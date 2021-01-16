Zouma, James and Werner on Chelsea’s bench at Fulham as Lampard rotates

Frank Lampard has caused some Double Gameweek 19 rotation grief with his team selection for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

Kurt Zouma (£5.8m) and Reece James (£5.1m) are currently owned by 21.5% and 7.4% of all Fantasy Premier League managers respectively but they both find themselves on the bench at Craven Cottage.

There is more surprise about the former considering he has started 13 of the last 14 Premier League matches while James is making his return from a recent knee problem.

Instead, Lampard has gone with a central defensive pairing of Thiago Silva (£5.6m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) while Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) staff the full-back berths.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m), Timo Werner (£9.2m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) are also on Chelsea’s bench as Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) flank Olivier Giroud (£6.7m).

Fulham come into this London derby without Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) so Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) make up the front-three.

André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) are in central midfield with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) and Kenny Tete (£4.3m) in the wing-back positions either side of the back-three.

Fulham XI (3-4-3): Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; A Robinson, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Tete; Lookman, Cavaleiro, De Cordova-Reid.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pulisic, Giroud, Ziyech.

