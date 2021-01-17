Shaqiri starts in attacking Liverpool line-up to face Manchester United

Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m) has made a surprise return to the Liverpool line-up in their top of the table clash with Manchester United in Double Gameweek 19.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers using their Triple Captain chip on Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) will hope the Egyptian can return to his best form, after blanking in the last three games.

Jurgen Klopp has stuck with a 4-3-3 formation, playing Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) in his customary false nine role, flanked by Salah and Sadio Mane (£11.9m).

Their midfield has an attacking look, with Gini Wijnaldum (£5.3m) alongside Thiago (£5.7m) and Shaqiri.

Andy Robertson (£7.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) line up at full-back, with the makeshift centre-half pairing of Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) and Fabinho (£5.4m).

Alisson (£5.9m) will be hoping to keep only his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has again named a side containing Paul Pogba (£7.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m), as he attempts to oust Liverpool from the top of the Premier League.

Anthony Martial (£8.8m) has returned from injury to lead the line for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) lines up opposite Pogba on the right-hand side of the attack, with Fernandes in his customary number ten role.

Scott McTominay (£4.9m) and Fred (£5.3m) make up a battling midfield for Man United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m) and Luke Shaw (£4.8m) start at full-back, with Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) returning to the side alongside Harry Maguire (£5.4m) in the centre of defence.

David De Gea (£5.3m) continues to be selected ahead of Dean Henderson (£5.2m) in goal.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Shaqiri; Salah, Mane, Firmino

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Martial

