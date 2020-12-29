40
Fantasy5 December 29

Pick the best Gameweek 16 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

40 Comments
Share

We’re back for another crack at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for free.

Fantasy5 follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five games. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 totals, then you win.

Fantasy5 are the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

Scout’s Gameweek 16 Picks

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

  • Brighton v Arsenal
  • Burnley v Sheffield United
  • Southampton v West Ham United
  • West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
  • Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

This Gameweek is the meat in a particularly over-stuffed festive sandwich, so there’s likely to be a large amount of squad rotation across all the teams.

Finding nailed-on selections – or as close as can be – will be the trick, which elevates the attractiveness of team captains, talismen and…goalkeepers.

Robert Sanchez (5.5) has kept one clean sheet across the three games he’s played as Brighton’s new first-choice keeper, with a visit from Arsenal suggesting it could be time for a second. The Gunners have been poor on the road – the six away goals they’ve managed is the second worst record in the league – and Sanchez needs only a shut-out to exceed his points target.

Only one of Burnley’s five clean sheets this season has come at Turf Moor, but a visit from goal-shy Sheffield United could change that. The entire Clarets defence is rated at 6.5, meaning they’ll need to have an attacking return as well as a shut-out. As a result, Nick Pope (6.5) gets the nod as one save point (and the clean sheet) will take him over his target.

Aaron Cresswell (6.5) goes into West Ham’s trip to Southampton fresh from a fifth assist of the season – no team-mate has more – last time out. He also leads the team for chances created (25), so if the Hammers can’t emulate Man City and stop the Saints from scoring, there’s a solid chance of returns at the other end of the pitch.

Patrick Bamford (6.5) loves an away goal – seven of his ten for the season have come on the road – and although West Brom are starting to show more resilience under Sam Allardyce, no team has conceded more goals at home than the Baggies, with 15. The Leeds striker will have to score more than once (or have an assist as well) to exceed his target, but only Harry Kane has had more away attempts (31) than Bamford’s 29, so he should get the chances.

Manchester United have conceded two goals in each of their last three matches, so Wolves will travel to Old Trafford with a certain level of confidence. Fabio Silva (5.5) has been leading the line in the continued absence of Raul Jimenez and broke his Premier League duck with a goal at Burnley before Christmas. His 5.5 points target means he only needs to find the net once to seal the Fantasy5 deal.

SAM BONFIELD’S GAMEWEEK 16 PICKS

Back your Fantasy know-how for the chance to win £10k with free-to-play game 3

Kieran Tierney (6.5): Brighton scored just twice between Gameweeks 11 and 14, suggesting they still have issues going forward. Arsenal are coming into this game on the back of a good result against Chelsea and while Tierney didn’t keep a clean sheet in that game he did manage an assist.

Chris Wood (6.5): Burnley and Wood were unlucky not to score in Gameweek 15. Couple that with a Sheffield United defence that has conceded 11 goals since Gameweek 10 and we could be looking at a big haul for the forward.

Che Adams (6.5): In the absence of Danny Ings, Adams needed to step up, especially after two Gameweeks with no goals for Southampton. The budget forward’s underlying stats look promising for some good attacking returns over the next few weeks.

Patrick Bamford (6.5): Now on penalties for Leeds, and West Brom having conceded 11 goals between Gameweeks 11 and 13, Bamford looks set for another away haul in Gameweek 16.

Bruno Fernandes (9.5): Manchester United’s midfield maestro is the height of consistency this season and has racked up double-digit hauls in two of his last three at Old Trafford.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

40 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Latest on LIV vs NEW?

    Open Controls
    1. KAMARA-COPY
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      No news

      Open Controls
    2. Gravless are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      We wait

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Why would it be cancelled?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        There are concerns, that having played Man City a few days ago, there may have been exposure to the virus. We know nothing more but presumably the Toon players' noses have been stuffed full with testing q-tips.

        Open Controls
        1. Top Dog
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          No chance it should be off unless players have not followed guidance.

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/28/frank-lampard-rotates-chelsea-squad-as-aston-villa-visit-stamford-bridge/?hc_page=9&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23077928

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Certainly hope so! But with the new virus variant apparently 70% more contagious I remain concerned.

            Open Controls
        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Bunch of precautionary nonsense. Game will go ahead, I think we would’ve heard about it by now if Newcastle players were positive

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yep, probably. Something would have leaked.

            Open Controls
  2. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    If I make a trade does the FH then get disabled?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I see.
        Can't, for instance, make a permanent transfer that week and also FH.

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          no

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Bugger.
            I'm going to need to take a hit for my BB.

            Open Controls
        2. Gobigorgohome
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          umm no

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I couldn't remember the ruling.

            Open Controls
  3. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Will need to make a move or else lose an ft.
    McCarthy.
    Robbo, Stones, Dallas, Coufal.
    Salah, Son, Mane, Fernandes.
    Bamford, DCL.
    Forster, Lookman, Brewster, Ferguson.
    1ft, 0.4m ITB.
    FH 18, TC 19- Have 9 DGW'rs atm.
    Stones + Son are my single weekers in 19 for now.

    1. Lookman ->.Soucek (accept defeat on this one).
    2. Stones-> James if game is called off at weekend.
    (May seem ridiculous but would have James for 19 at least).
    3. DCL-> Rodrigo (Again with the double GW in mind).

    Open Controls
  4. sergioaguero67
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hey quick question

    If I save a transfer this gameweek (GW17) and play my free hit on GW18
    Will I get 2 free transfers for GW 19?

    Please help

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      No. It'll be reset to 1.

      Open Controls
      1. sergioaguero67
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        just now

        So what about if you have 1FT in gw18 when you FH?

        Open Controls
    2. Karhumies
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No.

      Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good chance City get a DGW in 19?

    Open Controls
    1. sergioaguero67
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    2. sergioaguero67
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      *There is a good chance

      Open Controls
    3. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Let's just hope we find out before the deadline

      Open Controls
    4. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good chance all football is postponed by then considering how rapidly the new strain is spreading around UK.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Rubbish fear mongering

        Open Controls
        1. DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fear mongering? Fear mongering your little FPL game gets postponed? Grow up sir. Were in the eye of a storm and it’s getting worse. Haha woah cant believe what i just read! Fear mongering. Brilliant

          Open Controls
        2. Waynoo
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Agreed

          Open Controls
          1. Waynoo
            • 7 Years
            just now

            With pukki

            Open Controls
  6. sergioaguero67
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best budget strikers for DGW 19?
    Apart from Bamford and Adams?

    Please help

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      WHU.

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Antonio if fit.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Top Dog
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      None, if BB try and get Vardy. If not 3-5-2.

      Open Controls
    4. Karhumies
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wood? Antonio if fit. Giroud if plays.

      Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Stick with the Vardy move?

    GW17 Kane to Vardy
    GW18 FH
    GW19 Rodrigo to Adams, Son to Rashford or Taylor to James

    1FT 0.1itb
    Martinez Johnstone
    Taylor Balbuena Robbo Coufal Cancelo
    Son Bruno Salah Raphinha Soucek
    Bamford Kane Rodrigo

    Open Controls
  8. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Over 30 EFL games have been postponed during the Christmas and New Year period due to coronavirus.

    Open Controls
  9. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    For DGW19:

    A) Bednarek (LEI a LEE a) + Vardy (SOU h CHE h)

    B) Robbo (MUN h BUR h) + Adams (LEI a LEE a)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.