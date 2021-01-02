£3.9m defender Mitchell keeps van Aanholt on Palace bench for Gameweek 17

Budget Fantasy Premier League defender Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) could be a viable asset once more as he starts against Sheffield United this afternoon.

The left-back lost his place to Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) in Gameweek 7 and went nine league matches without registering a single minute before deputising during the Christmas crush of fixtures.

However, Mitchell is making his second successive start in Gameweek 17, suggesting his return to the side was not entirely a result of Roy Hodgson’s festive rotation.

Should the player impress today, he is likely to become a popular asset in the Fantasy community once more considering his price.

James Tomkins (£4.5m) made his first start of the campaign during the Gameweek 16 draw with Leicester and is back for the second time of asking too.

Hodgson has paired him with Cheikhou Kouyaté (£5.0m) at centre-back while Joel Ward (£ returns at right-back, making his third start in five.

Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) joins van Aanholt on the bench as Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) and Andros Townsend (£5.7m) staff the flanks of midfield either side of Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) and Christian Benteke (£5.5m).

Interest in Sheffield United players remains extremely low, Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) the most popular at 6.8% ownership.

However, as we have become accustomed too, the former Liverpool man is on the bench today while Oliver Burke (£4.4m) is absent from the matchday squad.

That means the most-fashionable starters for the Blades today are John Egan (£4.7m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m), selected by just 2.2% and 2.0% respectively.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Tomkins, Kouyaté, J Ward; Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, A Townsend; Zaha, Benteke.

Sheffield Utd XI: Ramsdale; Stevens, Egan, Basham; Osborn, Fleck, Norwood, Ampadu, Bogle; Mousset, McGoldrick.

