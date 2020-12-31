464
Podcast December 31

Scoutcast Episode 359 – Making plans amid the fixture chaos

464 Comments
Joe and Az are joined by Rich, aka Flapjack, to look ahead to Gameweek 17 and attempt to make sense of an impending fixture pile-up in the New Year.

With rates of COVID-19 escalating across UK, the top-flight schedule was left decimated in Gameweek 16. First Manchester City’s weekend clash with Everton was postponed, then Tottenham Hotspur’s Wednesday night encounter with Fulham was put back. Both matches will have to be rescheduled at a later date after a high number of club staff and players at City and Fulham contracted the virus recently.

With festive rotation also hitting hard, Fantasy Premier League teams were left threadbare, with all three outfield substitutes needed for those lucky enough to have strong benches.

Our Scoutcast trio digest the latest scheduling developments and how the postponements are likely to impact on their carefully laid plans around Blank Gameweek 18’s limited fixtures and Double Gameweek 19.

While some who held their Wildcard back in Gameweek 16 were fortunate to have already jettisoned Manchester City and Spurs assets, others were less lucky and were several players shy of a full squad.

Elsewhere, the merits of City talisman Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) are discussed. Could he once again be a prized asset? Or is he too expensive for his limited open play goal returns?

With the tight turnaround of matches, there has not been time for a Gameweek 17 captaincy video. Thankfully, the Scoutcast is able to help out, with armband options for the next set of fixtures on the bill. Could this be a chance for Spurs investors to reap rewards?

Fixtures are also frisked and transfer plans are revealed during this episode, which was streamed live on YouTube during Liverpool’s visit to Newcastle United. With all three of the crew captaining Reds midfielder Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), there are a few tense moments during the show.

Meanwhile, the Scoutcast delivers some sad news that Az is stepping down from regular co-hosting duties due to other commitments. This ends a four-year stint regularly joining Joe, Andy and Mark on the longest-running Fantasy Football podcast. Joe’s new regular host will be revealed in the New Year.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

464 Comments
  1. El_Gigante
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    1FT, 0.1itb. Not sure yet about BGW/DGW chip strategy. Might play through both without chips.

    Martinez, Forster
    Stones, Dier, Coufal, Alioski, Taylor*
    Salah, KDB, Son, Fernandes, Soucek
    DCL, Wilson, Bamford

    A. Taylor > Holding
    B. Taylor, KDB > Robbo, Barnes
    C. Something else

    El_Gigante
  2. Jamie_GAWA
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bellerin the best Arsenal defender for next week(one week punt)? (Ignoring price)

    Jamie_GAWA
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes

      Inazuma X1
      1. Jamie_GAWA
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Jamie_GAWA
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Tierney imo better for just one week.

      Qaiss
      1. Jamie_GAWA
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Interesting, why’s that?

        Jamie_GAWA
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          West Brom seem to have conceded a fair bit from their right side in the last 3.

          Qaiss
          1. Jamie_GAWA
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Nice bit of insight there, cheers

            Jamie_GAWA
          2. Finding Timo
              12 mins ago

              I thought bellerin but then lots of people on here recommend holding so now thinking him ?

              Finding Timo
              1. Jamie_GAWA
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                I think people are recommending Holding over Bellerin long term, due to value. Whereas in my case Bellerin or Tierney over Holding would make more sense as a 1 week punt

                Jamie_GAWA
                1. Finding Timo
                    8 mins ago

                    Yes good point! The other option of an attacking defender is saiss?

                    Finding Timo
                    1. Jamie_GAWA
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yep considered him but then I looked at the HT which said the likelihood of CS and Arsenal edged it over Wolves

                      Jamie_GAWA
      2. boroie
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        When are the Spurs Fulham and Everton City games likely to be rescheduled to? Is there any possibility that Spurs or City will end up with a DGW19?

        boroie
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Spurs game can't because Fulham already have a DGW that week. The Man City game could very possible be a DGW in 19 though.

          Qaiss
      3. C_G
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        so lost, have 1 FT and 0 ITB, please help!

        Mendy

        Mitchell Cress KWP

        Soucek KDB Salah Bruno

        DCL Kane Bamf

        Forster Taylor Lamptey Riedwald

        C_G
        1. Fuddled FC
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Depends what your strategy for gw 18 & 19 is?

          Fuddled FC
      4. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        G2G?

        McCarthy

        Dias, Holding, Mitchell

        Salah (c), Bruno, Son (vc), KDB, Grealish

        Bamford, DCL

        Subs: Button, Dier, Taylor, Brewster

        Open Controls
      5. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Have to wait as long as possible to play FH if thats your plan for GW 18. Cant cancel once you have confirmed transfers.

        Christina.
        1. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          Imagine if it could be cancelled, would be so abused for resetting regular transfers...

          The Train Driver
        2. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Why wait?

          Isn’t worse case that more fixtures get cancelled which would mean free hit becomes even more appealing?

          TheDragon
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            If more games gets cancelled after you activate, you might have been able to negotiate without fh. Just 1 or 2 games without players, rather than 3 or 4...

            Open Controls
          2. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            well the whole GW could be canned I would imagine after you have played and confirmed your FH on day 1?

            Christina.
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ye true - that’s a good point

              TheDragon
        3. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Thanks for the reminder Christina

          Debauchy
      6. boroie
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Is the Chelsea City game likely to be postponed this weekend?

        boroie
        1. Fuddled FC
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I don't think so...

          Fuddled FC
      7. Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Good morning,

        Not sure what to do here... 1FT and 2.2 ibt

        Martinez (4M)

        Chilwell - Rob - Dallas - Targett - Taylor

        Bruno - Salah - Son - Raphinha - Anguissa

        Kane - Watkins - Bamford

        Atletico Junior
        1. Fuddled FC
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Consider a replacement for Taylor

          Fuddled FC
      8. Fuddled FC
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Balbuena was just rested right?

        or do you think dropped?

        Fuddled FC
        1. Carlton_Goal
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Rested

          Carlton_Goal
        2. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Rested

          Atletico Junior
      9. Kane Lane
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Hi All,

        What makes sense for doubles, need to make one change before free hitting.

        A) James out Johnson/Coufal

        B) Calvert to Martial knowing Calvert got West ham

        C) Change my GK position going on Marks logic thinking.

        Thanks

        Kane Lane
      10. Mika-eel
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        So that's Granville, Mark, Andy, and now Az that's no longer going to be on the Scoutcast. Was surprised that Mark didnt just join the Scoutcast when he returned, but I do like to listen to BlackBox.

        Don't know how easy it will be for Joe to get guests as everyone have their own pods nowadays.

        Anyone know if they ever beat the total episodes, I think it was called, last of the summer wine?

        Mika-eel
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          The Scout cast will always be the number 1 because it is linked to FFS which is the centre of the FPL community.

          It’s a brave move to leave the scout cast. Hard to believe the grass can be much greener

          TheDragon
          1. Mika-eel
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Suppose BlackBox is just an extension of the Scoucast.

            Mika-eel
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              But the scoutcast will always be there - it’s a constant

              Black Box’s existence is 100% reliant on Mark wanting to keep doing it

              TheDragon
              1. Mika-eel
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Yip, good point. Always enjoyed the Scoutcast. Had teething issues when Mark initially left, but it will always be my go too pod.

                Mika-eel
        2. Carlton_Goal
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah they beat last of the summer wine earlier this year, can't remember if it was this season or end of the last. Will be interesting to see who is replacing Az.

          Carlton_Goal
          1. Mika-eel
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Thank you, that's good to know!

            Well FPL Virgin always wanted the gig 🙂

            Mika-eel
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              Get Fudgy on there!

              TheDragon
            2. Carlton_Goal
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              I remember them posting every week saying they should be on it a couple of years back haha

              Carlton_Goal
              1. Mika-eel
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                It will probably be the most viewed episode.

                What could go wrong?

                Mika-eel
      11. boroie
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        Current squad...

        McCarthy
        Cancelo Chilwell Coufal
        Son(C) Bruno(VC) Salah KDB
        Bamford Watkins Adams

        Forster; Soucek Targett N.Williams

        £0.2m ITB, 2 FTs.

        Plan is to FH GW18 and TC Salah GW19.

        Thinking of KDB & Cancelo -> Rashford & Robertson

        Thoughts?

        boroie
      12. C_G
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        have 1 FT, 0 ITB

        Lamptey or Taylor ---> Holding?

        C_G
      13. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Been very busy this month so my team has taken a bit of a battering, any ideas on what to do here and maybe any suggestion of chip usage over the coming GW’s

        Martinez Steele
        Chilwell Cancelo Coufal Dallas Lampety
        Salah Sterling Son Grealish Bissouma
        DCL Bamford Watkins

        1FT 2.0 ITB

        Currently have 9 for GW18 so use my two FTs for a full team and then FH 19?

        caldracula
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          I would save and have 2 FTs and more info for gw18.
          And yep I would probs also go FH gw 19 then

          Debauchy
      14. boroie
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Trying to plan ahead... Is there any possibility that Spurs or City will end up with a DGW19?

        boroie
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Possible, but I reckon more unlikely than likely.

          ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Music to the ears of BBs , heres hoping

            Debauchy
      15. FDMS All Starz
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Do we think Antonio is a good option for the DGW?

        FDMS All Starz
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          I would say no

          Christina.
        2. Carlton_Goal
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          If I knew he were going to start both games I would say yes but that's doubtful given his lack of minutes recently.

          Carlton_Goal
          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            So it's no 🙂

            Debauchy
            1. Carlton_Goal
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Pretty much haha. Also a bit of 'I wish he were fit and starting both games'

              Carlton_Goal
              1. FDMS All Starz
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Haller seems to be really struggling, surely the lack of attacking threat last game has to force Moyes's hands?

                FDMS All Starz
      16. james 101
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Trying again!

        1FT. £0.5m

        Martinez
        Robbo Stones Zouma
        Salah Rashford Bruno Soucek Son
        Bambam Vardy

        (Steer Dallas 3.9 4.4)

        FHing gw18. Assuming it’s not a train wreck.
        TC Salah gw19. Assuming it’s not a train wreck.

        A. Martinez to Pope
        B. Stones to Chillwell
        C. Something else?

        Thanks!

        james 101
        1. tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          A sounds good, if you plan on keeping Pope long term.
          Steer to a playing keeper for the DGW could also work.

          tomasjj
        2. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not A
          Fulham game with highest probability of cancellation surely?

          HuttonDressedasLahm
      17. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        All December GWs are done, right? I'm from a different time zone and would like to know if it's safe to announce the December Manager of the Month in my mini-league.

        Chandler Bing
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Correct

          Next gameweek starts 1st January (ie tomorrow)

          TheDragon
        2. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes

          Atletico Junior
      18. Fodderx4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        I have Taylor and James and the rest of my defence is Robbo, Stones & Coufal - I have 1 free transfer and 0 ITB and plan to free hit in 18 and possibly bench boost in 19

        a) Taylor to a 4.5m (Alioski, Ayling, Holding)
        b) James to anyone up to 5.2m (Bednarek, Dallas, Bellerin, Justin)
        c) Both out for a hit aqnd bring in 2 of the above

        Fodderx4
      19. Super Jack Grealish
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        What to do then, still go ahead with bench boost 19?

        Martinez, Forster
        Robbo, Dias, James, Dallas, 3.9
        Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
        DCL, Bamford, Adams

        2 FT 0.5 ITB

        A) KDB + Adams > Raphina + Kane
        B) KDB + Forster > Son + Alison (do 3.9>Ballerina for DGW19)
        C) James + Forster > Johnstone + Coufal (leaving money to do 3.9>Pieters)
        D) Other

        Super Jack Grealish
      20. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        I suppose the players that played GW 16 will prob be rested in 17?

        Christina.
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I suppose some will and then we have League cup semis and FA cup games before the blank hmmm

          Debauchy
      21. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Surely the Burnley Fulham game is off this weekend?

        HuttonDressedasLahm
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          You would think so but Fulham likely to want this game done if they can put out a decent side . Interesting yeah if they don't request postponement

          Debauchy
      22. C_G
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        so lost, have 1 FT and 0.3 ITB, please help!

        Mendy

        Mitchell Cress KWP

        Soucek KDB Salah Bruno

        DCL Kane Bamf

        Forster Taylor Lamptey Riedwald

        KDB + Lamptey ---> Son + Dallas (-4)?

        C_G
      23. OLLY G
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Is anyone else now considering saving their GW18 FH and just playing 8-9 players?

        Aside from City winning 5-0, can't see any players really hauling.

        OLLY G
      24. Super Jack Grealish
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Any news on Reece James?

        Super Jack Grealish
      25. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Got 0.3m, who would you get rid of first?

        A: Taylor.....replacements upto 4.8m include holding, shaw, holgate
        B: Lamptey...replacements upto 4.9m include the above and stones

        unitednations
      scholesy91
9 mins ago
          9 mins ago

          Torres or Mahrez or Son ?

          scholesy91
        • damiang2233
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Saiss & Barnes for Lindelof & Formals for -4?

          damiang2233

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.