Pick the best Gameweek 19 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Sponsored by Fantasy5

We’re back for another stab at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for FREE.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five nominated fixtures for the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

And that looks even more achievable in Gameweek 19, with some points targets appearing more generous than ever.

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 19 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Newcastle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City v Chelsea

The deadline is at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 17 January.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 19 PICKS

Bruno Fernandes (6.5) only needs to find the net against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, and avoid his fifth yellow card of the season, to eclipse his predicted points total for Gameweek 19.

And that might be easier than usual considering the Reds have conceded five penalties this season, the joint-third-highest in the Premier League thus far.

Vicente Guaita (2.5) will have his hands full when Crystal Palace travel to Manchester City on Sunday evening which could help him score the three or more points needed here.

He has eclipsed two points in six of the last eight FPL Gameweeks, earning an additional for saves on four occasions. Facing Manchester City’s attackers will certainly help him try to repeat that feat at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal may have been disappointed with their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Thursday night but they did keep a third successive clean sheet.

I fancy the Gunners to get another one against Newcastle and if David Luiz (5.5) starts, which he did against the Eagles, then as long as he stays booking free, he would hit the six-point threshold.

Vladimir Coufal (6.5) is my pick from the West Ham defence as they prepare to host a West Bromwich Albion side that has failed to find the net in three of their last four Premier League matches.

They are also the worst side in the division over that period for conceding chances down their left-hand side of the pitch, which Coufal will face as West Ham’s marauding right-back.

Jamie Vardy (6.5) faces a Chelsea defence with only one clean sheet in the last seven Premier League matches, their last on the road coming in a Gameweek 9 win at Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the Leicester striker has accrued two goals and five assists in his last five at the King Power Stadium.

LOGAN’S FPL’S GAMEWEEK 19 PICKS

While James Milner’s (2.5) minutes have been limited of late, as Liverpool’s captain he is could be back in the starting XI for a crucial top of the table clash with Manchester United. If the Reds manage to shut-out the Red Devils with Milner on the pitch, or if he scores a penalty, he will eclipse his points projection.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (2.5) is a riskier pick although as a midfielder he won’t be punished by Manchester City’s goal-scoring exploits. If he can use his threat at set pieces and/or keep an unlikely clean sheet then Kouyaté will be a winner.

Alexandre Lacazette (6.5) may have failed to find the net against Crystal Palace but he still has four goals in as many Premier League matches.

Michail Antonio (6.5), and Jamie Vardy (6.5) are both potential goal-scorers and/or assisters who should each play past 60 minutes in their respective games.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT