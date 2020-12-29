1718
Dugout Discussion December 29

Fantasy community turns to Fernandes in hour of need

1,718 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers are turning to Bruno Fernandes (£11.1m) in their droves, desperate for some rare Gameweek 16 joy.

In a round where Everton and Manchester City are out of action, a number of key personnel were benched in Tuesday’s earlier fixtures and doubt hangs over the upcoming schedule, Fernandes could be the saviour for many.

No player has registered more than his total of seven double-digit hauls making him the second-most transferred-in asset for Gameweek 16.

Predictably, Fernandes starts in the number 10 role for a strong-looking Manchester United side, flanked by first-choice wingers Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) while Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) comes in for Anthony Martial (£8.7m).

Alex Telles (£5.5m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) take the full-back positions off Luke Shaw (£4.8m) and the injured Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) while it’s a second consecutive start for Eric Bailly (£4.9m) alongside Harry Maguire (£5.4m).

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo has rung the changes for his Wolves line-up, perhaps handing the advantage to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Romain Saïss (£5.0m), Conor Coady (£4.9m) and Max Kilman (£4.1m) represent the best-possible back-three available to him right now in light of Willy Boly‘s (£5.4m) injury but Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.4m) are handed the wing-back slots.

Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Fabio Silva (£5.2m) find themselves on the bench as Nuno hands the centre-forward berth to Pedro Neto (£5.9m), flanked by Vitinha (£4.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.1m).

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Telles, Maguire, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Kilman; Aït-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Hoever; Vitinha, Neto, Traoré.

1,718 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gogs67
      11 mins ago

      It's not the points its who scores them.
      I have Bruno and kilman, dropped 11K in rankings with the Bruno 6pts instead of Kilman scoring them

      Open Controls
      1. BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        thanks for explaining ownership

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Tbf to him theres a staggering amount of people even on here who dont seem to understand the concept.

          Open Controls
        2. gogs67
            2 mins ago

            I think most will already know how it works, I was just venting!

            Open Controls
        3. aborg
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Same here mate...was hoping for that Kilman cs instead of Bruno points

          Open Controls
      2. Thewonderfulgame
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Any news on city rearranged fixture?
        KDB out for Bruno makes sense I guess regardless..

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • 3 Years
          just now

          None yet, but definitely wait on transfers.

          Open Controls
      3. Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        37 points from 7 now. I'l take that, all things considered. Had worse GWs with fewer excuses.

        Open Controls
        1. BIG TONES
          • 6 Years
          just now

          mate, you've hauled

          Open Controls
      4. Parm
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        At
        the
        wheel

        Open Controls
        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Don't text and drive

          Open Controls
        2. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          BEEP BEEP

          Open Controls
      5. Kane and Ablett
          10 mins ago

          United are title contenders and half their ‘fans’ want their club legend manager sacked, what a time to be alive !

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Those fans are just fickle and kneejerkers

            Open Controls
          2. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Clearly you don't watch them play. Abject and lucky. Where they found five minutes tonight I've no idea, Wolves the better team.

            Open Controls
        • Footieboot
            10 mins ago

            19 points... holy hell.

            Open Controls
            1. BIG TONES
              • 6 Years
              just now

              15 here, lol

              Open Controls
          • Coys96
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            If Spurs are cancelled only 8 players for me... luckily I've had an excellent GW by my standards, 39 from 6 with Salah (c) Kane & Son to go

            Still in the 3 millions though 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yeah good score this week that

              Open Controls
          • Niho992
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Another disaster of the GW. 47 points and 3 left incl C....

            Open Controls
            1. Scholes Out Forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Get out

              Open Controls
            2. riot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Cringe

              Open Controls
            3. lifes a pitch
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yep, you should delete your account to save further embarrassment.

              Open Controls
            4. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yawn

              Open Controls
            5. Neves say Neves
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Haha

              Open Controls
          • Bobby
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            well it was great to be in the cup for 48 hours. I would really welcome newcastle and spurs playing tomorrow, the last few FPL weeks has been less than average...

            Open Controls
          • gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            At least jammy Rashford doesn't get any bonus pts

            Open Controls
          • Pad Randa
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            30 with Kane (c) (and holding every limb crossed), Robbo and Wilson (or Mitchell if Callum benched again) still to go. At this rate, breaking 40 will be a major coup.

            Open Controls
          • camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            One of my rivals ahead triple capt Kane and Sterling vc

            Could be painful

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Painful for you or him, we’ll find out tomorrow!

              Open Controls
            2. MGD
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Haha jeeezuz

              Open Controls
          • Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Eugh 36k red arrow currently turned into a 60k red arrow due to autosubs.

            Hate the jam!!!

            Open Controls
          • gonzalocampos
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Who to get for Welbeck?
            1) Rodrigo
            2) Antonio

            Open Controls
            1. Coys96
              • 3 Years
              just now

              2 but wait on transfers

              Open Controls
          • Vazza
              7 mins ago

              Genuine question

              I was on WC this week with an eye on BBing in DGW19

              Needed a second player on the bench and I opted for Balbuena instead of Alioski thinking that I wouldn’t that player this week.

              Question: Was I fool for choosing Balbuena ahead of Alioski?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                More about GW19

                Open Controls
                1. Vazza
                    just now

                    So what’s the answer mate? Was I a fool or was that a sensible move at the time?

                    Open Controls
              2. Coys96
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                So how many are you fielding:

                A) If we play tomorrow
                B) If game is off

                9/8 for me

                Open Controls
                1. Vazza
                    1 min ago

                    Depends if Coutinho aka Curtis Jones is playing tomorrow

                    Open Controls
                  • riot
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    11/8

                    Open Controls
                  • F_Ivanovic
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    11/9 for me. Already used all 3 subs this week with me owning Dias, KDB + DCL and have Kane and Dias.

                    Open Controls
                2. Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Rashford just said in the post match injury he was feeling his shoulder a little bit. Yellow flag confirmed.

                  Open Controls
                3. gryffsonofarthur
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  2 Free transfers.

                  A) Forster Brewster to Fabianski Rodrigo

                  Or

                  B) Forster Taylor to Meslier Cresswell

                  Open Controls
                4. Hryszko
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Lol, I just cashed out for £4 on a bet for United, arsenal & Leeds to win having watched 94 minutes of pure dross.

                  Of course, Rashford would score that in the last minute haha.

                  Open Controls
                  1. gryffsonofarthur
                    • 2 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Same.

                    Had a £5 free bet. Cashed out at £30.

                    Open Controls
                  2. MattysFantasyFooty
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    If you place a bet, see it out always or cover it

                    Open Controls
                  3. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Cashing out is literally never good value

                    Open Controls
                    1. Alan The Llama
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQgoPhnMA08

                      Open Controls
                5. PremKraut
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  39 points with TAA, Salah (C), Kane, Son.
                  Bruno (VC).

                  ooooh what could have been, hope both games are on.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Coys96
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Looking good

                    Open Controls
                6. Basil1977
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I think it is time to put the lap top down, enjoy tomorrow nights games if there are any? Pick up the lap top new years day at lunch time and see who is fit, see which games are on, and see if any games have been rearranged, then make my mind up about transfers and future plans.

                  Open Controls
                7. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
                    5 mins ago

                    I could break 100 points this GW!

                    49 with Salah (c), Son and Kane to go.

                    Salah 30 points (2G, 3BP)
                    Son 14 points (1G, 1A, 3BP)
                    Kane 8 points (1G, 2BP)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Thats the spirit...

                      Open Controls
                    2. Coys96
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Don't be so pessimistic!

                      Open Controls
                  • Hryszko
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Who’s the best midfielder to get for max 4.6m? Replacing Burke!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Qaiss
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Smith Rowe?

                      Open Controls
                    2. gryffsonofarthur
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Can you stretch for Raphina or Soucek?

                      Open Controls
                    3. Brosstan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Anguissa

                      Open Controls
                    4. Vazza
                        just now

                        Curtis Jones mate. Get in and get ahead of the curve.

                        Open Controls
                    5. Granville
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Saiss was to blame for that goal. What kind of defending is that to turn your back on a shot?

                      Open Controls
                      1. MattysFantasyFooty
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Shite defending

                        Open Controls
                      2. Bushwhacker
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Final whistle should have already been blown. Maguire should have been off ; United slaughter nice goats on gameday morning or something.

                        Open Controls
                    6. pstokes2010
                      • 10 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      55 with just Salah (non captain) to play. Slightly worried I won’t make the cup if Spurs haul.

                      Open Controls
                      1. MattysFantasyFooty
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Boring

                        Open Controls
                      2. Brosstan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        There is 0 % chance you wont go through even if Salah doesnt play and you have no one on the bench. But you probably know that

                        Open Controls
                    7. H96
                        3 mins ago

                        Help needed if anyone can offer some advice - very poor GW and injuries for Taylor and James

                        Mccarthy (Nyland)
                        Zouma / James / Coufal (Taylor / Dunne)
                        Son / Fernandes / Maddison / Salah (March)
                        Vardy / Bamford / Adams

                        Open Controls
                        1. RESULT
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Get rid injured players, look for dgw players
                          Dallas or holding arsenal non dgw player with good fixtures

                          Open Controls
                      • gryffsonofarthur
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        *Bottomed

                        2 Free transfers.

                        A) Forster Brewster to Fabianski Rodrigo

                        Or

                        B) Forster Taylor to Meslier Cresswell

                        Open Controls
                      • Vazza
                          just now

                          Repost due to lack of response

                          Genuine question

                          I was on WC this week with an eye on BBing in DGW19

                          Needed a second player on the bench and I opted for Balbuena instead of Alioski thinking that I wouldn’t that player this week.

                          Question: Was I fool for choosing Balbuena ahead of Alioski?

                          Open Controls
                        • F_Ivanovic
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Speaking about positives... my one transfer this week was Lamptey to Holding. 9 pointer. Bonanza

                          Open Controls

