Dugout Discussion January 3

City players missing with COVID-19 revealed as fit-again Ziyech returns

2,097 Comments
A Manchester City squad hit by injury and illness take on Chelsea in the second of today’s two Premier League fixtures.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 16:30 GMT.

The visitors are missing six of their squad because of COVID-19 positive tests.

The unavailability of Kyle Walker (£6.1m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) we were already aware of, while social media posts from Ederson (£6.0m) and Tommy Doyle (£4.4m) all but confirmed that they too were among those self-isolating.

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Eric Garcia (£4.7m) have reportedly been added to that list, with the latter still struggling with injury, too.

Despite the shortage of options, Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) is still only among the substitutes for this afternoon’s fixture.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen (£4.4m) makes his Premier League debut as Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the City side that beat Newcastle 2-0 in Gameweek 15.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and Phil Foden (£6.2m) are also recalled, with Ederson, Torres and Nathan Ake (£5.4m) dropping out.

Ake is absent because of “fitness issues”, while Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) misses out because of a tight hamstring.

Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) is on the bench, despite his off-field misdeeds.

Frank Lampard makes five changes to the Chelsea team that drew 1-1 at home to Aston Villa last Monday.

Timo Werner (£9.2m) is recalled, while Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) makes his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in early December.

Thiago Silva (£5.6m), Kurt Zouma (£5.8m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) also return to the side.

Reece James (£5.2m) is again absent through injury, while Olivier Giroud (£6.7m), Andreas Christensen (£4.7m), Antonio Rudiger (£4.7m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) and Jorginho (£4.7m) drop out of the starting XI.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kanté, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech.

Manchester City XI: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling

  1. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    that was the final kick of the game too. FFS

  2. JOELIO8701
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    lol

  3. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Justin owners, time to laugh at City defense owners! Unless you own both

    1. Alex_thekid
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I do

    2. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Both. Plus double defense in FanTeam 🙁

  4. Party time
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Hudson Odoi for President

    1. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Amen

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    FFS predicted bps

    Foden (39)
    KDB (37)
    CHO, Gundogan (27)

  6. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    67 + Salah & that's that... Should be fine.

  7. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Feel sick.

    1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I feel you mate

  8. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Sickening to lose that double CS like that!!

  9. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Coufal smiling from the bench

  10. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I might go Stones instead of Dias and save the buck

  11. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Fml

    You just knew it was coming 🙁

    25k drop from that goal!!!

    1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Terrible feeling

      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Never gets easier despite it happening repeatedly this season!

  12. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Horrible season so far, cup starts, 102 points, feel sorry for my cup opponent..

  13. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Foden over el ghazi for the BGW?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I am tempted

  14. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Stones and Dias cleanie wiped.

    Best part is I have Cresswell and Mitchell on the bench 🙂

    1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ouch. Rough

  15. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Hudson Odoi and Andy Carroll

    Two Bush League villans that ruined CS value today

    1-3 is not that bad

    Chelsea needs Vestergaard, Ings, and Hassenhutle and they can win the league in 2021/22

  16. Harper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Dumbest season ever

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      More jam this season than any season prior! And it was full of jam then.

  17. Bobadoba
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Grealish and Son out for Kdb and Gundogan (8 point hit)?

    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lol. Dump salah

  18. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Back to 1-0 and 1-1 for the City double in GW19

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Buses being prepared as we speak

  19. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Do you think Rhys Williams will start tomorrow ?

  20. Alex_thekid
    • 3 Years
    just now

    No Justin now Cancelo gutted

  21. AlCapwnUK
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Need Salah and jwp to score less than a combined 3 points and I win my cup tie.

    1. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If Salah continues his recent form!!

  22. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    just now

    94 with Salah to go. This is close.

  23. Sco
    • 7 Years
    just now

    The funny thing is, most people celebrating the wiped City CS must have absolutely rotten OR's given how many points City defenders have racked up in recent weeks.

    It's like the people that celebrate when Salah blanks, I mean that's cool, but you're still the one that doesn't have the essential pick racking up the points.

    Far too many trolls on here these days.

  24. ivantys
      just now

      City defence owners counting their points before the game's over 😀

    • Party time
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You love to see it 😉

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        hehe

    • Releasebreaks
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Chelsea goal is justice for justin owners

    • TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      What a beautiful result.

      Makes me feel better about McCarthy being out and playing with 10 this week

    • Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Magnus having mare on FPL as well as on the chess board this week.

    • JOELIO8701
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Justin.
      Bellerin.
      Mee.
      McArthy.

      Ruined my weekend

      City lose cs? I do not give a D

