1347
Dugout Discussion January 16

Johnstone absent for West Brom after positive Covid-19 test as Boly returns for Wolves

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) misses the Baggies’ first DGW19 fixture following a positive Covid-19 test.

Ahead of the Black Country derby at Molineux, Sam Allardyce explained:

Covid has kept out Sam [Johnstone] and Matt Phillips for us, as well as one or two other Under-23s that would probably have been in the squad.

Grady [Diangana] pulled or tweaked a hamstring, so we had to make a change there.

Asked by BT Sport what he has been trying to fix in training, Allardyce responded:

I’ve tried to fix the fact that we’ve got to stop conceding goals that are avoidable. Our concentration levels sometimes lapse, in split seconds and moments. It only takes the opposition a few seconds to exploit that. That is the focus when we’re out of possession.

In possession, it’s really about trying to get more quality in the final third. Create more chances in open play, which has been extremely difficult for us.

Wolves boss Nuno, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, said of his side’s recent leaky displays:

“We (have) made big mistakes, especially in defence. We must be compact and from there can grow positives. “We have to go back to our main foundation; a clean sheet.”

The Portuguese manager has duly reverted to a tried-and-tested back three. Nuno revealed in the embargoed section of his media offering that Willy Boly (£5.4m) would start for West Brom’s visit.

Boly is joined by Conor Coady (£4.9m) and Romain Saiss (£5.1m), while the Wolves teamsheet suggests that Pedro Neto (£6.0m) will operate at left wing-back.

The winger was a doubt for this afternoon’s kick-off, as was Adama Traoré (£6.1m). The latter also starts the match in a front two alongside Fabio Silva (£5.2m).

“Adama didn’t play the last game, he had a problem. He is better, so he is ready to go. Boly had an injury for some while and [now] he’s good.” – Nuno

Daniel Podence (£5.4m) remains sidelined, along with Jonny (£5.4m) and Marcal (£4.8m).

“Let’s see. We have Adama and Boly coming and joining (training). Let’s see how they are for tomorrow. We still have Daniel out. We have work to do. Jonny, Podence, Marcal are out.” – Nuno speaking on Friday

Wolves XI: Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Neto, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Moutinho; Fabio Silva, A Traoré.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Button; Gibbs, Bartley, Ajayi, O’Shea; Snodgrass, Livermore, Sawyers; Grosicki, C Robinson, M Pereira.

  1. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Silva not English enough there

    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Pretty much. If it was Sterling it would've been 'play on'.

  2. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Clear penalty denied to Wolves

    1. ivantys
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Clear dive

        1. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Joking

      • thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Haha, even Silva himself was openly embarrassed and sheepish with that dive when I just saw a close up of him after the incident

    2. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Soucek playing deeper than usual today?

      1. BeWater
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          He's advanced enough when they get a free kick or corner! That will do me.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        I like that Oliver is bold enough to book for diving. He's the only English ref that really backs his own calls.

        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          Easy to book an 18 year old Portuguese lad. Let's see him get Sterling for once.

          1. Party time
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 40 mins ago

            This

          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            He did it to Buffon and got called for having a 'trash can for a heart'. He's already proven that he can make the big calls.

          3. BenDavies
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            thisss

            dont think he'd be so brave with a city/united player

          4. Steve Chance
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            Or kane.

          5. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            or Wilson?

      3. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        So, Fulham, Burnley and Brighton bricking it because Allardyce going to save WBA from relegation?

      4. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Not much quality on show in this game, but it's been entertaining that's for sure!

      5. Slurpy
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        By the way Chris Wood doesnt look like scoring in a month of sundays at the moment

        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          He's due.

          Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Coufal cleanie banked

        3. BenDavies
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          what about a saturday

        4. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Terrible pick really why on earth get attacker from Burnley even if he scores still so limited cieling

          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Same thing with Wilson really

            1. Africa United
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Exactly them two never enters my team maybe Wilson when with cherries just for few weeks... I prefer Mcburnie /Benteke on them at anytime in the low budget territory

        5. Hooky
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Poor man's Kevin Davies

          1. Party time
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Davies is better

          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            We played Kevin Davies as a winger at Chesterfield. No wonder we slipped out the league.

      6. BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        How did no-one know in this community know Meslier's uncle's sister's cousin and tell us the news? What are we paying everyone here for?

        1. Black Knights
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          There was a meslier rumour yesterday which got labelled as rubbish.

        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          🙂

        3. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          +1 I'm not paying and nether are you

      7. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        I have no idea why people own Chris Wood.

        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          I own him

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            +1 for honesty 🙂

        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          DGW blindness

        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          To deny LIV defence

        4. Heavy Data
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          High predicted points two weeks ago going forward.

          Open Controls
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          DGW fever & cheap

        6. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Was the only cheap option who had game in 18 and dgw19 before Wilson got dgw

      8. Cookie Kid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Third season syndrome

      9. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        @stevemadeley78

        From what I hear (although I'm sure Allardyce will confirm) Johnstone wasn't far away from being back today. Believe he has trained but obviously not quite over his bout. Hopeful for Tuesday, though. Not sure on Phillips. #WBA

      10. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        This result pushes Sheffield closer to a very early relegation

      11. ivantys
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Is this the first H-A (home lead at half time, away win) of the season?

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Best Fulham defender to own?

          1. Heavy Data
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            Not sure if this is a serious question.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Sure is my friend 🙂 Early planning Fulham dgw. Would stay on bench most games.

          2. Hooky
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Hangeland

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Great punt ;(

          3. Africa United
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Adarabyio

            1. Africa United
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              100%

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 53 mins ago

                Thanks

          4. Yes Ndidi
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Second best would be Robinson
            Best would be none at all.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              Haha cheers 🙂

            2. Africa United
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              Robinson too can cross nicely

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                Thanks

        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Hope i didn’t break souceck for everyone

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            Only delivers when one peoples benches

            1. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              Thats why I benched him on BB.

              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 13 mins ago

                Good move 🙂

        • El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Time to go Nuno

          1. Steve Chance
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            We'll keep him thanks.

            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              Last 9 1W 2D 6L

              Good luck.

              1. Steve Chance
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                Thanks.

                Open Controls
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Huge win for Big Sam

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            Yep, HUGE! Still don't think they're a PL side though

        • Steve Chance
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          We're lucky to even have football on, given the state of this plagued island. I can stomach the fpl carnage and even the shambolic Wolves performance, all things considered!

          1. Frozen Mukluks
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Indeed.

        • Releasebreaks
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Glad of Neto on my bench

        • thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Looking forward to watching Leeds again. They are sometimes wonderful, sometimes incredibly naive, sometimes just awful...

          but never boring

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            Love a Leeds game!

        • ALI_G
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          As a Mart / Meslier owner now expecting Villa game to be called off

          would actually probably held me as don't own KdB

          1. Africa United
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Think positive

        • Balls of Steel
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Really like the look of this Hammers line-up team today, looks to have a good balance to it, hopefully Antonio shines

        • thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          New article up

        • The Mighty One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Sterling captain in 18 and then Sam on my BB to kick off 19. What a hilarious game we play.

        • hullcityfan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Have Meslier as part of my BB but not too disappointed - was expecting 3 points max from him.

        • Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1798/event/19

        • Party time
          • 2 Years
          4 hours ago

          Who is the 1st choice set piece taker for the Hammers?

          Cresswell, Benrahma, Bowen??

        • Africa United
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          1sr OR triple captained Kevin ...
          2nd Captained Mohamed
          The chips are everywhere in top 100 Will be exciting week this !

        • Milkman Bruno
            3 hours ago

            Blast from the past, Trossard and pereira my 3rd and 4th mids for ages at the beginning

          • Milkman Bruno
              3 hours ago

              Not doing Bamford to Antonio looks silly at the moment

