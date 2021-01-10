83
FanTeam January 10

Win a share of €50,000 in FanTeam’s Gameweek 18 Midweek Monster

There are big prizes to be won in FanTeam‘s latest Midweek Monster – their own version of the upcoming Fantasy Premier League Free Hit mayhem.

There is a €50,000 prize pool in the Gameweek 18 round with the outright winner set to take home €5,000.

There are a total of 3,500 entry slots to be claimed, which can be all yours for a buy-in of €20.00.

And with fewer matches than usual this time around, it’s much easier to go into Gameweek 18 without worrying who you have decided to omit from your squad.

How does FanTeam’s scoring work?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay are sure to enjoy FanTeam‘s Gameweek 18 €50,000 Midweek Monster.

It is effectively a Free Hit competition, which runs every week. So if you’re confident in the temporary squad you’ve built in FPL, why not test it against other FanTeam managers too?

As you can see from the information above, there are a number of similarities between FPL and FanTeam in terms of scoring for various positions registering different attacking and defensive returns.

While there are no bonus points, there are some interesting differences in terms of deductions, which include losing points for giving away penalties and free-kicks that are scored directly.

Meanwhile, there are additional adjustments depending on the result, players earning or losing points depending on whether or not their spell on the pitch saw their side winning or losing.

WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS THIS WEEK?

My entry for the Midweek Monster involves a big focus on the expensive attacking players, especially those on offer at Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette (€13.3m) has four goals in his last four matches while only one Premier League player has registered more shots on target in that time too.

I fancy Emile Smith Rowe (€11.4m) to help create the Frenchman’s chances against Crystal Palace, who have just two clean sheets this season.

The midfield man has created six chances in the last four matches, bested only by Kieran Tierney during that time among Arsenal assets.

Kevin De Bruyne (€15.0m) could be a false nine again against Brighton, who strike me as the sort of side who won’t sit back and defend their penalty box in a deep block at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian has five attacking returns in his last five at home in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes (€14.0m) is an incredibly reliable asset away from home in the league this season. In seven road trips thus far, the Manchester United man has six goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, Burnley have conceded more than three times in three of their four meetings with the so-called ‘big seven’ this season (Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester City).

Sheffield United are the only side without a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, so I expect Callum Wilson (€9.0m) to enjoy Tuesday’s trip to Bramall Lane.

The Newcastle forward has two goals and two assists in his last four Premier League matches against sides in the bottom half of the table.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United remain the division’s lowest scorers so DeAndre Yedlin (€6.2m) is someone I’m willing to take a chance on for a clean sheet.

I certainly don’t think Robert Sanchez (€4.6m) or Joël Veltman (€3.9m) will keep one against Manchester City but their prices, considering their high chances of starting, were too good to ignore when looking to make allowances for more lavish spending elsewhere.

However, I am expecting big things from Romain Saïss (€7.9m). While Wolves have struggled for clean sheets recently, their Moroccan international has provided excellent goal threat.

Over his last four matches, no FPL defender has registered more shots in the box, his four efforts on target also the best in his positional classification.

Those numbers have produced two goals in that time, while Everton are in the bottom four for headed attempts on goal conceded since Gameweek 14.

  1. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    First needs to say Play Up Pompey?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      It must be phenomenon that so many fantasy football managers are Portsmouth fans or maybe all Portsmouth fans prefer to live in fantasy world ?

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Reference to this new article? I refuse to read any gambling articles.

      Open Controls
  2. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Hey! Mind giving a hand?

    I’ve been taking price losses on the chin to get more info on which to base my decision but the deadline is ever nearing and I really haven’t made a conclusion on what to do.

    Well tbh I’m pretty set on not using a chip on gw18 and trying to bust a Bb for gw19, but however I tinker with my team I can’t get it to work. Hence, I really need help! Here’s the team with 2ft and 2.1mil in the kitty.

    Martinez Steer
    Zouma Robbo Dias Stones Dallas
    Grealish Son Salah Bruno Soucek
    DCL Bamford Brewster

    Obviously as many gw18/19 players wanted in thats possible.

    Open Controls
    1. elwardio
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      You only have 5 for 18 if villa Spurs cancelled and not ideal team for bb 19 (keepers Brewster dcl). Why not fh 18 and no chip 19 or tc?

      Open Controls
      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Becoming more and more an option. Cheers for your input!

        Open Controls
  3. Gravless are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Gamble safely

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Casino always wins.

      Open Controls
  4. si
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    9 Villa first team players tested positive and 5 coaching staff. Any rumours on the 9? City had 5 and still played a game. I wonder what the cut-off is here.

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Bet your bottom dollar Grealish is one of them.

      Open Controls
      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Most likely the spreader. I’m sure he has been out and about if his lockdown antics last year were anything to go by.

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          just now

          [grasping at straws] if Grealish is the spreader, he is likely to be cleared to play before the others 😉

          Open Controls
    2. Gravless are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Cut off is if you can field 14 then match should go ahead. But like the government the PL just makes it up as they go along

      Open Controls
      1. elwardio
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Pots and kettles!!!!

        Open Controls
      2. si
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        So as long as they have 23 in the first team squad? And I guess that all 3 keepers aren’t infected!

        Open Controls
        1. si
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          The Prem league squad is 25, but and 2 long term injuries. So it might be tight. I guess a lot of permutations still on COVID 9, plus some more may test positive

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            44 mins ago

            I wouldn't try to work out the numbers looks like there isn't a clear protocol that is being followed and they are making decisions on case by case basis.

            Nobody will convince me that City was unable to field a team against Everton.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              40 mins ago

              True, but Si makes a very good point here. If it's a significant number of the first team squad of 25. Lower than 6 maybe youths can be added to the bench, but more than that weakens the squad to make it competitive. City had kids on the bench but had a starting line up of first team squad members.

              Open Controls
      3. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        50 mins ago

        A key issue is competition integrity. A club can put out a squad of kids in the FA Cup as it's no different to Marine v Spurs. But in the PL if the match will be so uneven as to hand 3 free points and a handy goal difference to Spurs, their challengers will object, and rightly so. So if 6 or more of the Villa first team squad are out, I think the match would have to be called off - imo, of course.

        Open Controls
        1. si
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          Very well put point. I can’t see the game going ahead in the current climate. Even if some now test negative, they are unlikely to play I imagine.

          Open Controls
        2. Blzbobuk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          But it basically moves the integrity issue from villa(who had serious breach) to Spurs who may need to field a youth team if they get 3 games in 1 week. The rule was set to say if you can field a team it goes ahead - just premier league don’t want to enforce it unless they have to. It’s different if there are new cases as that is protecting other teams but given the isolation time and retests this should be less likely. If I were villa I would try and get one of my weaker players to test positive as then it’s a safety issue vs an integrity issue. Problem here is the premier league will want to test the day before to get clearest info and then make the decision, whereas if they could decide now they could do the Fulham swap.

          Open Controls
  5. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    No Arsenal players allowed!

    I think this 442 might be the best I can do.
    Anyone think of any improvements? Watkins over Saiss was original plan. but with the COVID situation, this seems better I think.

    Darlow
    Cancelo Stones Maguire Saiss
    Son Rash Bruno(c) KDB
    Wilson Kane
    (Mitchell and other fodder)

    Any thoughts much appreciated 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Assuming this is FH you need Tierney. His form right now is very good.

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        No Arsenal allowed! 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          Then you will waste your chip. Enjoy.

          Open Controls
          1. Von Lipwig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            47 mins ago

            thanks...

            Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      It's great - proving all XI start. With the risk of covid and your Spuds not playing, you need a viable bench, imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        *providing

        Open Controls
      2. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        46 mins ago

        Thanks. Can do brewster/Kilman/Stephens bench... it's not great. I'd hope to find out game is cancelled before the deadline really!

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          Well, we can expect Brewster to get some minutes, but the other two likely won't start. My current FH bench is Sanchez, Fernandez, Coady and Brewster. I suspect that's too expensive for you.

          Open Controls
    3. COVID-CASUAL
        33 mins ago

        It’s good. I have 2 Arsenal (no FH, don’t ask) and reckon they could be a minor trap. Besides which, you already laid down the parameters so there’s no point telling you otherwise like old mate above. Only concern is nervousness about what happens with that covid game and Son/Kane.

        Open Controls
    4. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      So, what is the consensus here?

      I currently have 7 BGW-ers with two FTs coming in, so a total of 9 BGW-ers. If there is still no announcement on the AVLTOT game, quite likely I am FH-ing as I would be left with only 4 BGW-ers. Two FTs and 6 total - almost half of the team out.

      Currently have 3 TOT players.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        I have 9 players - 5 if Spurs Villa is off. Have a WC team in mind that I will activate if it seems likely nearer deadline that the Villa game is off.

        Open Controls
        1. Grounderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Just read from Mr Crellins.

          Alternatively, the TOTFUL could be moved to BGW18, replacing AVLTOT. There, I can safely keep my FH chip, deploy the two saved FTs and still have my TOT players for BGW18.

          Just keep a close lookout on announcements.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            35 mins ago

            That's just his speculation. Fulham are scheduled to play Chelsea 2 days later, so I wouldn't place too much stock on that.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              29 mins ago

              This. Unless Mourinho bullies PL and FUL into doing it.

              Open Controls
            2. Grounderz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Or... they move the CHEFUL game forward by a few days.

              Open Controls
        2. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          31 mins ago

          What does your WC look like? Pondering same....:

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            Something like this

            Pope BPF
            Dias Stones Coufal Holding Yedlin
            KDB Bruno Rashford Soucek Smith-Rowe
            Lacazette Martial Bamford

            3m in the bank

            Not sure on keepers yet but this is the bones of it

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Looks good, any worries regarding Villa assets coming good with all of their matches in hand?

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Yeah but I’ll just bring them back in.

                Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        I will probably play with 6. Not using FH on an uncertain GW with not too many FPL worthy fixtures apart from City and United.

        Open Controls
        1. Grounderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I am more of a... attending to the current circumstance first and then deal with the upcoming circumstances later.

          Let’s monitor and then assess the accordingly.

          Open Controls
      3. Guru Mediation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        I reckon we will know if that game is to be called off prior to the deadline. I reckon Monday night, after the cup draw at latest

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          Hopefully, but I was badly caught out by the last cancellation which was after the deadline. I'm not taking that risk this time.

          Open Controls
        2. Grounderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Let’s hope so. Wouldn’t want all the planning effort up to this point goes to waste.

          Open Controls
    5. unitednations
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Morning dzzz, Assuming Spurs Villa is off, I have 7 players for gw18 but that includes Taylor/Burke so effectively 5. However, i have 2FTs so that will take me to 7 decent players which is in the middle category of whether to FH or not.

      Martinez -- Forster
      Taylor Cancelo Stones -- Coufal Dallas
      Bruno Kdb Burke -- Salah Son
      DCL -- Watkins Bamford

      A: Salah + Watkins >> Rashford + Laca...gets me to 7 decent players then just hope they dont get benched. However, will have to take a hit (or two) to get salah back in gw19 depending on the situation.

      B: FH but my issue is that apart from sterling, my transfers in A allows me all big hitters (attacking wise) so is it worth using the FT?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I wont FH if I was you.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'd offer some advice to others first.

        Open Controls
    6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Best FWD only for one GW - 18. Budget no issue.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Lacazette.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          Think DCL might get something with the support cast now back?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            Could do, but the Wolves defence is better than Palace, imo.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              29 mins ago

              Agree. Martial an option? Plays the double too and might save me a transfer in 19.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                27 mins ago

                Could be. Depends on your structure. In my FH team I've got Bruno, Rashie and a defender.

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  I only have Bruno. The initial plan was to get Vardy for Kane in 19 but the Villa situation is forcing me to transfer Kane out this week itself. So the choice is between Vardy and Martial in 19 and a few GWs post that.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Hmm, if it's not a FH, I'd wait until right up to the deadline. If Spurs play, Kane is highly desirable. If you need a striker for the BDW and DGW I suppose Martial ticks the boxes. But I'd quite fancy Laca in the form he's in, over 2 matches.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Makes perfect sense. Thanks a lot!

                      Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Laca or Martial

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Martial is a good shout. Has seen an upturn. But Cavani challenging minutes?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah Cavani is a bit of an issue there

            Open Controls
          2. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I wish I’d gone Laca over Martial; seems to have a golden foot at the moment. However, I think Martial gets good playing time, even with Cavani

            Open Controls
      3. Grounderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Might I suggest Antonio. Yes, recovered, however, uncertain. High risk, high reward.

        Open Controls
    7. sergioaguero67
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Any news on the Villa Spurs game?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        not yet

        Open Controls
    8. Blzbobuk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Seems sensible - think the fixture congestion may make it trickier to call off the villa game - previous cancel calls to protect players and integrity of the game but making Spurs play 3 games in 1 week will also cause these issues( through less fault than villa) - if they do swap Fulham in we should know pre deadline. Hence do your plan but wait until match day.

      Open Controls
      1. Blzbobuk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Reply fail

        Open Controls
        1. Grounderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yes, I assume this is meant for my post?

          Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        I think the PL needs to apply consistency. There's still half a season to squeeze a postponed game into.

        Open Controls
    9. The Overthinker
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Views and feedback on below FH team . Nothing ITB

      Leno
      Awb dias cancelo
      Kdb grealish son Bruno rashford
      Lacazette Wilson

      4.0 kilman Mitchell 4.3

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Spurs & Villa players ? the game will be called off probably

        Open Controls
        1. The Overthinker
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Have a plan if it is called off.

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Show us the plan if called off.

            Open Controls
            1. The Overthinker
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Grealish to james Rodriguez, son to saka( bench strength)
              Davis to richarlison

              Open Controls
              1. The Overthinker
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                And kilman to Clarke , again bench strength

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Hmm, ok. I don't fancy J.Rod though. Son -> Saka is a huge downgrade, though no clear better options for that GW.

                  Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        also, why have a non staring bench at this time when players and games can fall like flies ?

        Open Controls
        1. The Overthinker
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Mitchell will start. Don't think I need the 3rd sub with FH. Can wait for maximum info till the deadline.

          Open Controls
        2. The Overthinker
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Also, if the Spurs villa game is called off, I'll have extra cash to upgrade the bench

          Open Controls
      3. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Even if the Spurs game isn't called off there's a good chance Jack has Covid. If 10 first teamers have it that's a 40% chance.

        Would avoid villa entirely.

        Open Controls
        1. The Overthinker
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          That's a good point.
          Thanks

          Open Controls
    10. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm surprised to see that Sheffield United are favourites to beat Newcastle but I've long since learned that when the layers seemingly dangle a large carrot in front of the punters these can be excellent opportunities to ram that touchon right back up 'em and beat them at their own game.

      To summarise, I think Sheffield United will beat Newcastle to nil and I'm having at least a couple of their players in my Free Hit team.

      Open Controls
      1. The Overthinker
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Sheffield United players?????

        Open Controls
        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          You're over thinking 😉

          Open Controls

