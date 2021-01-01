268
Dugout Discussion January 1

Man United and Villa audition for Blanks and Doubles at Old Trafford

Fantasy Premier League managers will have eagle eyes on Old Trafford in Gameweek 17 as Manchester United and Aston Villa go under the microscope.

The two teams were recently confirmed as having three matches across Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 – increasing interest in their key assets.

A large majority of the community are currently in possession of talismanic figures Bruno Fernandes (£11.2m) and Jack Grealish (£7.7m) but this is an opportunity to look beyond the obvious.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) features in what looks like a two-man strike-force in front of a midfield diamond, having scored more goals in the last four matches than Fernandes (four to three).

Anthony Martial (£8.7m) holds onto his centre-forward berth as Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) embarks on his three-game ban, although the Uruguayan will only miss one Premier League outing.

Eric Bailly (£4.9m) sits next to Harry Maguire (£5.4m) in defence once again, in light of Victor Lindelöf‘s (£4.8m) most recent injury while Luke Shaw (£4.8m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) are on the left and right of the back-four.

Fantasy managers are not short on alternative options at Villa either, not least because Anwar El Ghazi (£5.8m) has outscored Grealish by 42 points to 19 over the last four matches.

He features on the left-hand side of Dean Smith’s attacking midfield trio at Old Trafford, joined there by Grealish and Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m), who has three attacking returns since Gameweek 14.

There is still no Ross Barkley (£5.9m) in the matchday squad but the defence has reset to normal, with Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) coming straight back into the team following his Gameweek 16 suspension.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay; Pogba, Fred; B Fernandes; Rashford, Martial.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz; El Ghazi, Grealish, B Traoré; Watkins.

  1. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Front 7 of

    Soucek KDB Son Salah bruno

    Kane Bamford

    Love it

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nice

  2. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Can anyone beat a bench of Coufal, Dallas and Adams... could see hauls all round but hope not

    1. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Chilwell, Adams, Dallas, but I'm expecting Chilly to come on for Taylor

  3. fedolefan
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Soucek is a beast. Was going to get rid of him in BW18 but really re-thinking that now. The Cresswell -> Dier transfer 2 weeks ago has been trash.

  4. FH18 = 1 FT in GW19 Always
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    LMS safety score currently 1

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  5. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Probably late to the party but what’s up with Fabianski?

    1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      what happened?

  6. Roy Hudd
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    When will the assist for Ogbonna be added? He made a pass... then 5 minutes later after several touches from either side, Soucek scored. Surely as applicable an assist as Creswell's?...

  7. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Come on United!!

  8. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    just now

    On FH, should I get risers in my team so that I gain value for this GW?

  9. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Time for Grealish's three-weekly double-digit haul

  10. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    I thought I was being sensible canning my DCL to Wood transfer because of the doubts over the Burnley Fulham game...

    Now hoping for a rest for someone to get Soucek points first off my bench.

    New year, new me. No - just checked - still disproportionately annoyed about this game !

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    just now

    C'mon Rashford, Grealish and Watkins!!

  12. Chucky
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Any chance Taylor recovers like Chilly and James and start against FUL?

  13. Totti
    • 4 Years
    just now

    first blow of the week

    player taylor over coufal who sitting first in the bench 🙁

    much frustration

  14. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
    • 11 Years
    just now

    I absolutely hate bench points therefore I've decided to play BB and have my ultimate fodders again and relax. This is so painful. 2 benched goals in a row for Soucek. Should have benched DCL instead

