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yesterday I did Kane & Zaha ➡ Bamford & Salah for a hit.

      I stopped being stubborn but maybe at the wrong time. We'll see I guess.

      Open Controls
    10. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        If you were on a WC which Man City defender would you get?

        Open Controls
        1. acidicleo
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 22 mins ago

          Cancelo

          Open Controls
        2. Arteta
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 22 mins ago

          Dias or Cancelo.

          Open Controls
        3. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 21 mins ago

          Cancelo

          Open Controls
        4. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 21 mins ago

          Dias no argument

          Open Controls
          1. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
              6 hours, 6 mins ago

              Could be a doubt this week though?

              Open Controls
          2. Zaruto
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Dias

            Open Controls
            1. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
                6 hours, 5 mins ago

                Could be a doubt this week?

                Open Controls
            2. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 18 mins ago

              Cancelo now with Walker out and Laporte back in favour & free form injury

              Open Controls
              1. acidicleo
                • 4 Years
                6 hours, 5 mins ago

                This. .and cancelo can play both wings...

                Open Controls
          3. Zaruto
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Curtis or Soucek to play?
            Thks guys

            Open Controls
            1. Houldsworth Hatter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 50 mins ago

              Curtis

              Open Controls
          4. Kakashi Of The Leaf
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Is there any Upside to saving your FT later in 29 instead of using it in GW19?
            Can GW29 blank be navigated by use of FTs after Gw26?

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 19 mins ago

              Apparently the blank and doubles later on in the season may have some teams playing in blanks and also have a double. So will be easier to navigate using FTs

              Open Controls
              1. Sanchit
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 7 mins ago

                And they will have 3 gameweeks in between.
                Not consecutive like 18/19.

                Open Controls
                1. Kakashi Of The Leaf
                  • 4 Years
                  6 hours, 3 mins ago

                  I agree. I gave it a thought aftee listening to the Wire. They all seem to be saving the FH.

                  The GW19 Doubles look too good to me to go with 10 dgwers.

                  Open Controls
            2. Blzbobuk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 1 min ago

              Yes but one is known, one isn’t. Hence if you have your wildcard it’s worth focussing on gw18/19, if you don’t there are other chips you could play but I can’t see past free hitting one of 18 or 19 because they players you want are different in both. Note FT is free transfer(ie your 1 a week), FH is free hit.

              Open Controls
          5. The King
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Where has the Coufal injury news come from? Anyone got a link

            Open Controls
            1. Houldsworth Hatter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 20 mins ago

              He’s not injured. He’s a new Daddy.

              Open Controls
            2. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 18 mins ago

              He just a baby mate

              Open Controls
              1. The King
                • 6 Years
                6 hours, 5 mins ago

                Ooh okay thanks! 🙂

                Open Controls
            3. Mondeo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 16 mins ago

              +1 does anyone know if this is just conjecture or if he'll actually be rested/away on Dad duty?

              Completely fair if he is but I'm sure some players in the past have rolled up to work regardless (and it is a home game)

              Open Controls
              1. Blzbobuk
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 57 mins ago

                It’s up to him, he can take 2 weeks off if he wants. it’s probably up to his wife too(COVID and tier4 could make it trickier to get support dial a nanny/relatives over). Hence it’s unknown if you have him play him.

                Open Controls
          6. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 16 mins ago

            Stones playing well, Laporte (left footed) back in favour and free from injury ... Dias not looking as nailed as he once was 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 55 mins ago

              Wouldn’t surprise me if Dias was rested today but think long term he’s first choice now

              Open Controls
          7. Snapes on a Plane
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 16 mins ago

            Please pick one to bench:
            A) Soucek (bha)
            B) Coufal (bha)
            C) Dallas (bur)
            D) Dier (wol)

            Open Controls
            1. Dream Killers 2.0
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 4 mins ago

              D

              Open Controls
            2. acidicleo
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 56 mins ago

              D

              Open Controls
            3. FantasyTony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 51 mins ago

              C) Dallas can't score every week and even Burnley can score against Leeds

              Open Controls
          8. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 16 mins ago

            Okay. Any changes to wc with tv of 103? Fh18, bb19. I can get 3fts still before gw19 which is nice if anything happened.

            Mcc Johnstone
            Robbo Dier Justin Coufal Dallas
            Salah Bruno Son Raphinha Soucek
            Kane Bamford Adams

            Open Controls
            1. Blzbobuk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 12 mins ago

              Very very similar to my plan other than dier and Justin(kwp and I am thinking lindelof or zouma) and I am torn between dcl vs adams(which could unlock zouma).

              Also going to see klich vs raphinha performances before gw16 lock-in- decided to roll wc to gw16 as dcl+kdb have good games.

              Open Controls
              1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Sounds good. Raphinha seemed really good in couple of last games. I think Klich has seemed to be dependent on pens quite much.

                I might also get Zouma or James later for 19, maybe James because he is cheaper. Also maybe Balbuena for Wham double so Justin and Dier might be out. Both of them have couple of pretty good fixtures so might keep for wc.

                Open Controls
                1. Silecro
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 29 mins ago

                  If you're getting James for the double, have in mind Azpi will most surely take one game from him in that double

                  Open Controls
          9. SOTHPAW
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 16 mins ago

            Which one to pick?
            1, Wilson v Man City
            Or
            2, Soucek v Brighton

            Open Controls
            1. acidicleo
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 4 mins ago

              2 easy..

              Open Controls
            2. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 58 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          10. SomeoneKnows
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 15 mins ago

            Martinez (Forster)
            Cancelo, Matip, Dallas (Bednarek, Douglas)
            Salah, Bruno, Son, KDB, Grealish
            DCL, Bamford (Brewster)

            Thoughts on the following transfer strategy for dgw19?

            GW15: Save
            GW16: KDB + Brewster > Soucek + Vardy
            GW17: Douglas > Coufal
            GW18: FH
            GW19: Save + BB (9dgw + 5sgw)

            Open Controls
            1. acidicleo
              • 4 Years
              6 hours ago

              Good..
              I would save BB as there are 4 sgw and 1 non playing keeper..

              Open Controls
              1. SomeoneKnows
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 39 mins ago

                I could also bring in Johnstone for free as another dgw player, but that would substantially limit my transfer options post dgw

                As to using the BB card, I think that Soucek, Coufal & Bednarek which are effectively my bench, could bring a decent amount of points

                Open Controls
          11. Pukki Party
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 15 mins ago

            Ben Crellin not doing the percentages for teams to have a blank/double in 26/29 this year?

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 57 mins ago

              a bit early lol

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Party
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 43 mins ago

                Yeah maybe you're right. Better get 18 and 19 over with.

                Open Controls
          12. Mac90
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 12 mins ago

            Which 2 for a hit. (Biss 1st on bench)
            Just for this GW

            1. Robertson & Stone/Coufal
            2. 2 of Mendy/Cancelo/Stone/Coufal
            3. Raphina & Cancelo/Stone/Coufal

            Heard Chilwell might play and Coufal rested prolly?

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 28 mins ago

              where did you hear Chilwell might play and Coufal rested prolly?

              Source ?

              Open Controls
              1. Blzbobuk
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 7 mins ago

                Chilwell picture appeared at training(inside vs on grass) so not indication of play.

                Coufal could take paternity (more likely due to COVID impacting ability to get support) but I would say likelier than not to play as westham mood good but will have missed some training.

                Open Controls
          13. Johan Queef
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 10 mins ago

            For one week:

            A) Matip (WBA)
            B) Stones (NEW)

            Open Controls
            1. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 55 mins ago

              Coin flip

              Open Controls
              1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 55 mins ago

                But Matip because more nailed imo

                Open Controls
            2. acidicleo
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 54 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          14. Van der Faart
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 9 mins ago

            Last week was a disaster for me. Struggling to get Salah or Bruno in here
            2.6 ITB

            Martinez (McCarthy)
            Chilwell Dias Cresswell (CTaylor Lamptey)
            Grealish Bowen KDB Son (Riedwald)
            Kane Adams Bamford

            Kane and Son fixtures are good but looked a little flat in the last week. So possibly one of them out with Grealish or Bowen to fund Salah or Bruno? And who replaces Kane?

            If Kane who comes in for

            Open Controls
            1. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 hours, 20 mins ago

              Possible to downgrade one of your defenders to help your dgw plans and then do son>salah ?

              Open Controls
              1. Van der Faart
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 18 mins ago

                Chilwell to Dallas maybe the easiest one there.

                Open Controls
                1. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 hours, 16 mins ago

                  If you want to keep some Chelsea cover at the back and get some goal thread could just do

                  Chillwell and son to Zouma and salah (C)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Van der Faart
                    • 9 Years
                    5 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Unfortunately short of funds for that

                    Open Controls
          15. Frucke
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 9 mins ago

            Is coufal out this gw?

            Open Controls
            1. Frucke
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 27 mins ago

              My plan was to buy and play him today

              Open Controls
            2. acidicleo
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 27 mins ago

              I think he will play and score..

              Open Controls
              1. Frucke
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 20 mins ago

                Hm, maybe

                Open Controls
            3. Blzbobuk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 4 mins ago

              We don’t know, he could be

              Open Controls
              1. Frucke
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 3 mins ago

                Thank you!

                Open Controls
          16. acidicleo
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 9 mins ago

            I hate to have Martin in my team now as fodder keeper.
            Need 3 WH for 19 looking at fixtures...

            How about Martin to Fabianski and keeping Martinez..

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 42 mins ago

              It's a good transfer yeah

              Open Controls
          17. YEAH PITCH!
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 9 mins ago

            Who you captaining?

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyTony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 53 mins ago

              Salah

              Open Controls
            2. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 42 mins ago

              KDB (no Salah)

              Open Controls
          18. FantasyTony
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 4 mins ago

            Who do you think scores more up to GW 20

            A) Chilwell and Son
            B) Grealish and Robbo

            Open Controls
          19. AppleDunk
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 3 mins ago

            Play Soucek or Wilson?

            Open Controls
          20. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 2 mins ago

            After wc dilemma with good bench. Play 3 of which 2 def.

            A) Raphinha (BUR)
            B) Soucek (BHA)
            C) Dallas (BUR)
            D) Coufal (BHA)
            E) Dier (wol)
            F) Justin (MUN)

            Open Controls
            1. Johan Queef
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 18 mins ago

              ACD

              Open Controls
            2. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 hours, 18 mins ago

              D, F, A.

              Open Controls
            3. aleksios
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 12 mins ago

              ACD

              Open Controls
            4. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Thanks guys. Was set up with ACD so thats it.

              Open Controls
          21. aleksios
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 58 mins ago

            Have Dias and Coufal.Bench is KWP,Mitchell,Burke.So:

            a) Mitchell to Dallas for a hit incase both are rested.
            b) No hit and pray one of 2 start.

            Thanks guys.

            Open Controls
          22. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 hours, 57 mins ago

            Who’s taken a hit this week?

            o/

            Open Controls
          23. FantasyTony
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 57 mins ago

            BCD

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyTony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 46 mins ago

              Lol replying to Bobby

              Open Controls
          24. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 55 mins ago

            Ship off Lamptey, James or both?

            Open Controls
            1. aleksios
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 43 mins ago

              Both if u can.

              Open Controls
            2. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 hours, 41 mins ago

              Lamptey and wait for more clarity on James

              Open Controls
            3. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 39 mins ago

              Lamptey, James is good long term but Lamptey seems like a frustrating player to own.

              Open Controls
          25. KUN+10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 47 mins ago

            Hit to get Walker (for Chilwell)...hit to get him out. Need 8 points from Cancelo to CancelOut

            Open Controls
          26. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            Good luck to all !

            Open Controls

