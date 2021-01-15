671
Fantasy5 January 15

Pick the best Gameweek 19 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

671 Comments
We’re back for another stab at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for FREE.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five nominated fixtures for the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

And that looks even more achievable in Gameweek 19, with some points targets appearing more generous than ever.

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 19 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

  • Liverpool v Manchester United
  • Manchester City v Crystal Palace
  • Arsenal v Newcastle United
  • West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
  • Leicester City v Chelsea

The deadline is at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 17 January.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 19 PICKS

Bruno Fernandes (6.5) only needs to find the net against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, and avoid his fifth yellow card of the season, to eclipse his predicted points total for Gameweek 19.

And that might be easier than usual considering the Reds have conceded five penalties this season, the joint-third-highest in the Premier League thus far.

Vicente Guaita (2.5) will have his hands full when Crystal Palace travel to Manchester City on Sunday evening which could help him score the three or more points needed here.

He has eclipsed two points in six of the last eight FPL Gameweeks, earning an additional for saves on four occasions. Facing Manchester City’s attackers will certainly help him try to repeat that feat at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal may have been disappointed with their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Thursday night but they did keep a third successive clean sheet.

I fancy the Gunners to get another one against Newcastle and if David Luiz (5.5) starts, which he did against the Eagles, then as long as he stays booking free, he would hit the six-point threshold.

Vladimir Coufal (6.5) is my pick from the West Ham defence as they prepare to host a West Bromwich Albion side that has failed to find the net in three of their last four Premier League matches.

They are also the worst side in the division over that period for conceding chances down their left-hand side of the pitch, which Coufal will face as West Ham’s marauding right-back.

Jamie Vardy (6.5) faces a Chelsea defence with only one clean sheet in the last seven Premier League matches, their last on the road coming in a Gameweek 9 win at Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the Leicester striker has accrued two goals and five assists in his last five at the King Power Stadium.

LOGAN’S FPL’S GAMEWEEK 19 PICKS

While James Milner’s (2.5) minutes have been limited of late, as Liverpool’s captain he is could be back in the starting XI for a crucial top of the table clash with Manchester United. If the Reds manage to shut-out the Red Devils with Milner on the pitch, or if he scores a penalty, he will eclipse his points projection.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (2.5) is a riskier pick although as a midfielder he won’t be punished by Manchester City’s goal-scoring exploits. If he can use his threat at set pieces and/or keep an unlikely clean sheet then Kouyaté will be a winner.

Alexandre Lacazette (6.5) may have failed to find the net against Crystal Palace but he still has four goals in as many Premier League matches.

Michail Antonio (6.5), and Jamie Vardy (6.5) are both potential goal-scorers and/or assisters who should each play past 60 minutes in their respective games.

671 Comments Post a Comment
  OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Martinez (Forster)
    James, Robbo Stones Coufal
    Salah (TC) Bruno Son Soucek
    Vardy Antonio
    (Mitchell Bissouma Bamford)
    Cost me -4 Kane & Adams >Vardy & Antonio
    Goood ?

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It's Bad ?!

      Open Controls
  Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Salah + 12
    Or
    B) Johnstone Stones Taylor Antonio

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Lexi2014
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Salah is rested

      Open Controls
      Lexi2014
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        When I say rested I mean he had a BGW 18...so will be good to go

        Open Controls
  zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Talk sense to me

    A) Bench: McCarthy Holding Adams Anguissa
    B) BB same lot
    C) BB, additional -4 for Adams -> Watkins/Antonio?

    Open Controls
    PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    deshawn7
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probably A. You'll need Adams to start both games and score at least one to make it worth just the hit alone

      Open Controls
  deshawn7
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Martinez
    Robbo Cresswell Saiss Stones
    Bruno (VC) KDB(C) Son Soucek
    Kane Bamford

    Subs: Areola Lacazette Dallas ESR

    Worth the bench boost?
    Or should I TC for KDB?
    Have 1 FT as well

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Saiss to DGW def?

      Open Controls
  Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Should I take a hit & BB??

    Martinez ¦ Forster
    Cancelo Maguire Coufal
    KdB Bruno Rashford Soucek
    Jesus Vardy Wilson
    ¦ Saka Lascelles Holding

    Open Controls
  Wheato182
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Madness to take Kane and Son out before they face Sheff Utd?

    Really considering Son + Kane + JWP > KDB + Vardy + Soucek (-8)

    Open Controls
  Lexi2014
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Neto / DCL / Welbeck -> Foden / Antonio / Watkins

    for a -8 is a no brainer right??

    Open Controls
  NejiHyuuga01
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Shaw to Coufal worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes I think, we ain't keeping a CS in GW19

      Open Controls
    Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      no

      Open Controls
  Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Would you rather play

    A. Stones (-4)
    B. Bamford

    Open Controls
    NejiHyuuga01
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I think A

      Open Controls
      PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        B easy

        Open Controls
  Djemba-Djemba
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which would you do

    A) BB with Guaita/areloa , holding , Bamford and Bednarek on the bench - this option costs -8 as I need to transfer a goalie in

    B) TC salah

    Open Controls
  PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    My next week's transfer is gonna be

    Ferguson ➡ Mitchell

    Open Controls
  abaalan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on fitness / likelihood to play doubles on Antonio and Charlie Taylor?

    Open Controls

