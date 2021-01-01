Rodríguez returns on Everton bench as West Ham recall Coufal

Everton and West Ham’s matchday squads are beginning to edge closer to full-strength as of their Gameweek 17 teamsheets.

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) returns for the first time since Gameweek 11 although is only fit enough for a place on the Toffees’ bench.

For now, Bernard (£5.8m) occupies his slot on the right-hand side of Everton’s attacking midfield, joined there by Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Richarlison (£7.8m).

How long until Rodríguez will be ready to start games regularly again remains unclear but Fantasy managers will certainly have him on their radars.

However, anyone invested in Michael Keane (£5.1m) will be disappointed by Carlo Ancelotti’s team selection in Gameweek 17, with the centre-back named on the bench for the first time this season.

Mason Holgate (£4.8m) tucks inside from his recent right-back role to staff the heart of the defence with Yerry Mina (£5.6m) with Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) making his first start since Gameweek 8.

It is a similar story with West Ham who, once again, feature Michail Antonio (£6.2m) on the bench, which makes for a seventh successive start for Sebastien Haller (£6.1m), but suggests they could be back to full-strength soon.

Fantasy managers will certainly have their eye on that situation, especially with West Ham’s appealing fixtures in Double Gameweek 19, where they host Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

David Moyes has recalled Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) to the line-up, having rested him against Southampton but Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) remain out of the starting XI, Craig Dawson (£4.5m) impressing enough in his Gameweek 16 audition to keep his place.

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Holgate, Coleman; Doucouré, T Davies; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen; Haller.

