Scout Notes January 4

Maddison makes a late case for Double Gameweek 19 as clean sheets elude Leicester

Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City

  • Goals: Andy Carroll (£5.2m) | James Maddison (£7.1m), Youri Tielemans (£6.4m)
  • Assists: Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), Marc Albrighton (£5.3m)
  • Bonus: Carroll x3, Maddison x2, Tielemans x1

A late Andy Carroll (£5.2m) goal for Newcastle couldn’t deny Leicester a well-deserved win, but it did spoil the Sundays of Fantasy managers the world over.

The striker’s 81st-minute consolation denied FPL’s most-owned defender, James Justin (£5.0m and 25.4%), clean sheet points and potential maximum bonus.

In fact, Justin’s owners effectively lost eight points in 30 harrowing seconds as their man was also booked just before Carroll scored.

Leicester Fiesta

Not that it was all bad news for those with Foxes in their squads, with the 27.8%-owned Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) producing a third assist in as many starts when he set up James Maddison‘s (£7.1m) opener.

That makes it eight assists for the striker this season – his best-ever return was 12 in the 2014/15 campaign – which has helped to paper over some recent cracks as he’s scored just the one goal in five Gameweeks now.

Maddison, meanwhile, made it a second straight attacking return, and five from his last six starts.

His season has been compromised by injury and inconsistency, with an ongoing knee issue having to be managed game by game, as Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed:

James, I think you probably saw in the Manchester United game, he wasn’t quite 100 per cent but he was pushing himself through. Again, because of the timeline of the games, he couldn’t be involved (in Gameweek 16). He still had the soreness after the game.

Unless he features in the FA Cup, the England international will have a decent rest as Leicester don’t have a Gameweek 18 fixture, which should boost his chances of featuring heavily in the team’s Double Gameweek 19.

But as Youri Tielemans‘ (£6.4m) winning strike demonstrated, the goals have been shared out among the side’s midfielders this season. 

That’s made it hard for Fantasy managers to rely on a specific player for consistent returns, although Maddison is starting to build up a strong case – and momentum.

Back Line Blues

Carroll’s strike meant a third straight match without a clean sheet for a team just one point off top spot, but decidedly mid-table when it comes to goals conceded (21).

The Foxes’ total of two clean sheets in the last nine Gameweeks has also been trumped by 12 other clubs.

Justin’s relatively cheap price has kept his sizeable fan base onside thus far, but two of his three attacking returns came in the first two matches of the season and the last one was back in Gameweek 12.

Leicester’s immediate fixtures – Southampton, Chelsea and Leeds (all at home) and Everton away – aren’t exactly the stuff of nailed-on clean sheets, although the eight-game run that follows offers better defensive prospects.

And the return from injury of Caglar Soyuncu (£5.3m), who played 11 minutes at St James’ Park, could also add to the side’s stability at the back.

Chips Anyone?

Stability and Newcastle rarely hit it off, even if a Gameweek 16 nil-niller with Liverpool showed a certain defensive resilience and confirmed the continued excellence of keeper Karl Darlow (£5.0m).

The Magpies do have a Gameweek 18 fixture, however, and it’s against Sheffield United.

That could attract interest from those managers employing their Free Hit chip, with Darlow or a defender a decent option for the trip to the league’s least potent attack.

The more adventurous might also consider Callum Wilson (£6.5m) as an option – the Blades, after all, are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Admittedly, the forward has scored just the once in his last five starts and had neither a shot, nor created a single chance, against Leicester.

But Steve Bruce has approached matches against the Premier League also-rans differently of late and we are likely to see a more attacking set-up at Bramall Lane, with a move away from a conservative back five a strong possibility based on the Newcastle head coach’s previous tactical tweaks in the more ‘winnable’ games.

Newcastle United XI (5-3-2): Darlow; Yedlin (Carroll 79), Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie; S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Almiron (Murphy 64); Joelinton (Shelvey 65), Wilson.

Leicester City XI (4-3-2-1): Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton; Maddison (Soyuncu 79), Barnes; Vardy.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 17

  1. cigan
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hi!

    I've got 2 FT with 0 ITB and cash tied into everyone with a blank, which makes it impossible for me to get the same team for BB next round. Also no way to get KDB unless I sell Salah and don't wanna spend free hit either when I can get 10 playing for free. What would you do?

    Martinez (Johnstone)
    Dias Dier Holding Lowton (Robbo)
    Bruno Son Saka (Salah Soucek)
    (Vardy Bamford Adams)

    A) Vardy & Soucek > Lacazette & Gundogan/El Ghazi
    B) Bamford & Soucek > Watkins & Gundogan
    C) Adams & Soucek > Watkins & Smith-Rowe
    D) Salah & Adams > KDB & Watkins
    E) Bamford > Watkins & save

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Robbo to a cheaper option and son to kdb

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not keen on losing Son with those fixtures. Could easily outscore DGW players in 19

        Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Worth adding another defender for a hit?

    Martínez
    Stones, ???
    Grealish, Bruno, Son, KDB
    Kane, Watkins

    5.4 budget if use Coufal?

    5.5 Dallas

    6.2 Zouma

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      You want all 3 of those for the double if you're bench boost. So just hold.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Hence asking the ? Cheers.

        Clean sheet would only give a 2 point gain.

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          58 mins ago

          Yeah sorry didn't mean to come across as rude.

          Think your team looks fine as is, you've covered most of the bases.

          Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Never hit for a def

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  3. Snooze ya lose
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Grealish and son to soucek and Kdb. Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sorry for the dgw

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I see Son & Kane as possibly the only players with SGW able to easily match a DGW player?

        Open Controls
    2. LOLarov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      100

      Open Controls
    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Feel Kdb is essential. Only other way of affording is to drop kane

      Open Controls
  4. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Do you think Pep will experiment with KDB as a striker again even when some players get back?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Shineonme
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  5. JabariParkersEyelid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Obviously early, but who would you be most willing to lose to fund KDB in GW19:

    A. Robbo
    B. Grealish
    C. Vardy

    Would involve losing Son as well for a minus 4. Is this mental or necessary if you'd triple captain KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Thanks all, was leaning Robbo as I like the replacement more (Cresswell), whereas best Jack replacement looks like Raphinha. Lots to ponder!

      Open Controls
  6. RoysCallerAnne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    If you hit the FH button early for a couple of extra 0.1's of temporary SV and some/ all games get postponed, then you are an absolute muppet that deserves to lose a vital chip for little or no gains.
    Sorry for sugar coating.

    Open Controls
    1. Hect.OR 98th
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Absolutely. It's possible that the PL will be suspended tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        No it isn’t

        Open Controls
        1. Hect.OR 98th
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Of course it's possible.

          Open Controls
      2. PlumaPiedra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Highly unlikely given all the sources and example in Scotland.

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Agree.
      There's always a Stones for a Dias.

      Open Controls
  7. Gravless are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Can we send emails to FPL to keep the PL open?
    Mark!!! Help us!!

    Open Controls
  8. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is Stones more nailed than Cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Don't think so

      Open Controls
    2. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      I would say they are both 80% nailed atm. Both enjoying a good run of form so I would say both positions are theirs until form dips or rest rotation

      Open Controls
    3. Shineonme
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      As of now yes.
      The goal he conceded yesterday was first in 14 hours of football when he's on the pitch.

      Open Controls
  9. bobbyg
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    What to watch at 8pm tonight

    A- Southampton V Liverpool

    B- Boris

    Open Controls
    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      This site, you will be updated promptly from both scenes...

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        The updates will be wrong but by jove there will be updates here

        Open Controls
  10. HippY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is there anyone that used their first wildcard in GW16 not sticking to the FH18/BB19 plan? If so, what's changed?

    I'm still going ahead with the plan, but will likely take a hit to add an extra city player

    Open Controls
  11. only2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Is Stones nailed for the dgw 19 or will laporte come and ruin the party?

    Open Controls
  12. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone considering Agüero for City's fixture against Brighton, or is that still a bridge too far?

    Also, odds on Mahrez's number coming up in Pep roulette for the same game?

    Open Controls
  13. boogle
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi guys, thoughts on below FT team? Would you swap Dias/Rashford for Bailly/Sterling to go double Man City attack and add Utd def?

    Leno
    Dias Stones Holding
    KDB Bruno Rashford Son Saka
    Kane Wilson

    Thanks

    Open Controls

