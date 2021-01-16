The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the midweek Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

Double Gameweek 19 kicks off today so we are turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to take a few modest punts on the forthcoming Premier League action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

Odds for the Gameweek 19 matches are:

PAY THE PENALTY

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty-taking responsibilities could help him get on the scoresheet when Manchester United visit Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have given up five spot-kicks this season, the joint-third-highest in the division thus far behind only Leeds and Brighton.

With Jurgen Klopp’s men more vulnerable in that department than most, Fernandes’ odds of 7/1 to score the first goal at Anfield are attractive indeed.

Those who fancy the game to be low-scoring, considering the two clubs each have two clean sheets in their last four league matches, might prefer going for under 2.5 goals at 6/5.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner. Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

FOLLOW THE LEED

No team has defended set pieces worse than Leeds in the last four matches, giving up 20 chances from such situations, the highest in the Premier League.

Brighton could take advantage of that, with Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk leading the way for efforts in the box among the club’s defenders over the same period.

Webster is top of that and can offer first scorer at 33/1 while Dunk can offer odds of 28/1 to opening the scoring at Elland Road.

Webster and Dunk are also 11/1 and 10/1 respectively to find the net anytime.

Each Way First Goalscorers Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match. If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

STRAIGHT OUT OF LEFT-FIELD

West Ham could find joy on their left-hand side when they host Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Clarets have given up 40 chances on their right-hand side in away matches this season, the most of any Premier League club.

That could boost the appeal of Pablo Fornals, who is 9/1 to score first at the London Stadium.

Considering Burnley have also failed to score in three of their last five Premier League meetings, selecting West Ham for the result and No for Both Teams to score at 15/8 looks appealing.

Bore Draw Money Back Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365. Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT