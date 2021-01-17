2064
Dugout Discussion January 17

Jesus returns to lead the line for City as KDB drops back into midfield

Pep Guardiola has recalled Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) into his attack for the first of two fixtures in Double Gameweek 19 for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) is also back for City, despite skying a penalty against Brighton. Bernardo Silva appears (£7.4m) in the other attacking position.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captainers of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) will be hoping the City talisman can deliver returns in a more familiar midfield role after Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) both blanked earlier.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m) and a returning Fernandinho (£5.4m), classed as an FPL defender, make up the rest of City’s midfield three.

Ruben Dias (£5.8m) and John Stones (£5.0m) partner each other in central defence, with popular FPL asset Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) benched in favour of Kyle Walker (£6.1m)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) continues at left-back, and Ederson (£6.0m) remains in goal for the Cityzens.

Roy Hodgson is without Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m), who has been left out of the line-up completely.

Out-of-position Andros Townsend (£5.6m) is paired up front with Jordan Ayew (£5.6m).

In Roy Hodgson’s conventional 4-4-2, James McCarthy (£4.3m) and Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) play in centre-midfield, with Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) and James McArthur (£5.2m) occupying the wings.

Veteran Gary Cahill (£4.5m) returns in central defence alongside James Tomkins (£4.5m), with Joel Ward (£4.3m) at right-back.

Budget defender Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) continues at left-back after ousting Patrick Van Aanholt (£5.4m) from the team.

Vincente Guaita (£4.8m) is between the sticks.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, B. Silva, Jesus

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Tomkins, Cahill, Ward; McArthur, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Townsend; Eze, Ayew

  1. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    how did Slabhead get 1bap over Robbo?

    
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      He told fpl towers he would punch them in the face like a holiday bully. Oh wait....

      
    2. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Mainly because he deserved it

      
  2. Mooster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    KdB 1 bonuspoint. Why?

    
    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Played brilliantly

      
      1. Mooster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Played ok, good match. Nothing special today.

        
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      It's in the members area.

      
      1. Mooster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I’m a member. Link? He had one single assist and played only 71 min.

        
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/matches/2128472/#player-tabs-9

          It's probably worth your while learning features otherwise you're not getting the most for your money.

          
          1. Mooster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            35 mins ago

            Tnx!

            
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/matches/2128472/#player-tabs-9

          
          1. Mooster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            35 mins ago

            Thank you!

            
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      100% ownership at FPL towers

      
      1. Mooster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        That’s my thought as well....

        
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Exactly for the same reason every time Kane farts he gets a bonus point...

      
      1. Mooster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Lol. He’s in my team so I do not agree, but you’re right:-D

        
    5. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Are you serious, did you watch the game? He was the best player on the park.

      
      1. Mooster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        So he should have 3 bonus points?

        
        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          48 mins ago

          Well no as bps isn't a total reflection of the game, stats only tell you so much. But some of the passes he played were much more technically difficult than heading in good crosses but won't be rewarded as much. He also takes risks so often loses points for misplaced passes.

          Keep grinding that axe though mate.

          
          1. Mooster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            38 mins ago

            I just want to discuss the bonus points. I don’t think it’s a flawless system, I believe there is a human being watching the game and punching numbers? And humans do wrong sometimes?

            
    6. Homer21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Were you not watching??

      
      1. Mooster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        Watched it all, he was good, but it wasn’t a brilliant game from him. he missed 3 shots and created only 1 big chance, he had 1 dribble, lost the ball 15 times, lost all airial duels, lost 5 out of 11 ground duels, had one assist.

        
        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          He put Sterling through a few times, he put Foden through when he slipped ..l set the tempo for the whole performance. I think he was brilliant, guess we just appreciate different things.

          
          1. Mooster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            Yes, I think it comes down to this, and that we are boyh biased; I don’t have KdB, yoy have him as TC:(

            
            1. Mooster
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              34 mins ago

              *both

              
  3. MGD
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    83 and counting. Finally a little planning paying off.

    
    1. doher.ty
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I feel this

        
    2. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Fine to say my - 8
      Forster, dcl, mitchell to smeichel, antonio and stones paid off!

      Also meant no kdb but glad i did it.

      
      1. doher.ty
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Certainly paid off.

          
      2. Isco Disco
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Since the week I’ve bought in John Stones he has given me 6 6 8 0 8 6 2 6 8
        Hands down this was my best transfer of this season. What a buy at 4.8!!!

        
      3. ZLNR
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Robertson-> Stones right. He's going to be banging in goals every week now?

        
        1. doher.ty
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            every week without a doubt

            
            1. ZLNR
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Glad to hear it haha

              
          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Obviously. Great goal scoring record.

            
            1. ZLNR
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              That's exactly what I was thinking haha. 2 goals per Game or 3 goals per 170 games depending on how you frame your stats

              
        2. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          So how has KDB managed to get a BAP when Gundogan scored, got a clean sheet and played as many minutes as him!?

          
          1. doher.ty
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Bonus system isn't only about goals

              
            • Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Check Opta, become a member of check the stats via any other means.

              
            • Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              because goals are already rewarded with 5 points

              
            • TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              You really don't understand the bonus point system.
              Gundo scored more points etc.

              
            • MIDIMAN2010
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              You have been asking this same question every 5 min... yawn
              What don’t you get

              
            • Mooster
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Someone in Opta had KdB(TC)

              
          2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            My minus 12 seems to be OK until now I guess.. Robbo Kane son adams to Dias vardy kdbC antonio

            
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Got Stones on my final -4

              
              1. Fudgy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                thats class

                
          3. ZLNR
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Almost annoying after looking (most) likely to get attacking returns Dias and Stones beat Cancelo

            
          4. JohnWick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Sterling cappers get in here!!

            
            1. BenDavies
              • 8 Years
              51 mins ago

              less points than KDB lol

              
              1. BenDavies
                • 8 Years
                51 mins ago

                cancel that, thought he was benched lol

                
              2. JohnWick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                49 mins ago

                Are you an idiot?

                
          5. HippY
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            62-4 with 8 left to play. Really happy with that not using any chips with not such a great team, bench boost plans went south etc! Up 500 places 😀

            
            1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              79 with 13 left to play. no chips here was the strategy to go.. finally good call

              
          6. jammie26
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Stones and Dias owner here, just wondered how cancelo did tonight?

              
              1. TimoTime
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Ouch, too soon

                
              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Nice grav!

                
              3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                same. didnt see him until later stages of game. did one freekick is what I saw

                
            • Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Let's hope part 2 of this dgw is as good as part 1. Stones won't score 2 goals every match 🙂

              
            • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Son+Laca+Dier -> KdB(c)+Antonio+Stones (-4) not bad. finally transfer goes in with good magnitude

              
            • BDA Shadow
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              90 with 9 to play, for the love of god get me to 100 😉 Not bad for a TC blank (so far).

              
            • Dirty Harry
              • 5 Years
              1 hour ago

              Stones owned 10% overall - Hell yeah!!
              Stones owned 55% in my ML - Oh, goddamn it!!

              

