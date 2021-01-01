738
Captain free-for-all set to re-shape top 10k FPL managers as Wildcards remain intact

Fantasy Premier League managers are set for an intriguing captaincy battle in Gameweek 17, especially those currently ranked inside the top 10,000.

At that level of the game, four different players have soaked up at least 20% support for the armband, which could lead to a weekend of significant green and red arrows.

Spurs’ meeting with Leeds is the most popular match of the weekend with the top 10k but there was also interest in Manchester United and Liverpool’s Gameweek 17 fixtures.

As you can see, Son Heung-min (£9.7m) proved to be the most fashionable Gameweek 17 captain among the top 10k in the end.

Despite attracting votes from only 19.1% of votes in the latest Fantasy Football Scout captain poll, 26.8% of 2020/21’s highest-performing managers handed him the armband for an appealing clash with Leeds.

The Whites’ last four matches have featured an average of 5.3 goals, a statistic that has evidently also influenced the 23.3% who captained Harry Kane (£11.0m).

That was marginally more than the 20.4% of Fantasy Football Scout readers who voted for the Spurs striker in our captain poll.

However, it is of particular note that the relatively routine winner of that ballot Bruno Fernandes (£11.2m) had to make do with a bronze medal in terms of support among the top 10k.

Just 21.9% of them chose the Manchester United man as their Gameweek 17 captain for a solid 10-point haul against Aston Villa

Nevertheless, Fernandes is still the most powerful asset among the top 10k for Gameweek 17, offering an effective ownership of 114.3% among the top 10k.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) is not far behind the Manchester United man in that regard.

He may be only the fourth-most captained among the top 10k for this round but his effective ownership of 111.0% is still ominous for any not in possession of the Egyptian.

Son is the more dangerous Spurs asset for non-owners, considering he is the third and final asset with more than 100% effective ownership in the top 10k.

However, those worried about not having Kane for Gameweek 17 might be relatively (the keyword here) relieved to see his effective ownership standing only at 70.5%, lower than Patrick Bamford‘s (£6.6m).

A small portion of top 10k managers have pulled the trigger on the second Wildcard at the first time of asking.

After 9.3% of them used up their first Wildcard last time out, it 

perhaps suggests considerably fewer of the top-level managers have decided to get a new team in preparation for Double Gameweek 19.

We saw just 0.7% usage for Wildcards in the top 10k for Gameweek 14, 1.9% in Gameweek 15, 9.3% in Gameweek 16 and now 1.8% for Gameweek 17.

That adds up to just 13.7% top 10k managers preparing for Double Gameweek 19 with a Wildcard.

So, for all the talk of this tactic in the community, often combined with the view to Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 18, it means 86.3% of these managers were happy to approach the upcoming ‘chip season’ using only their free transfers.

Of course, some of these managers might use the Wildcard in Double Gameweek 19 (doing so in Blank Gameweek 18 seems unlikely) but that would, of course, prevent them from deploying a Bench Boost or Triple Captain.

That said, the most recent Wildcard template is still an important frame of reference for all Fantasy managers.

Fernandes (95%), Bamford (86.7%) and Salah (81.7%) are the must-haves, it would seem; unsurprising considering their Double Gameweek 19 fixtures.

However, 67.2% of this week’s top 10k Wildcarders are still interested in Son despite just one match in that round.

With 41.7% of these managers securing the services of Kane, it is clear that the argument of not overlooking single Gameweek players in a Double Gameweek is one shared by some at this level. After all, Spurs travel to face Sheffield United that week, the Premier League’s worst side this season.

And, of course, it shows plans to avoid Double Gameweek blinkers in the build-up to one either. Son and Kane face an obliging Leeds defence this weekend and boast a fixture in Blank Gameweek 18.

Meanwhile, Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.2m) are the key budget enablers for those preparing for Double Gameweek 19, featuring in 55.6% and 43.9% of top 10k Wildcard squads in Gameweek 17.

The relatively differential options include Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m), Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), all included in between 20% and 26% of top 10k Wildcard squads.

There is some interesting disparity between the latest Wildcard template and the matrix of most popular players in the rest of the top 10k.

Andrew Robertson (£7.4m) appears in 31.7% of their squads but was not among the top-five most-fashionable defenders by those who Wildcarded for Gameweek 17.

Meanwhile, there is a gap of 13.2 percentage points between Son’s ownership among the top 10k as a whole and those who acquired his services on Wildcards at this level.

And it seems as if Jack Grealish (£7.7m) owners are at something of a crossroads. The most recent batch of Wildcarders are not too fussed with the Villa man (which was also the case for Gameweek 16) but he remains in 42.6% of squads at this level.

However, his stock has fallen significantly. In Gameweek 15, 68.5% of the top 10k owned Grealish. That number has fallen by 25.9 percentage points in just two Gameweeks.

  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    ziyech into the red zone, AGAIN, wont drop,and people getting very damp over grealish potential baps ,hilarious...

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      He’s got the baps

      Open Controls
    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish was the best player in the game easy.

      If Watkins and others actually scored, so that’s the problem with Captain Jack - his teammates are not as good as him. Same issue for KDB.

      Open Controls
    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      just now

      10 yrs?

      Open Controls
  2. Sco
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sorry for yet another FH noob question but I have 2.6 ITB and I'm going to use FH this week. I'll still have 2.6 ITB for GW19 regardless right?

    Open Controls
    1. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      yes, team reverts back after FH

      Open Controls
      1. Sco
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. Everything will go back to how it is now except the players will lose/gain price with the price changes.

      Open Controls
      1. Sco
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Excellent cheers.

        Open Controls
  3. Infected by ebolasie
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best combo to complete the bench boost team? All require same no. of transfers

    A) Vardy Harrison Bowen (Wont be able to afford it if Harrison rises)
    B) Vardy Soucek Bowen
    C) Rodrigo KDB Bissouma
    D) Rodrigo Rashford Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Willconsentrateontheleaguen…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B. Vardy and Sou Chef are bringing the points!

      Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Save FH and play this team: Y or N?
    TC DGW19 after Son + Kane > Salah + Ings (-4)

    Martinez (Ryan)
    Stones Mitchell* (Coufal Dallas Justin)
    Bruno Son KDB Grealish Saka
    Kane DCL (Bamford)

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fine for this week. I have only 6 players for this weej so have already pressed FH.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Have fun! Curious to see FH team so that I can be prepared mentally how many points deficit I'd expect.

        Open Controls
        1. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Not that much better than yours but Leno Stones(or Cancelo) AWB added

          Open Controls
  5. Vazza
      13 mins ago

      Would you recommend this move

      DCL, C. Taylor, Balbuena
      =>
      Watkins, Wan-Bissaka, Stones

      For a 4 point hit

      Open Controls
    • Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Taylor replacements?
      A) Liston
      B) Pieters
      C) Holding
      D) Struijk

      Open Controls
      1. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        *A) Lawton

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I went A

        Open Controls
    • OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      controversial question... whys everyone so hyped on KDB for next few games? 1 assist in last 4 games

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
          12 mins ago

          Don’t know mate. Let me know if and when you find out.

          Open Controls
        • COVID-CASUAL
            11 mins ago

            Because they’ve forgotten 2-3 GWs back when they all rushed him out of their squads for underperforming for his price?

            Open Controls
          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Promising stats and play for good attacking team. Understandably MCI have not been performing as yet, so kind of calculated risk?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              *And the fixtures could catalyse the performance

              Open Controls
            2. Gazwaz80
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Stats are like a drunk man to a lamppost, ok to lean but offer little illumination 😉

              Open Controls
          • El Fenomeno R9
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Controversial question...why not?

            Open Controls
          • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Fixtures and potential I guess.

            Open Controls
          • Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Probably the expectation that City have turned the corner and that a player of his quality in that team with that fixtures is going to explode! (Scared non-owner!)

            Open Controls
          • Sco
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Insane fixtures make him worth a punt IMO.

            I never jumped on the bandwagon last time but I can see the appeal.

            Open Controls
          • Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Not that many options in BGW so for FH he is surely in. For GW19 I have Mane though and not spending transfer to get KDB until gw20 at first

            Open Controls
          • rowdog24
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            This might also have something to do with it:

            BHA (H)
            CRY (H) AVL (H)
            WBA (A)
            SHU (H)
            BUR (A)

            Open Controls
        • Flynny
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Is antonio an option for dgw 19?

          Or likely to only start 1?

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Infected by ebolasie
            • 4 Years
            just now

            1 at most imo. Might even be 2 bench outings

            Open Controls
        • Maarrrr17
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Have had Cresswell most the season, this week is the first time I have benched him.

          audience laughs.

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            May sneakily autosub yet!

            Open Controls
          2. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            first week owning him, good asset for the dgw

            Open Controls
          3. FH Chip cancels ALL FT'…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            There's an audience? 😉

            Open Controls
        • Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          So...Grealish or Soucek plus $? This seems a fiery topic 😉

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Why not both

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Assumes KDB in.

              Open Controls
          2. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I’ve got both and for their prices, I’m pretty happy with them (but feel Grealish should have about 30 points more than he does - Watkins!!!)

            Open Controls
        • thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          What are people doing with Spurs players in the DGW. Sheff Utd away is probably about as good as it gets for Spurs. Blades will have to at least attack Spurs a bit at home and they are very flaky this season.

          I’m not playing FH anymore so may just play Dier & Kane along with 9 DGWers.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          2. FH Chip cancels ALL FT'…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Keeping Son and Kane - could destroy Sheff U

            Open Controls
          3. OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            i'm keeping Son & Kane

            Open Controls
          4. Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Think I might keep Son & Kane.

            Although Vardy is really tempting for the double.

            Open Controls
        • Vazza
            9 mins ago

            Repost

            Would you recommend this move

            DCL, C. Taylor, Balbuena
            =>
            Watkins, Wan-Bissaka, Stones

            For a 4 point hit

            Open Controls
          • HD7
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            These players arent enough not to use the Free Hit right?

            Taylor*
            Holding
            Mitchell
            Son
            Bruno
            Wood
            Kane
            Bissouma

            Open Controls
            1. Camino Aleatorio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Wouldnt

              Open Controls
            2. OneDennisBergkamp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              i would FH on those

              Open Controls
          • GREEN JUMPERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            With what I consider to be about 5.75 players (including FT), I really should free hit right?

            Bernado (mci)
            Targett
            KDB
            Bruno
            Son
            DCL
            Welbeck (mci)

            Open Controls
            1. Iceball
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              I would

              Open Controls
              1. OneDennisBergkamp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                same

                Open Controls
          • jernej93
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Taylor -> Stones (FT) ? 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Vazza
                5 mins ago

                Golden

                Open Controls
                1. jernej93
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Is Stones nailed? 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vazza
                      just now

                      Well he is a zero or ninety min man. And he should play 70% of the games.

                      So it depends on whether this is your cup of tea

                      Open Controls
              • King Carlos
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                I just turned 40... like 4 minutes ago! Jeezus!

                Open Controls
                1. Vazza
                    5 mins ago

                    Happy birthday mate 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. King Carlos
                      • 5 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Thanks! My heart is racing!! Lol... what the hell has happened to me? What happened to the last 20 years?

                      Open Controls
                  • Jam0sh
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    HBD

                    Open Controls
                    1. King Carlos
                      • 5 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Thanks! Feels super weird! Lol

                      Open Controls
                  • jernej93
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    happy bday 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. King Carlos
                      • 5 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Cheers! Luckily my mental age is like 12.. lol

                      Open Controls
                  • fish&chips
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Happy birthday!

                    Open Controls
                2. camarozz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Is Lewis (Newcastle) just back frm injury or why the reduced minutes?

                  Open Controls
                3. Make United Great Again
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Maguire & Martinelli. GW18 punt?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vazza
                      3 mins ago

                      Good moves

                      Open Controls
                      1. Make United Great Again
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers

                        Open Controls
                    • OneDennisBergkamp
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Martinelli will be in a lot of teams soon i think....

                      Open Controls
                  2. Vazza
                      5 mins ago

                      Repost. Please help guys

                      Would you recommend this move

                      DCL, C. Taylor, Balbuena
                      =>
                      Watkins, Wan-Bissaka, Stones

                      For a 4 point hit

                      Open Controls
                      1. OneDennisBergkamp
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        i dont think i would

                        Open Controls
                        1. Vazza
                            just now

                            Really? Why not?

                            Open Controls
                      2. Milkman Bruno
                          5 mins ago

                          Every time I sell Salah it backfires. But, even then I am still considering Salah and Taylor to Sterling and Cancelo. Saving in gw19. Kane to Martial in gw20 and Salah back in for gw21.

                          Madness ?

                          Open Controls
                          1. OneDennisBergkamp
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            i always say the same on these... Salah is season keeper

                            Open Controls
                          2. thegaffer82
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            I’m getting rid of Salah in a Hokey Cokey with Son (have 2FT’s). But I’m getting him back in for DGW. It’s Salah at the end of the day

                            Open Controls
                        • jernej93
                          • 6 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          10 playing in GW18 .. Surely not worth Free hitting?

                          Open Controls
                          1. waldo666
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            Depends on the players but if you have 10 sure starters then you should be fine.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Make United Great Again
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Correct

                            Open Controls
                          3. FH Chip cancels ALL FT'…
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            Nope

                            Open Controls
                        • pug_chops
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Apologies if already answered but I'm not clear on the below on free hit:
                          1). If a player that I buy in rises 0.2 then when my team reverts to the previous team would I bank 0.1?
                          2) If I free hit a player out who then rises, when my team reverts will I also gain that value, regardless of whether I sold him before or after the price rise?

                          Open Controls
                          1. wulfranian
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            1.no
                            2.no

                            Open Controls
                          2. Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            The fact that you get same players back should answer both your questions, think about it.

                            Open Controls
                          3. OneDennisBergkamp
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            1 - yes
                            2 - no

                            im pretty sure

                            Open Controls
                            1. OneDennisBergkamp
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              oh didnt read 1 properly, both no and no

                              Open Controls
                        • Werner Bros
                          • 5 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          When FH is active can you keep making unlimited transfers before that GW deadline?

                          Open Controls
                          1. waldo666
                            • 10 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Yes.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Vazza
                              1 min ago

                              Mate - you have five years of FPL experience and you are asking this?

                              Yes, you can make unlimited transfers

                              Open Controls
                          3. Camino Aleatorio
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Will these guys be Rested this round:

                            (1) Justin
                            (2) Reguilon
                            (3) Wilson (ankle)
                            (4) Dallas
                            (5) Bamford

                            Seems Justin and Dallas are candidates, maybe even Wilson

                            Open Controls
                          4. stu92
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            2 mins ago

                            Thoughts on this GW18 FH team? Probably depends quite a bit on the Man City covid news, and whether Aguero is looking sharp this week.

                            Martinez
                            Bailly Saiss Stones
                            KDB Bruno Son ElGhazi
                            Kane Aguero Wilson
                            (Yedlin Mitchell Burke)

                            Open Controls
                          5. thepuntmaster
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Evening all.

                            Just to clarify, if I make a transfer now (for instance bringing in Dallas for Targett). Then return to the transfers and make a load of transfers and plan my Free Hit in doing so.

                            Will Dallas be in my team at the start of Gameweek 19?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Nope.

                              Open Controls
                          6. Going To Win This Year
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Apologies as I imagine this question has been asked a lot already.

                            If I use my 2 FTs tonight. And then hit FH afterwards. Will those 2FTs still be counted towards GW 19. I'm guessing so.

                            Thanks

                            Open Controls

