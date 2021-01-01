1743
Dugout Discussion January 1

Rodríguez returns on Everton bench as West Ham recall Coufal

1,743 Comments
Everton and West Ham’s matchday squads are beginning to edge closer to full-strength as of their Gameweek 17 teamsheets.

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) returns for the first time since Gameweek 11 although is only fit enough for a place on the Toffees’ bench.

For now, Bernard (£5.8m) occupies his slot on the right-hand side of Everton’s attacking midfield, joined there by Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Richarlison (£7.8m).

How long until Rodríguez will be ready to start games regularly again remains unclear but Fantasy managers will certainly have him on their radars.

However, anyone invested in Michael Keane (£5.1m) will be disappointed by Carlo Ancelotti’s team selection in Gameweek 17, with the centre-back named on the bench for the first time this season.

Mason Holgate (£4.8m) tucks inside from his recent right-back role to staff the heart of the defence with Yerry Mina (£5.6m) with Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) making his first start since Gameweek 8.

It is a similar story with West Ham who, once again, feature Michail Antonio (£6.2m) on the bench, which makes for a seventh successive start for Sebastien Haller (£6.1m), but suggests they could be back to full-strength soon.

Fantasy managers will certainly have their eye on that situation, especially with West Ham’s appealing fixtures in Double Gameweek 19, where they host Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

David Moyes has recalled Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) to the line-up, having rested him against Southampton but Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) remain out of the starting XI, Craig Dawson (£4.5m) impressing enough in his Gameweek 16 audition to keep his place.

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Holgate, Coleman; Doucouré, T Davies; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen; Haller.

1,743 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Should have listened to the RMT tool.

    Told me to play Soucek over Raphinha 😛

    And don't say it was obvious, I posted the question before and pretty much unanimous to start Raphinha 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Awful top post. Feel free to laugh at my pain.

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Yeah poor decision that

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        You have a bone to pick for some reason, not sure why.

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/01/rodriguez-returns-on-everton-bench-as-west-ham-recall-coufal/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23115025

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          Haha, so funny you dug that out

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            It was today?

            Open Controls
    3. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Raph can still score well

      Open Controls
    4. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      you cant make this comment until raphina has played

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Possibly COVID suspension would get him off, but not betting on it.

        Open Controls
  2. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Non Cresswell owner tears flooding the comment section...

    Open Controls
    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      ??

      Open Controls
    2. DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just a few, most with only DCL which doesn’t help...

      Open Controls
  3. BDA Shadow
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Soucek has been my gem of the season. Horrible start but stuck with him mostly on the bench, started playing him when the fixtures changed and have got every return.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      I think soucek has probably been responsible for about 400k rank rise just on his own for me. Every goal has translated into about 40-80k rank rises, and with 5 goals now thats just been huge for me. And that value is unbelievable, allowing me to spend my money in the rest of the team

      Open Controls
      1. BDA Shadow
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        The value seen in him at the start of the season was a great find. His attacking threat is so contrary to his position on paper, 5m was irresistible. Worst case scenario it was a risk of 0.5m over a standard bench fodder.

        Open Controls
      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Say goodbye to him now though as any kind of differential.

        Open Controls
        1. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          He's still only 11-12% owned at the moment. I'd imagine people still go for El Ghazi or Raphinha.

          Open Controls
  4. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Soucek is my 5th mid, and right now is first bench.

    I should just be playing a 352 from now on, huh?

    Open Controls
    1. BDA Shadow
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Who are your forwards?

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Bamford, DCL, Wilson. Opted for Wilson this gameweek because Leicester concedes the most penalties.

        Open Controls
        1. BDA Shadow
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          I've learned to rely on penalties less, it never seems to work out (Bruno excepted).

          Open Controls
          1. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            True. Hindsight just sucks in this case. If Wilson hammers Leicester, I won't feel so bad.

            Open Controls
            1. BDA Shadow
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              That's the thing, no point being fussed until Wilson has played and even that the rest of your team doesn't need auto-subs.

              Open Controls
              1. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Amen to that. I like green arrows, though. LOL.

                Open Controls
        2. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Drop 1 of those, and get brewster. Use that extra ~3m to upgrade the rest of your team. Thats what soucek is for

          Open Controls
      2. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        DCL or Wilson would be downgraded to allow Grealish (to Son) or Kilman upgrade.

        Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I feel your pain. Me too. Decided to play my three forwards instead ... bamford Wilson Watkins.... thems are the breaks I guess ... I also have coufal on my bench too .... oh the humanity

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Oof. That hurts.

        Open Controls
    3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Always a tricky one. Can go either way really. I am a massive fan of 343, but meddled with 352 when Brewster went to Sheffield. I'm reverting back

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        True. It's tough. I've been 50/50 with Soucek. Missed his 10-pointer in gw15, and unless a benching for someone else, I'm missing this one, too.

        Open Controls
  5. MGD
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Repost.

    Keane dropped or rested?

    Open Controls
  6. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bottomed.....

    Would you play 7 next GW, or FH?

    Already planned to FH GW18 and TC in GW19, but doubting my plan now

    Open Controls
  7. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Lingard benched, WTF!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      season over

      Open Controls
    2. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Phil Jones not even in the squad?! I can't win.

      Open Controls
  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Declan Rice is such an under rated player. Huge presence in midfield. Strong player who protects the defence.

    Open Controls
    1. Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      He won't be at West Ham in the next two years

      Open Controls
    2. BDA Shadow
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably underrated still by the public but look at the price tag West Ham put on him and how much Chelsea want him. The people who know, know.

      Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Simple i have
    Martienz Stones Son Burno Bissouma & Kane
    So should i use FH
    A- YES for sure
    B- Nope

    Open Controls
  10. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Why have the Premier League changed the rules for City?

    They asked City to not disclose the names of the recent players who tested positive.

    They didn't ask the same from other clubs in recent months when their players tested positive for Covid.

    Open Controls
  11. Bocaginge
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Randolph was playing, not Fabianksi. What was the situation there?

    Open Controls
  12. antoinehude
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Son to Sterling or KDB?

    Open Controls
  13. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Neutrals..... what do you reckon, assist or not? Looked a shot off target por moi.....

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looked like it was scewing off target to me.

      Owner.

      Open Controls
  14. PremKraut
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    I need a very good advice how to deal with DCL.
    I want to get rid but need to play FH in the next GW, which means it'll keep my team for the DGW after playing my chip.

    Really dunno what to do about that.

    Open Controls

