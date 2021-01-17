Jesus returns to lead the line for City as KDB drops back into midfield

Pep Guardiola has recalled Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) into his attack for the first of two fixtures in Double Gameweek 19 for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) is also back for City, despite skying a penalty against Brighton. Bernardo Silva appears (£7.4m) in the other attacking position.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captainers of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) will be hoping the City talisman can deliver returns in a more familiar midfield role after Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) both blanked earlier.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m) and a returning Fernandinho (£5.4m), classed as an FPL defender, make up the rest of City’s midfield three.

Ruben Dias (£5.8m) and John Stones (£5.0m) partner each other in central defence, with popular FPL asset Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) benched in favour of Kyle Walker (£6.1m)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) continues at left-back, and Ederson (£6.0m) remains in goal for the Cityzens.

Roy Hodgson is without Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m), who has been left out of the line-up completely.

Out-of-position Andros Townsend (£5.6m) is paired up front with Jordan Ayew (£5.6m).

In Roy Hodgson’s conventional 4-4-2, James McCarthy (£4.3m) and Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) play in centre-midfield, with Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) and James McArthur (£5.2m) occupying the wings.

Veteran Gary Cahill (£4.5m) returns in central defence alongside James Tomkins (£4.5m), with Joel Ward (£4.3m) at right-back.

Budget defender Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) continues at left-back after ousting Patrick Van Aanholt (£5.4m) from the team.

Vincente Guaita (£4.8m) is between the sticks.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, B. Silva, Jesus

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Tomkins, Cahill, Ward; McArthur, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Townsend; Eze, Ayew

