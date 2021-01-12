The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the midweek Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

Blank Gameweek 18 is only hours away so we again turn to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to take a few modest punts on the forthcoming Premier League action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

The oddsfull-time result odds for the Gameweek 18 matches are:

BE DE-SAISS-IVE

Romain Saïss‘ recent goal-scoring form could continue when Wolves host Everton on Tuesday evening.

Over the last four matches, the Toffees rank inside the bottom four for headed goal attempts conceded, which bodes well for the Moroccan centre-back.

During that same period, he ranks top among defenders for shots in the box and producing two goals in the process.

The fact that he is 22/1 to open the scoring at Molineux, or 9/1 to net anytime, is attractive indeed.

Meanwhile, if Richarlison can win his fitness race, his odds of 7/1 to get the first goal appeal too.

The return of Lucas Digne and James Rodríguez to Everton’s line-up, and absence of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could ensure more high-quality service to Richarlison’s left-flank. Wolves have conceded 23 chances down the right-hand side over the last six matches, compared to just eight through the middle.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner. Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

RASH DECISIONS

Marcus Rashford could benefit from Burnley’s own problems defending wide areas in Blank Gameweek 18.

The Clarets have conceded the second-highest number of chances down the right-hand side over the last four matches, somewhere Rashford could do damage at Turf Moor.

If Paul Pogba is unable to start Tuesday’s short road trip, the England international should reclaim his left-sided attacking midfield role, from which he has six goals and four assists away from home this season.

In fact, Rashford has no Premier League blanks on the road in 2020/21, which is why his first-scorer odds of 4/1 on Tuesday look good.

Each Way First Goalscorers Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match. If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

THE BIG GUNS

Ilkay Gündogan has been creeping under the radar in recent weeks, recording three goals in his last four Premier League appearances.

The two most recent of those have come in a more advanced role for Manchester City, which has helped him even outperform his esteemed colleagues Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling over the last four matches.

Despite playing marginally fewer minutes than both of them, the German international has a higher total for shots in the box and big chances.

That’s why Gündogan’s odds of 10/1 to be the first scorer at the Etihad Stadium are worth considering.

He has both the underlying statistics and the form to back up his appeal in a favourable home fixture – Brighton have just two clean sheets on the road this season.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United’s meeting with Newcastle is 6/1 for a 0-0 and Alexandre Lacazette, who has four goals in his last three, is 10/3 to open the scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace.

Bore Draw Money Back Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365. Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT