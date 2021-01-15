Scoutcast Episode 361 – More fixture changes add to Double Gameweek 19 challenges

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to discuss the key issues affecting Fantasy Premier League managers in Double Gameweek 19.

Just days after mulling over Blank Gameweek 18’s issues, Joe, Seb and Karam are back again to take the next set of fixtures to task.

Southampton’s rearranged FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury has one of the biggest impacts. This means the Saints encounter with Leeds has been mothballed and both top flight sides have just a single fixture.

Where does this leave FPL managers looking to bench boost the likes of Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) and Che Adams (£6.0m)? Our trio take a look at the pros and cons of deploying this chip on single Gameweek assets.

Meanwhile the Everton and Villa game is off. So, there’s a blank for the Toffees. But Villa still have a double. They play Manchester City then Newcastle, as the Magpies game has now been shoehorned into Gameweek 19’s schedule.

Villa assets continue to be viable options, however, it remains to be seen how the Covid-19 infection that has swept through the club has affected its first team.

During the show Joe, Seb and Karam reveal their Gameweek 19 transfer plans and address the other important topics to help prepare FPL managers for this extended batch of games.

Is this a good week to use the Triple Captain chip? Which defenders should be brought in? And can West Ham star Michail Antonio (£6.2m)’s legs make it through the week?

As this latest episode was streamed during Thuesday night’s match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, emotions were running high regarding the Scoutcast crew’s Gameweek 18 plans. They reveal how that set of limited fixtures impacted on their campaign.

There’s also fixtures to frisk, Seb attempts to describe a heat map and Joe has to eat humble pie regarding the Sheffield United defence.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT