Scout Picks January 1

Gameweek 17 Scout Picks draws on Spurs, Liverpool, Arsenal and Palace

We have placed our trust in defence and midfield for the Gameweek 17 Scout Picks.

For the first time this season, we have lined-up in a 4-5-1 formation, coming in exactly in line with our £83.0m budget.

How many of these do you own?

Goalkeeper

Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) earns a place in the Scout Picks on account of Crystal Palace’s meeting with the Premier League’s lowest scorers Sheffield United. The Blades have found the net just eight times this season and only two teams have registered fewer big chances over the last four than them.

Defenders

Andrew Robertson (£7.4m) has great potential for a haul in Gameweek 17. Southampton have now gone three games without a goal and rank second-bottom for shots in the box over the last four matches. Meanwhile, no defender has created more chances than Robertson in their last four matches.

Romain Saïss (£5.0m) is back in the Wolves team again and doing what he does best: offering threat from set pieces. Over the last four matches, no defender can match the versatile Moroccan international for shots in the box.

Rob Holding (£4.4m) is a great budget enabler in an improving Arsenal defence with appealing fixtures. In Gameweek 17, the Gunners face a West Bromwich Albion outfit with two goals in their last five at home. Arsenal themselves have conceded the third-fewest number of big chances in their last two – Holding registering 90 minutes in eight of the last nine.

Erik Pieters (£4.3m) is our representative from the Burnley defence as they prepare to host Fulham. We fancy the Austrian to start either at left-back in place of Taylor, or even in midfield with ongoing injuries in wide areas. The Clarets have kept four clean sheets from a possible five against sides in the bottom eight this season while Fulham are unlikely to be at full-strength in light of recent positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.

Midfielders

Salah building up massive power in top 10k after Gameweek 14 haul

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) has been unfortunate to blank in each of his last two outings, failing to convert a number of clear-cut chances at Newcastle. Even though Southampton have kept clean sheets in each of their last two, Salah does have attacking returns in six of his Premier League away matches this season.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.2m) has been a reliable source of points in 2020/21, blanking just twice since Gameweek 8 and registering five double-digit hauls in that time. He has seven of those in the whole campaign, more than any other Fantasy asset.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) gets into the Scout Picks on account of his fixture rather than form. After racing to 100 points in the first 11 Gameweeks, the Spurs midfielder has just a goal and assist in the last four matches. However, during that time, games involving Leeds have yielded an average of 5.3 goals. The Whites’ expansive style is sure to open up space for Son to thrive in once again.

Unsurprisingly, Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) is our chosen representative from the Crystal Palace attack which hosts basement boys Sheffield United on Saturday. Selhurst Park has been a reliable venue for Zaha this season, where he has scored or assisted in all but one home game he started against sides outside the top eight.

Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) has been pivotal to Arsenal’s recent mini-revival, registering a goal and two assists over the last two matches. He faces the Premier League’s worst defence in Gameweek 17, West Bromwich Albion conceding on average 2.2 goals per game this season.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£11.0m) completes our double-up on the Spurs attack for an appealing home match against Leeds. The Whites’ high-intensity setup has led them to concede 12 big chances across their last four, the third-most in the division. That should be enough to bring out the best in Kane once again.

Substitutes

  • Alex McCarthy (£4.7m)
  • Matthew Lowton (£4.4m)
  • Chris Wood (£6.2m)
  • Christian Benteke (£5.5m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 17:

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Forever In Our Shadow beat the Scout Picks in Gameweek 16, their 66-58 victory pulling the Community Champions into an 8-8 scoreline for the season.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

2,807 Comments
  1. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bring in Dias or Maguire?

    
    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Dias

      
    2. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Dias

      
    3. dark91
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dias
      Maguire if you have another City defender

      
  2. MattysFantasyFooty
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Lewis to Stones for free? need to burn a FT as I'm FH18.

    
    1. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No brainer

      
  3. harrysponge
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play Grealish (mun) or Mount (MCI)?

    Thanks in advance!

    
    1. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Grealish

      
  4. Alli
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Adams > Watkins for free? FH18 BB19

    
    1. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Id do it

      
    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      both have a double game week - do you have any SGW players you could turn into a double or do you already have 15?

      
      1. Alli
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Only Son and Kane

        
  5. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Do you think taylor will be back for gw 18 ?

    
    1. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Dont think so

      
  6. MOZIL
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    What happens to the 2 free transfers if u use the wildcard?? Will i get the transfers back next week?

    
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No

      
  7. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    A. Cancello(Dias) /McCarthy(Johnstone)
    B. Wan Bassaka/Fabs for DGW 19~~For Forster/Fergurson

    
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sorry, scrub that.

      A. Cancello(Dias) /McCarthy(Johnstone)
      B. Maguire/Fabs for DGW 19~~For Forster/Fergurson

      
  8. HammersXI
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Planning to FH next game week,

    Would it be stupid to do DCL + Grealish -> Vardy + 4.9m with 2 FT

    OR

    Just stick with Grealish -> Zaha and fix it in 19 again..

    
  9. seanie3
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    who to bring in for two weeks only

    a) neto
    b) saka

    
    1. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      
  10. Origal73
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bottomed...
    Appreciate any help!!!

    Would you change the first 11? captain? bench order?

    Johnstone (ARS)
    Holding (wba) Justin (new) Dias (che)
    Salah (sou) Maddison (new) Son (LEE) Bruno (vc) (AVL)
    Kane (c) (LEE) Bamford (tot) Benteke (SHU)

    Bench: McCarthy (LIV) Dier (LEE) Soucek (eve) Coufal (eve)

    
  11. Thewonderfulgame
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sad to have to do it but think Robbo has to go given fixtures and the fact that KDB has a DGW

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Uh what

      
    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      But Robbo has out scored KDB, so no!

      
  12. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    So although Pep has not named those who are self isolating, he is quoted as saying 'you will see the line up's and 3 important players not there'. They don't come much more important than KDB. Really hope he isn't one of them!

    
    1. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      All his players are important.

      
    2. Fantasyman7
        8 mins ago

        I wonder if that 3 includes Walker and Jesus, who've already been confirmed... If so the third player looks to be Ederson. Hoping KDB does play!

        
        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Rumours are that the 5 players are Walker, Jesus, Ederson, Torres and Cancelo

          
      • seanie3
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        surely these 3 players are main stays that are Ederson, Walker & Jesus..

        
      • Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well having no City atm I hope it's Dias, Cancelo, KDB, Stirling and Mahrez!?!?

        
    3. Who are all Lukakus
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      A. Robbo to Maguire
      B. Robbo to Dias
      1. Welbeck to Watkins
      2. Bissouma to El Ghazi

      Need as many players as possible for gw18 and gw19 without using FH

      
      1. THL33
          just now

          Dias over Maguire.

          
      2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Any leaked lineups for everton ?

        
      3. Thewonderfulgame
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Dias or Maguire?

        
        1. Homer21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Flip a coin, I think both teams concede, so it's about attacking returns

          
      4. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Have Son Kane Bruno

        But going with Salah C who’s with me?

        
        1. jamiejoe
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Brave but can't keep blanking.

          
          1. Tony Martial
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Don’t trust Mourinho.

            And Bruno.. is my favourite player but we are going to struggle vs Villa. I’m very worried we’ve got to win.

            
      5. Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Play 2 of these

        Dallas
        Coufal
        Watkins

        
        1. Wicked Weapon
            7 mins ago

            Dallas and Watkins probably

            
          • Homer21
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Coufal and Watkins but I think Dallas may get attacking returns

            
        2. Homer21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Which 3 defenders to play?

          A) Holding
          B) Dallas
          C) Mitchell
          D) Cresswell
          E) Stones

          
          1. Pépé Pig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            ACB

            
          2. Wicked Weapon
              6 mins ago

              A,B,D

              
            • Pépé Pig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              ACE*

              
            • Homer21
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cheers, currently on ACD, but keep changing my mind, alot of people backing Dallas

              
              1. Wicked Weapon
                  just now

                  Mitchell might not even start. Even if he does you're likely looking at a 1 pointer

                  
            • Bobby_Baggio
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              Afternoon all. Help with below please?

              Start

              A) Johnstone
              B) McCarthy

              Start 3 out of 5

              1) Robbo
              2) Coufal
              3) Balbuena
              4) Justin
              5) Alioski

              
              1. Homer21
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Tough one with keepers, probaby Johnstone, then 1, 2 & 4

                
                1. Bobby_Baggio
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers

                  
            • Andre_The_Giant
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              Shameless repost - much help needed!

              Which is better for BB19

              A) Robertson, Raphina, Vardy

              B) Dias, KDB (C), Rodrigo (-4 points)

              
              1. Homer21
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                Probably A, just cos I'm not feeling it for KDB this season

                
              2. Wicked Weapon
                  just now

                  A but KDB can explode despite looking far from it

                  
              3. Wicked Weapon
                  14 mins ago

                  - Repost -

                  Martinez, Johnstone
                  Robbo, Cancelo, Coufal, Taylor*, Justin
                  Salah, Bruno, Zaha, Saka, Soucek
                  Bamford, Kane, Wilson

                  Anything require urgent fixing here ? 1 FT and 0.2 ITB

                  I would like to stick it out with Taylor so I have 2FTs for GW 18 (since we can have surprises spring up at any moment this season) also looking to get KDB some how for DGW 19. Will appreciate any help. Thanks !

                  
                  1. Homer21
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Looks good, hold for 18

                    
                • youzef
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Zaha worth a one week punt

                  
                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Yeah? Why not?

                    
                    1. seanie3
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      I defo think he is a great punt for next two

                      
                  2. Homer21
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Yep

                    
                • Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  A. Dias/McCarthy
                  B. Maguire/Fabs

                  
                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    for Gw19 dont want to butn 2FT

                    
                    1. Crunchie
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      burn

                      
                • Uncle Gamst
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Any thoughts on which is better most appreciated.

                  a) Kane > Aguero
                  b) Dier > Stones

                  Man City - BHA CRY/AV wba
                  Tottenham avl shu LIV

                  For -8, I'm also content to bring in Dias & KdB for Justin & Salah who blank in GW18. City also seem to have the easier GW19 & GW20 opposition;

                  Man City - CRY/AVL, wba
                  Liverpool - MUN/BUR, tot
                  Leicester - SOU/CHE, eve



                  b) Justin, Salah, Dier > Dias, KdB/Stirling, Stones

                  
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Love Kun to come good, but...

                    
                  2. Homer21
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Bit early for Kun I would have thought

                    
                • Crouching Tiger
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Start Dias or Kilman?

                  
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Dias

                    
                • Pepeye
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  7 mins ago

                  Dias & Stones were training in last 24 hours

                  
                  1. Danno - Emre Canada
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Was Cancelo? That’s what we want to know.

                    
                • Taegugk Warrior
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Start 1 :
                  A. Adams
                  B. Mitchell
                  C. Kilman

                  
                  1. RedAlpha10
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Mitchell even if he doesn’t start he won’t come on

                    
                • Sᴄʜᴜ̈RRʟᴇ ⓝ
                  • 9 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Taylor to:
                  A) Holding 3 games (wba, CRY, NEW)
                  B) Pieters 4 games (FUL, MUN, whu, liv) more attacking potential and 0.1 cheaper

                  Free hit 18 available

                  
                • Ribus
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Dias worth the price over Dias concerning nailedness?

                  
                • RedAlpha10
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Adams to anyone 6.2mil or under?

                  

                