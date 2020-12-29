Fantasy community turns to Fernandes in hour of need

Fantasy Premier League managers are turning to Bruno Fernandes (£11.1m) in their droves, desperate for some rare Gameweek 16 joy.

In a round where Everton and Manchester City are out of action, a number of key personnel were benched in Tuesday’s earlier fixtures and doubt hangs over the upcoming schedule, Fernandes could be the saviour for many.

No player has registered more than his total of seven double-digit hauls making him the second-most transferred-in asset for Gameweek 16.

Predictably, Fernandes starts in the number 10 role for a strong-looking Manchester United side, flanked by first-choice wingers Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) while Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) comes in for Anthony Martial (£8.7m).

Alex Telles (£5.5m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) take the full-back positions off Luke Shaw (£4.8m) and the injured Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) while it’s a second consecutive start for Eric Bailly (£4.9m) alongside Harry Maguire (£5.4m).

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo has rung the changes for his Wolves line-up, perhaps handing the advantage to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Romain Saïss (£5.0m), Conor Coady (£4.9m) and Max Kilman (£4.1m) represent the best-possible back-three available to him right now in light of Willy Boly‘s (£5.4m) injury but Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.4m) are handed the wing-back slots.

Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Fabio Silva (£5.2m) find themselves on the bench as Nuno hands the centre-forward berth to Pedro Neto (£5.9m), flanked by Vitinha (£4.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.1m).

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Telles, Maguire, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Kilman; Aït-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Hoever; Vitinha, Neto, Traoré.

