Podcast January 15

Scoutcast Episode 361 – More fixture changes add to Double Gameweek 19 challenges

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to discuss the key issues affecting Fantasy Premier League managers in Double Gameweek 19.

Just days after mulling over Blank Gameweek 18’s issues, Joe, Seb and Karam are back again to take the next set of fixtures to task.

Southampton’s rearranged FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury has one of the biggest impacts. This means the Saints encounter with Leeds has been mothballed and both top flight sides have just a single fixture.

Where does this leave FPL managers looking to bench boost the likes of Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) and Che Adams (£6.0m)? Our trio take a look at the pros and cons of deploying this chip on single Gameweek assets.

Meanwhile the Everton and Villa game is off. So, there’s a blank for the Toffees. But Villa still have a double. They play Manchester City then Newcastle, as the Magpies game has now been shoehorned into Gameweek 19’s schedule.

Villa assets continue to be viable options, however, it remains to be seen how the Covid-19 infection that has swept through the club has affected its first team.

During the show Joe, Seb and Karam reveal their Gameweek 19 transfer plans and address the other important topics to help prepare FPL managers for this extended batch of games.

Is this a good week to use the Triple Captain chip? Which defenders should be brought in? And can West Ham star Michail Antonio (£6.2m)’s legs make it through the week?

As this latest episode was streamed during Thuesday night’s match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, emotions were running high regarding the Scoutcast crew’s Gameweek 18 plans. They reveal how that set of limited fixtures impacted on their campaign.

There’s also fixtures to frisk, Seb attempts to describe a heat map and Joe has to eat humble pie regarding the Sheffield United defence.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 19

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

764 Comments
  1. R_R
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    A) Son > Salah
    B) Rashford > Salah
    C) Don’t get Salah

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    2. Abaddon
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  2. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    0.1ITB 1FT
    Martinez // Button
    Robertson / Dias / Coufal // Dallas / Mitchell
    Salah / Fernandes / Grealish / Soucek // Stephens
    Kane / Vardy / Bamford

    A. Grealish, Kane > KDB, Antonio (-4)

    B. Robertson, Stephens, Kane > Cancelo, KDB, Brewster (-8)

    C. Keep Grealish and Robbo. Go without KDB.

    Open Controls
  3. aleksaa2
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/15/fit-again-ziyech-can-help-overlooked-chelsea-assets-perform-in-double-gameweek/

    Open Controls
  4. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Best move?
    A) Son and Firmino - KDB and Antonio (-4)
    B) Son and Robbo - KDB and Stones (-4)
    C) other?

    McCarthy Johnstone
    Robbo Cancelo Dallas Coufal Taylor
    Salah Bruno Son Raphina Soucek
    Firmino Wood Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. DP7657
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      B) Might be doing it also. I don't trust any hits involving Antonio.

      Open Controls
  5. Mr.K
    • 6 Years
    5 hours ago

    Is Lacazette & Mitchell -> Antonio & Chilwell for -4 worth the Antonio-risk?

    Open Controls
    1. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Rather a Man City def than Chilwell

      Open Controls
  6. Ritchies Magic Hat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours ago

    **Johnstone
    **Robbo **Stones **Balbuena *Dallas
    **Salah(C) ** Fernandes *Son
    **Vardy **Wood *Bamford

    *McCarthy **Pieters *Raphinha *Romeu

    1FT £0.1ITB

    A) Balbuena > Dawson
    B) Wood > Antonio
    C) both (-4)
    ?
    Not sure if I will BB or TC.

    Open Controls
    1. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Think I'm gonna hold with this merry crew and not chase the hits....g2g?

    Mendy
    Zouma Stones Robbo
    Salah Son Bruno Soucek
    Kane Bamford Antonio

    (Taylor Kilman Bissouma)

    1.3 itb and 0 FT

    Open Controls
  8. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Guys, does selling Wilson for Antonio make sense ??

    Open Controls
    1. DP7657
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      I don't think so, unless you need to free up those funds for something significant.

      Open Controls
  9. JJO
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    People talking about KDB exausted have you ever play any kind of football?
    Thats not general exaustion they are talking about.
    Its about running for 90+mins + that sprint at the end that actually caused the penalty.
    He was tired in that particular moment when penalty was about to be taken,so he let it to Sterling to take it(he was fresh and needed it for his confidence).
    Its hard to be concentrated,focused and shot it properly when you are tired.

    Open Controls
    1. huhhh
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Why are u even explaining lollll

      Open Controls
  10. sp1122
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Worth for a -8 for Taylor to Stones/ Cresswell and/or DCL to Antonio

      Current team without changes is:
      Martinez, Steer
      Robbo, Bednerak, Dallas, Zouma
      Salah (Potential TC), Bruno, Foden, Grealish
      Kane, Bamford

      Bench: Steer, Taylor, Anguissa, DCL

      Open Controls
    • Gorky
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Bamford
      B) Justin
      C) Zouma

      At moment I've benched Bamford and playing 5-4-1

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        I'd play Bamford, You'd need a cleanie to make up for it imo.
        If not Bam, I'd bench Justin.

        Open Controls
    • huhhh
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Anybody double up manc midfielders?

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Considering Pogba actually.
        Rash also an option.

        Open Controls
        1. huhhh
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Manc not manutd loll

          Open Controls
    • ABCDEFC
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Better move?
      A) Kane, Son, Balbuena to Antonio, KDB, Stones (-8)
      B) Kane and Balbuena to Vardy and Stones (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. ABCDEFC
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Also means playing Son with a SGW

        Open Controls
      2. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        I doubt I would move Kane, even for KDB.

        Open Controls
    • tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Could do with a bit of advice.

      Moving Neto and Robinson or KWP to:
      a) Soucek + Stones
      b) Stones + Thiago
      or
      c) KDB + Stones - Salah out

      Mendy
      Dias, Robbo, Coufal, KWP, Strujik
      Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Neto, Anguissa
      Vardy, Wilson, Bamford

      Will shift Wilson next week.

      Open Controls
    • arkom
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Foden or Barnes?

      Short term / next GW.

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Foden is hot, and they have great fixtures, but then there is pep roulette.
        Sterling, Jesus knocking.

        Open Controls
    • arkom
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Is Fabianski fit to play?

      Open Controls
    • Thunder Warrior
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Gtg?
      Johnstone
      Coufal James Dias
      Son Sterling Foden Salah Fernandes
      Antonio Bamford

      Open Controls
    • thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Anyone else considering Bamford as he doesn't have a DGW.
      I'd like to keep him long term but it's not like he's been scoring big points in the many weeks I've owned him. He ticks along nicely, but seems to be avoiding big hauls even when Leeds have scored 5 goals in a game.

      I think I'll bring in Antonio if I do move him on...

      Open Controls
      Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        * selling Bamford

        Open Controls
      2. nisag17
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        No. Bamford stays. He is a gem. By far the best budget fwd in the game.

        Open Controls
    • Space Cadete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      TAA + DCL out for Cancelo + Werner (-8). Yay or Nay?

      Open Controls
      1. Arthur Shelby
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        It's a no from me, Clive.

        Open Controls
    • CBS
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Bamford to Antonio?

        Yes or no

        Open Controls
        1. Arthur Shelby
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Probably not.

          Open Controls
      • Arthur Shelby
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        By order of the Peaky f***ing Blinders, I order to you to assist me with my Draft dilemma (I'll lend a hand in return).

        Need to play 2 and bench 2 of this lot:

        Maguire (liv, ful) - yellow against Liverpool would suspend him against Fulham
        Saiss (WBA) - SGW, so obvious bench candidate, but it's WBA...
        Wood (whu, liv) - dull and steady
        Zinchenko (CPL, AVL) - will most likely start one, not both

        Open Controls
      • huhhh
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Martinez
        Saiss cresswell stones
        Bruno salah sterling foden barnes
        Antonio bam

        Subs steer dallas kwp dcl

        Gtg?

        Open Controls

