Dugout Discussion January 16

Zouma, James and Werner on Chelsea’s bench at Fulham as Lampard rotates

Frank Lampard has caused some Double Gameweek 19 rotation grief with his team selection for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

Kurt Zouma (£5.8m) and Reece James (£5.1m) are currently owned by 21.5% and 7.4% of all Fantasy Premier League managers respectively but they both find themselves on the bench at Craven Cottage.

There is more surprise about the former considering he has started 13 of the last 14 Premier League matches while James is making his return from a recent knee problem.

Instead, Lampard has gone with a central defensive pairing of Thiago Silva (£5.6m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) while Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) staff the full-back berths.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m), Timo Werner (£9.2m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) are also on Chelsea’s bench as Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) flank Olivier Giroud (£6.7m).

Fulham come into this London derby without Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) so Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) make up the front-three.

André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) are in central midfield with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) and Kenny Tete (£4.3m) in the wing-back positions either side of the back-three.

Fulham XI (3-4-3): Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; A Robinson, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Tete; Lookman, Cavaleiro, De Cordova-Reid.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pulisic, Giroud, Ziyech.

522 Comments
  1. Fpl stress
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do player that recklessly challenge and get a red go and get like a rehab lesson on why and how you can't do that?

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I believe their coaches will teach them.

      Open Controls
  2. Hooky
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Azpi didn't need to scream like that. Pansy

    Open Controls
  3. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Chelsea cleanie banked then.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Have seen 10 men plays continue to outplay despite being down a man, plenty of time yet

      Open Controls
  4. ivantys
      11 mins ago

      lol at ppl saying it's not a red. That's a red any day, could have broken someone's foot.

      Open Controls
      1. Gobigorgohome
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
      2. bruuuno
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
        1. jammie26
            just now

            It was a dangerous tackle but i think a yellow just. WTF is mount getting involved for, contributed in getting him sent off.

            Open Controls
      3. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        Fulham to play very conservatively hopefully

        Open Controls
      4. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        For me it is a red, he's wild and out of control, lucky not to connect with Azpi

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah potential to seriously endanger Azpi.

          Doesn’t matter that he didn’t make full contact.

          Open Controls
      5. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Those who held Chelsea defenders all the way through are laughing now!

        Nowhere to hide for sellers.

        Open Controls
        1. Kno
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          james and zouma owners are laughing allright

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Camzy knew!

            Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          James & Zouma sellers ?

          Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Zouma owners too?

          Open Controls
        4. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Sold zouma for Cresswell

          Open Controls
        5. WE GO FOR IT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          You mean Chilwell owners. Cause hardly anyone had Mendy, Thiago, Azpi or Rudiger. James and Zouma aren't getting CS points today.

          Open Controls
        6. Cilly Bonnolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          How did this "nowhere to hide" thing start? It's terrible patter.

          Open Controls
        7. MMN
          • 6 Years
          just now

          The only thing I'm laughing about is the prospect of Zouma not playing any minutes and getting El Ghazi off the bench after benching him for Bamford ...

          Rudiger winner please, no assist.

          Open Controls
      6. Milkman Bruno
          10 mins ago

          Not sure what I make of that challenge

          Open Controls
          1. Meinhoff
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Use VAR

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                just now

                Yeah thanks for that

                Open Controls
          2. deathcabofdevil
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Azpili rolling as if his leg got detached.

            220m spent to resort to simulations to win against relegation fodders.

            Open Controls
            1. tuturututu
                9 mins ago

                Simulation? You're funny, clear red card, reckless tackle

                Open Controls
                1. deathcabofdevil
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Not defending the colour of the card - maybe red yes idk.

                  But the way he was rolling without any contact made. What a cheat.

                  Open Controls
                  1. tuturututu
                      just now

                      No contact? Are you serious?

                      Open Controls
                2. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  So you’re saying Azpi would fit right in at United?

                  Open Controls
                3. ivantys
                    6 mins ago

                    You supporting violent play? Ok

                    Open Controls
                    1. Boxheads69
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 mins ago

                      Violent play it's kinetic energy. Fast game is a good game or else stop start brings injuries more than evading tackles at speed. Love Leeds the way they play...everyone is adapting to Mr B's playmaking. Bring it on. It's fresh.

                      Open Controls
                    2. deathcabofdevil
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      The challenge was reckless yes granted maybe the RC was right as well.

                      But if Azpili can roll that much without any contact, I would bet he would've rolled right into Stamford Bridge if the Fulham player did connect with him. Should get the Oscars for that one.

                      Open Controls
                    3. deathcabofdevil
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      It's a high energy contact sport. What's more violent than the tackle itself is Azpili's reaction to zero contact. Should be booked as well for overacting.

                      Open Controls
                4. tuturututu
                    9 mins ago

                    If Lampard is smart he should bring in Reece James for Jorginho and play with 3 at the back and Reece and Chilly as wingbacks. He should also lecture Rudiger because he's been so bad with his passes.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wild Rover
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Good shout
                      *Chilwell owner

                      Open Controls
                    2. Lindelol
                      • 2 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      He doesn’t give a crap about FPL

                      Open Controls
                      1. tuturututu
                          just now

                          I'm not talking about FPL, they would easily break Fulham's defence in that setup

                          Open Controls
                      2. Milkman Bruno
                          3 mins ago

                          Would like this

                          Open Controls
                        • JohnWick
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          3 mins ago

                          Lampard is not smart though.

                          Open Controls
                      3. Scots Gooner
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        It was a ridiculous challenge, no question.

                        Open Controls
                      4. Nightcrawler
                        • 1 Year
                        9 mins ago

                        Chelsea cleanie confirmed now

                        At least no zouma and james means ir doesnt harm tje rank too much

                        Open Controls
                      5. Al Moon Yeah
                        • 6 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        25, 874 brave managers brought in Robinson this week! Gw keeps punishing

                        Open Controls
                        1. baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Out of four million 🙂

                          Open Controls
                        2. ivantys
                            1 min ago

                            Bring in him when he's facing united and chelsea? nice

                            Open Controls
                          • Fred54
                            • 6 Years
                            1 min ago

                            This has been the most bonkers market I've seen in some time.

                            Vardy dropped before a DGW and people were still buying Meslier when told he'd only have a SGW now.

                            Open Controls
                          • baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            1/200 that is..

                            Open Controls
                        3. Lindelol
                          • 2 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Chilwel please do something now

                          Open Controls
                        4. Steve The Spud
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          9 mins ago

                          Areola should get 9 more saves here

                          Open Controls
                        5. Shark
                          • 1 Year
                          8 mins ago

                          Anyone else here bring Ziyech in for a punt this week?

                          Open Controls
                        6. Flair
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          8 mins ago

                          Hold the CS Chilwell!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Lindelol
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Not enough

                            Open Controls
                        7. WE GO FOR IT
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          I've just seen someone call it a dive from Azpi! LOL
                          You could argue it's a little harsh but it was a rsky challenge. When you go flying like that and don't get the ball, you always risk the red. Robinson can't have complains tbh.

                          Open Controls
                        8. MoSalad
                          • 7 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Fulham well in this game till that stupid challenge, backs to the wall second half I expect Areola 11pts confirmed, 1-0 Fulham BDR on the counter, BB success!!! Scenes...!

                          Open Controls
                        9. Rik Waller
                          • 3 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Why would anyone play a BB during covid times?! Lol casuals

                          Open Controls
                          1. tuturututu
                              6 mins ago

                              Lol Covid times will last for years mate, at least untill next season

                              Open Controls
                              1. Fred54
                                • 6 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                I think come to end of the season elite sport will literally be being vaccines. Sad times.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Fred54
                                  • 6 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  *buying.

                                  Open Controls
                                2. baps hunter
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  No need. They have all had it before it's their turn 🙁

                                  Open Controls
                            • Steve The Spud
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              5 mins ago

                              The whole season is Covid times dummy

                              Open Controls
                            • Fudgy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              5 mins ago

                              Wtf are covid times? Coronaviruses have been around since the dawn of man

                              Open Controls
                              1. Lindelol
                                • 2 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                around 60s??

                                Open Controls
                              2. champion_elect
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Found the clever guy. Yep, nothing remarkable about past year.

                                Open Controls
                              3. Rik Waller
                                • 3 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Ha what?

                                Open Controls
                            • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                              • 10 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Afraid to say it ain’t going away yet

                              Open Controls
                            • mynameisq
                              • 7 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Maybe unlink that history before calling people casuals

                              Open Controls
                              1. Fudgy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                2 mins ago

                                😆 not even one top 10k haha

                                Open Controls
                              2. Rik Waller
                                • 3 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Haha love it

                                Open Controls
                            • baps hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Says someone who has no FH or WC left 😉

                              Open Controls
                            • Old Man
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Because it was the right thing to do. See you at the end of the season

                              Open Controls
                            • Rik Waller
                              • 3 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Got plenty of casuals triggered here haha

                              Open Controls
                              1. Lindelol
                                • 2 Years
                                just now

                                Going for no 1 troll?

                                Open Controls
                            • stu92
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              2 mins ago

                              I suppose you’ll not be using them at all this season then? Seeing as you’re that much of a pro...

                              Open Controls
                          2. Egg noodle
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            In a season where only stupid decisions pay off, I got Salah in for -8 and the TC him...

                            Open Controls
                            1. Gudjohnsen
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Good move imo

                              Open Controls
                          3. Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            I know Chelsea far too well to still expect a clean sheet.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Flair
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              just now

                              Decorva-Reid to run through in the last minute despite Chelsea being 3-0 up to ruin the clean sheets, sigh

                              Open Controls
                          4. Flair
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            5 mins ago

                            The abuse on Twitter LR and Matt (popular guy, IDK him but at 21k and TCd Timo as a Chelsea fan" is very unpleasant. Hate that place at times.

                            Open Controls
                            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                              • 10 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Twitter is attention seeking heaven

                              Things go good “look at me I’m a genius please follow me”

                              Things go bad you have idiots on your back

                              Open Controls
                            2. Brosstan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Imagine actively going into a sewage plant and then complain it smells like shite.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Flair
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                just now

                                😆

                                Open Controls
                            3. Steve The Spud
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              3 mins ago

                              Pathetic isn’t it

                              Open Controls
                            4. Nomar
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Twitter just seems to be a place where people can be as nasty as they want to people they don’t know and have never met.

                              Open Controls
                            5. Magic Zico
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Ugh don’t like the sound of it

                              Open Controls
                            6. WE GO FOR IT
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              It really can get ugly at times.

                              Tbf, Werner is actually a good differential. Yes, he got benched. But he surely comes on and plays against 10 man Fulham. Can easily see him get 1/2 here now. And now since he's got his rest, bound to start the Leicester game as well.

                              When you are at a low rank, you can't pick the guys everyone has to jump up. You have to make a different pick and Timo isn't a bad one. People going on against LR like he's made the worst pick ever.

                              Open Controls
                            7. mgilbert86
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              just now

                              I joined and within a week deleted the app off my phone

                              Open Controls
                          5. TomSaints
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            No Zouma is so annoying here

                            Open Controls
                            1. Flair
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              just now

                              Lmao gotta feel for James/Zouma owners. Gotta expect the CS with Fulham down to 10 but who knows

                              Open Controls
                          6. stu92
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            4 mins ago

                            MASSIVE bench boost regret.

                            Open Controls
                          7. yarrowgate
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Johnstone, triple Leeds, Robinson and Bench Boosting

                            Time to log off for the weekend

                            Open Controls
                          8. Miguel Sanchez
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            I benched Areola, what a tit

                            Open Controls
                          9. Nice to Finally Michu
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Go on Frank, bring on Werner already

                            Open Controls
                            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              They actually want to win though

                              Open Controls
                          10. tomasjj
                            • 6 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Fulham counter against Silva et Co.
                            Lookman

                            Open Controls

