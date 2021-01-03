Leicester back to full strength as Vardy and co return for Newcastle clash

With Burnley v Fulham postponed yesterday, the first Premier League fixture of the day sees Newcastle United entertain Leicester City at St James’ Park.

Kick-off on Tyneside is at 14:15 GMT.

After handing breathers to many of his first-team regulars in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last Monday, Brendan Rodgers reverts to a full-strength side this afternoon.

There are seven changes in all, with Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Jonny Evans and Harvey Barnes the only players to keep their places.

Among the returnees are James Maddison and Wesley Fofana, who have recovered from minor knee injuries, and Jamie Vardy, the most-owned player on show in today’s game.

Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton and Wilfred Ndidi are also recalled.

Rodgers’ opposite number, Steve Bruce, has made two changes for the Foxes’ visit.

One of them is enforced as Sean Longstaff comes into midfield in place of Isaac Hayden, who serves a one-match ban after collecting five yellow cards.

Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy on the wing in the Magpies’ other alteration from their goalless draw with Liverpool.

Fantasy interest in the hosts mainly centres around Callum Wilson, who is the only Newcastle player owned by more than 3% of managers.

Along with Wilson and Vardy, Leicester full-back Justin is the only other player on show with a double-digit ownership.

The versatile youngster is now FPL’s most-owned defender, sitting in just over 25% of squads.

Rodgers’ troops have generally been better on the road this season, with 19 of their 29 points arriving in away fixtures.

Four of Vardy’s five double-digit hauls, indeed, have come outside of Leicester.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

