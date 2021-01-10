Win a share of €50,000 in FanTeam’s Gameweek 18 Midweek Monster

Sponsored by FanTeam

There are big prizes to be won in FanTeam‘s latest Midweek Monster – their own version of the upcoming Fantasy Premier League Free Hit mayhem.

There is a €50,000 prize pool in the Gameweek 18 round with the outright winner set to take home €5,000.

There are a total of 3,500 entry slots to be claimed, which can be all yours for a buy-in of €20.00.

And with fewer matches than usual this time around, it’s much easier to go into Gameweek 18 without worrying who you have decided to omit from your squad.

How does FanTeam’s scoring work?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay are sure to enjoy FanTeam‘s Gameweek 18 €50,000 Midweek Monster.

It is effectively a Free Hit competition, which runs every week. So if you’re confident in the temporary squad you’ve built in FPL, why not test it against other FanTeam managers too?

As you can see from the information above, there are a number of similarities between FPL and FanTeam in terms of scoring for various positions registering different attacking and defensive returns.

While there are no bonus points, there are some interesting differences in terms of deductions, which include losing points for giving away penalties and free-kicks that are scored directly.

Meanwhile, there are additional adjustments depending on the result, players earning or losing points depending on whether or not their spell on the pitch saw their side winning or losing.

WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS THIS WEEK?

My entry for the Midweek Monster involves a big focus on the expensive attacking players, especially those on offer at Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette (€13.3m) has four goals in his last four matches while only one Premier League player has registered more shots on target in that time too.

I fancy Emile Smith Rowe (€11.4m) to help create the Frenchman’s chances against Crystal Palace, who have just two clean sheets this season.

The midfield man has created six chances in the last four matches, bested only by Kieran Tierney during that time among Arsenal assets.

Kevin De Bruyne (€15.0m) could be a false nine again against Brighton, who strike me as the sort of side who won’t sit back and defend their penalty box in a deep block at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian has five attacking returns in his last five at home in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes (€14.0m) is an incredibly reliable asset away from home in the league this season. In seven road trips thus far, the Manchester United man has six goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, Burnley have conceded more than three times in three of their four meetings with the so-called ‘big seven’ this season (Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester City).

Sheffield United are the only side without a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, so I expect Callum Wilson (€9.0m) to enjoy Tuesday’s trip to Bramall Lane.

The Newcastle forward has two goals and two assists in his last four Premier League matches against sides in the bottom half of the table.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United remain the division’s lowest scorers so DeAndre Yedlin (€6.2m) is someone I’m willing to take a chance on for a clean sheet.

I certainly don’t think Robert Sanchez (€4.6m) or Joël Veltman (€3.9m) will keep one against Manchester City but their prices, considering their high chances of starting, were too good to ignore when looking to make allowances for more lavish spending elsewhere.

However, I am expecting big things from Romain Saïss (€7.9m). While Wolves have struggled for clean sheets recently, their Moroccan international has provided excellent goal threat.

Over his last four matches, no FPL defender has registered more shots in the box, his four efforts on target also the best in his positional classification.

Those numbers have produced two goals in that time, while Everton are in the bottom four for headed attempts on goal conceded since Gameweek 14.

