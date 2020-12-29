Pick the best Gameweek 16 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

We’re back for another crack at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for free.

Fantasy5 follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five games. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 totals, then you win.

Fantasy5 are the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

Scout’s Gameweek 16 Picks

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Southampton v West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

This Gameweek is the meat in a particularly over-stuffed festive sandwich, so there’s likely to be a large amount of squad rotation across all the teams.

Finding nailed-on selections – or as close as can be – will be the trick, which elevates the attractiveness of team captains, talismen and…goalkeepers.

Robert Sanchez (5.5) has kept one clean sheet across the three games he’s played as Brighton’s new first-choice keeper, with a visit from Arsenal suggesting it could be time for a second. The Gunners have been poor on the road – the six away goals they’ve managed is the second worst record in the league – and Sanchez needs only a shut-out to exceed his points target.

Only one of Burnley’s five clean sheets this season has come at Turf Moor, but a visit from goal-shy Sheffield United could change that. The entire Clarets defence is rated at 6.5, meaning they’ll need to have an attacking return as well as a shut-out. As a result, Nick Pope (6.5) gets the nod as one save point (and the clean sheet) will take him over his target.

Aaron Cresswell (6.5) goes into West Ham’s trip to Southampton fresh from a fifth assist of the season – no team-mate has more – last time out. He also leads the team for chances created (25), so if the Hammers can’t emulate Man City and stop the Saints from scoring, there’s a solid chance of returns at the other end of the pitch.

Patrick Bamford (6.5) loves an away goal – seven of his ten for the season have come on the road – and although West Brom are starting to show more resilience under Sam Allardyce, no team has conceded more goals at home than the Baggies, with 15. The Leeds striker will have to score more than once (or have an assist as well) to exceed his target, but only Harry Kane has had more away attempts (31) than Bamford’s 29, so he should get the chances.

Manchester United have conceded two goals in each of their last three matches, so Wolves will travel to Old Trafford with a certain level of confidence. Fabio Silva (5.5) has been leading the line in the continued absence of Raul Jimenez and broke his Premier League duck with a goal at Burnley before Christmas. His 5.5 points target means he only needs to find the net once to seal the Fantasy5 deal.

SAM BONFIELD’S GAMEWEEK 16 PICKS

Kieran Tierney (6.5): Brighton scored just twice between Gameweeks 11 and 14, suggesting they still have issues going forward. Arsenal are coming into this game on the back of a good result against Chelsea and while Tierney didn’t keep a clean sheet in that game he did manage an assist.

Chris Wood (6.5): Burnley and Wood were unlucky not to score in Gameweek 15. Couple that with a Sheffield United defence that has conceded 11 goals since Gameweek 10 and we could be looking at a big haul for the forward.

Che Adams (6.5): In the absence of Danny Ings, Adams needed to step up, especially after two Gameweeks with no goals for Southampton. The budget forward’s underlying stats look promising for some good attacking returns over the next few weeks.

Patrick Bamford (6.5): Now on penalties for Leeds, and West Brom having conceded 11 goals between Gameweeks 11 and 13, Bamford looks set for another away haul in Gameweek 16.

Bruno Fernandes (9.5): Manchester United’s midfield maestro is the height of consistency this season and has racked up double-digit hauls in two of his last three at Old Trafford.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT