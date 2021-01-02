1094
Dugout Discussion January 2

Kane and Son start but Reguilon benched for Spurs against an unchanged Leeds side

1,094 Comments
Two of Gameweek 17’s most popular captaincy options start this lunchtime affair, as Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and new father Harry Kane (£11.0m) aim to halt Spurs’ winless streak of four league matches.

Jose Mourinho’s side have had a longer rest than planned, due to the late postponement of Gameweek 16’s meeting with Fulham. It has been six days since their 1-1 draw at Wolves.

His two changes see Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m) replace Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m), as pictures emerge of the left-back being at a festive gathering alongside team mates Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) and Erik Lamela (£5.7m).

The latter two are now reported to have Covid-19 and do not make the matchday squad, although Reguilon is named as a substitute. A club statement states they are “extremely disappointed and strongly condemn” the actions of these players.

Gareth Bale (£9.3m) is still out with the calf injury sustained at Stoke, whilst Matt Doherty (£5.7m) starts at right-back.

Opponents Leeds are the talk of the town these days, with an entertaining style of football delivering 60 goals so far – 30 for, 30 against. No team has been involved in more, made even more remarkable by the lack of festive rotation.

Marcelo Bielsa’s sides are meant to tire quickly and let the season fade away, yet they visit North London on the back of a 5-0 destruction of West Brom and a solid 1-0 win over Burnley.

Therefore, Bielsa has once again named an unchanged starting 11. The same players have started the last six matches except for one difference – Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) replaced the injured Liam Cooper (£4.3m) for the most recent three.

That means another start for Patrick Bamford (£6.6m), hoping to add to the ten goals and five assists that make him the third highest-scoring FPL striker. It also see Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) recover from the midweek knock on his thigh.

Ahead of Gameweek 19, where their pair of fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton are amongst the most appealing, a number of managers have bought exciting winger Raphinha (£5.5m) and attacking full-back Stuart Dallas (£4.8m).

Both continue to start for Bielsa, with Luke Ayling (£4.5m) filling in at centre back until defensive injuries begin to heal. Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) has excelled since coming in at left back.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Kane, Son

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski; Phillips; Raphinha, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

1,094 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Youd expect Kane and or Son to come off in next 10 mins or so.
    Hopefully its son and not kane.... but I suspect Daddy Kane will come off....

    Open Controls
  2. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Going to need a KDB masterclass tomorrow to recover from this

    Open Controls
    1. Jamie_GAWA
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Still confident in your decision long term?

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah we’ll see how it turns out over the next few weeks I suppose

        Open Controls
    2. KAMARA-COPY
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not a chance

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Based on absolutely nothing.

        Open Controls
    3. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ouch. No spurs v Leeds was brave

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It’s not just this game though, the DGW was a major consideration

        Open Controls
    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I moved him out to mane will get him back next week. Chelsea city will be 0-0 the way they both play against good teams

      Open Controls
  3. Jamie_GAWA
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    How nailed is Rodrigo?

    Open Controls
  4. Olson
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Would love to be a fly on the wall in Marks house right now. Hope his cat has found a hiding place

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What did he do? Never saw his wildcard team.

      Open Controls
  5. LOLarov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Ahhhh Son, more more more

    Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    WTF Son

    Open Controls
  7. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Chances of Mitchell starting?

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
        just now

        Hopefully he starts so KWP doesn't come off the bench for me.

        Open Controls
    2. Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Cmon Bam Bam wipe this clean sheet please

      Open Controls
    3. Aidan269
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      As a non Kane and Son owner I'm so relieved seeing this. Dodged a massive bullet by Fulham being postponed!

      Open Controls
    4. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nearly got Toby too...

      Open Controls
    5. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Some people actually questioned if Son was a good captain because he's not on penalties. Awful comments on this site.

      Open Controls
    6. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Son two more goals please

      Open Controls
    7. PL Ball
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Easy chance for Son asssist.. wasted.

      Open Controls
    8. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      WTF SON

      Open Controls
    9. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Be selfish Son

      Open Controls
    10. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Second season Jose, what an absolute monster this man is

      Open Controls
    11. COLLIN QUEEFER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What a glorious day for us KINGS that own Kane and Son with captaincy!!!!!

      Open Controls
    12. KAMARA-COPY
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cmon son, 1 more will do it

      Open Controls
    13. Kaneyonero
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cmon Son og and yc plZ

      Open Controls
    14. Alnair
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Need more Kane Gs, come on Harry

      Open Controls
    15. DycheDycheBaby
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Be selfish for once Sonny!!!

      Open Controls
    16. Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      just now

      OMG SON SHOOT FFS

      Open Controls
    17. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Would have loved it if that had been a Dier goal instead!

      Open Controls
    18. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Got Dallas first on bench and Coufal second.

      Rookie mistake!

      Open Controls
    19. L'Aeroplanino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Shoooot!

      Open Controls
    20. Adetro
      • 9 Years
      just now

      At this stage in the match, would people rather have Kane or Son as Captain?

      Open Controls
    21. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Alioski playing champagne football

      Open Controls
    22. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Son of God?

      Open Controls
    23. The Red Devil
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Why didn't son shoot! Cmon son, you're the finisher, not the playmaker, that's Kane!

      Open Controls
    24. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Score one more Son!

      Open Controls

