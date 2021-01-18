419
Scout Notes January 18

Rüdiger forcing way into Chelsea picture ahead of appealing fixtures

419 Comments
Share

FULHAM 0-1 CHELSEA

  • Goals: Mason Mount (£6.8m)
  • Assists: None
  • Red cards: Antonee Robinson (£4.4m)
  • Bonus points: Mount x3, Antonio Rüdiger x2 (£4.5m), Thiago Silva x1 (£5.6m)

OUT OF THE BLUE

Rüdiger forcing way into Chelsea picture ahead of appealing fixtures

Ahead of an appealing run of matches, Chelsea kept a much-needed clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Fulham.

It was the first time the Blues had kept out a Premier League opponent since Gameweek 14 and only their second shut-out since Gameweek 11 – but the signs of improvement were there at Craven Cottage.

And, of course, defensive returns were bread and butter stuff for Frank Lampard’s men earlier in the campaign, with achieved five clean sheets from a possible seven between Gameweeks 4 and 10.

Based on Saturday’s win, the next few weeks could see a return to that sort of form.

When sorting the Season Ticker by defensive potential over the next five Gameweeks, no team ranks higher than Chelsea, who face Wolves (home), Burnley (home), Sheffield United (away) and Newcastle (home) between now and Gameweek 24.

While Wolves have managed to score six times between Gameweeks 17 and 19, they have failed to find the net in every away match at a side inside the Premier League top seven this season (Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester United).

Meanwhile, Burnley (nine) and Sheffield United (nine) are the division’s joint-lowest scorers and Newcastle have scored just once in their last four league outings.

Against Fulham, Chelsea did, of course, benefit from a first-half sending off for Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) but the centre-back pairing of Thiago Silva (£5.6m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m), despite only making a second Premier League start together, mostly looked in control.

However, that fact does introduce the main problem for Fantasy managers considering the Chelsea defence: how to invest.

Between Gameweeks 6 and 13, Lampard deployed Silva with Kurt Zouma (£5.8m), Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) and Reece James (£5.1m) seven times from a possible eight but that consistency has wavered since then.

Injuries to his full-backs and minute management for the centre-backs have made Lampard’s back-four harder to predict of late and Rüdiger’s form has further complicated matters – although it does provide an opportunity for Fantasy managers looking to take a cheap risk.

Despite Zouma’s consistent presence this season, the German international has lasted 90 minutes in two of the last three Premier League matches, paired with Silva in each of those appearances.

Rüdiger went close to scoring a headed effort at the far post on Saturday too, denied only by a superb diving Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) save.

Considering that James was only an unused substitute upon recovering from his injury, and Silva has required regular rests this season, Chilwell appears the safest route into the Chelsea defence in the coming weeks.

That said, the £6.1m defender has seen a drop-off in creative output recently, registering just one key pass in the last four matches.

MOUNTING AN ATTACK

Chelsea’s attacking options offer a similar challenge to Fantasy managers as Lampard continues to shuffle his pack.

Timo Werner (£9.2m), who missed a golden late chance, Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) had to make-do with second-half substitute appearances while Olivier Giroud (£6.7m), Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) all blanked.

The Moroccan international is becoming increasingly influential for Chelsea again, taking his fair share of set pieces before Hudson-Odoi replaced him in the 74th minute. He is still without an attacking return since Gameweek 8 despite making five appearances since then although he was denied from the edge of the box and hit the post on Saturday..

Mason Mount (£6.8m), who also struck the woodwork at Craven Cottage, has been a relatively consistent performer, and starter, so may receive some consideration. That said, his Double Gameweek 19 goal was a first attacking return since Gameweek 14 and his first goal, and double-digit haul, since Gameweek 3.

“I thought it was very apt Mason got the goal. I thought he was fantastic.” – Frank Lampard

But considering the wealth of options Lampard has at Chelsea, and the fact that finding a truly devastating combination has proved difficult with just one goal scored in each of their last four matches, we may need more time before a real attacking Fantasy option emerges ahead of those appealing fixtures.

That is especially pertinent considering that the busy schedule played a part in Lampard’s most recent team selection and there are certainly plenty more matches to come in quick succession.

“It was difficult and I was speaking about Callum (Hudson-Odoi) specifically because there has been an uplift from him recently. But Hakim gives us something different. I did have Leicester in mind and we will see how some do over the next day or two.”

Frank Lampard

FULL CIRCLE

While Fulham suffered a ninth defeat of the season against Chelsea, they continue to prove themselves harder to beat than some Fantasy managers might be led to believe.

Despite losing Robinson on the stroke of half-time, Fulham still held Chelsea at arm’s length for much of Saturday evening.

Their 1-0 loss means they have conceded either one or fewer goals in each of their last six Premier League matches.

The last time the Cottagers gave up two or more goals was the Gameweek 11 defeat at Manchester City, which serves as a reminder to anyone still targeting them as Premier League ‘whipping boys’.

Manchester United are among their next opponents, although Fantasy managers can do nothing about that match as it forms part of Double Gameweek 19, while Leicester’s Gameweek 22 trip to Fulham should probably not be seen as much of an opportunity as it might do on paper.

In fact, with Brighton (away) and West Bromwich Albion (away) two of the Cottagers’ next three opponents, Parker might fancy their chances of adding to the two clean sheets recorded in the last five matches.

“I thought we defended heroically and we defended very well. It’s a shame they got their nose in front but overall nothing but admiration for the way the team played.” – Scott Parker

Scott Parker

Whether they can offer the same level of attacking potential remains to be seen, especially as Robinson formed such a big part of their threat against Chelsea and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) will miss Fulham’s second Double Gameweek 19 match against Manchester United.

The left wing-back set up Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) in the first half, who was denied by a Rüdiger block, before spearheading a move that saw Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) spurn a gilt-edged chance.

“First half limited them really and then ten minutes before the sending off we were in the ascendancy and missed a big chance with Cavaleiro when really when your us, those chances need to go in. Sending off changes the game obviously.”

Scott Parker

That Cavaleiro opportunity was created by Kenny Tete (£4.4m) who has shown signs of promise since returning from injury. He has now started each of the last three matches in all competitions at right wing-back for Fulham and looks in good form.

In fact, across his last four matches, he has created more chances than any other Fulham player, despite only featuring for 286 minutes in that time.

“I thought it’s the best we’ve seen Kenny (Tete) today. I thought everything about him today has been first class. He’s an attacking full-back and at times in the first half, we saw that getting in the right areas. In the second half, there were limited chance to go forward and he has to defend and put a shift in for the team. Defensively he was very good as well. He’s been out for a long while and we’ve asked him to play two games in a short space of time, that’s where it is and we’re going to need him fully in the next few games as well.”

Scott Parker

Fulham XI (3-5-2): Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina (Bryan 83′); A Robinson, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, De Cordova-Reid (Kamara 83′), Tete; Lookman, Cavaleiro (Onomah 79′).

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Rüdiger, T Silva, Azpilicueta; Mount, Jorginho (Abraham 65′), Kovacic; Pulisic, Giroud (Werner 75′), Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi 75′).

Which chips did the top 10k FPL managers use in Double Gameweek 19?

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

419 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Party time
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Kdb will likely start vs Villa. Yeah??

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      i'd be amazed if he didn't. got taken off after 70mins as soon as 3rd went in.

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Of course. They need him 100%.

      Open Controls
    3. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Sure he will.

      Open Controls
    4. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      Definitely

      Open Controls
    5. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      It's Pep, but even so......

      Open Controls
    6. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Yeah, he will do. Likely to be subbed off early again if they are comfortably ahead.

      Open Controls
    7. Party time
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Can even see him play all 90 minutes and get rested in the cup.

        Open Controls
    8. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Almost certainly. He'll probably get taken off early again if leading comfortably.

      And then get a rest in the cup.

      Open Controls
    9. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don't own him and therefore strongly feel Pep will rest him.

      Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Get ready for a Lacazette brace tonight since I got rid of him for Vardy for a hit.

    Open Controls
  3. Goonerly
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    How is this for a revised WC team? Need to change things up immeadietely!

    Martinez - Areola
    Stones - Holding - Shaw - Dier - Mitchell
    KdB - Sterling - Bruno - El Ghazi - Smith Rowe
    Bamford - Kane - Rodrigo

    Too much money on GK? Too scary with no Liverpool?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      No Liverpool is too scary. They will hit form soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah, but until then the City double up could work. And then it's nothing more than a -4 to bring in Salah

        Open Controls
      2. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Liverpool fixtures are Spurs (A), West Ham (A), Brighton (H), City (H) and Leicester (A). There's a great case for going without them.

        Open Controls
        1. Goonerly
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Exactly!

          Open Controls
    2. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm not a fan of the Rodrigo pick.I think I'd downgrade one of the keepers or Dier to upgrade him.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        But to who? I've owned Watkins enough to never want him again. Antonio maybe, but fixtures not amazing..

        Open Controls
        1. Pegboy
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Too early in the GW to tell, but if Antonio stays fit, he's insane value.

          Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looking nice. I think Sterling will frustrate you. Prefer a second City defender. Someone like Dias can match his score and for half the price.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        just now

        True.. Maybe I'm too intrigued by the fact he will be a major differential in my ML, but Sterling has that explosiveness that I like. A second city defender would be great too though..

        Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      can you afford the big five ? something like this ...

      McCarthy
      Stones, Holding, Coufal, Targett
      KDB, Salah, Son, Bruno
      Kane, Antonio
      Forster, Mitchell, Romeu, Davis

      Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Cancelo and Zouma ahead of Stones and Chilwell in the scoutpicks.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      FF is very easy with hindsight.

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Cancelo will soon have a Stones-like haul. At least his underlaying stats suggest so. Those 2 goals for Stones were definitely a surprise, but a welcome one for those that had him

      Open Controls
      1. reism1
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Yes but there will be another benching along the way too

        Open Controls
        1. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Absolutely. There will be a benching for Stones as well though, I am sure

          Open Controls
          1. reism1
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            I cant see Pep changing that CB partnership for a while with the way theyre both playing

            Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Actually... I don't think there will be in the league until Laporte and Ake are fit and even then... There's no competition at the moment especially when they are playing as well as they are.

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              and playing CB at city can't be the most exerting of roles right now.

              Open Controls
  5. jcr1997
      26 mins ago

      Thoughts on transfers? 1 free transfer

      Mccarthy
      Dias, Dier, Coufal
      Son, Bruno, Foden, Grealish
      Wilson, Lacazette, Vardy

      Fabri, Neto, Targett, N Williams

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        What are you thinking?

        Open Controls
        1. jcr1997
            2 mins ago

            Got a few to get rid of gradually - Dier, Wilson, Neto, Targett....

            Would you save for a double FT the week after? Conscious no KDB but hoping Foden starts next game as he was rested yesterday.

            Maybe West Ham/City extra defensive coverage? or Zouma?

            Open Controls
            1. Stormbringer22
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Double City defence with their upcoming games sounds good.

              Open Controls
        2. ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Get Foden out - he just won't play enough to make it worthwhile.

          Can you stretch to Barnes?

          Open Controls
          1. jcr1997
              just now

              Yeah got £2m in the bank so could do that

              Open Controls
          2. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Williams/Dier > Stones.

            Open Controls
        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Still think Cancelo's going to get that double digit haul and come up with a goal, assist or both. Hopefully against West Brom. Don't think people should be shipping him out just yet, he started 12 in 14 (IIRC) before this.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            yes he is absolutely the better pick if you ignore price. Stones getting 2 goals is a bit of a freak (a lot of a freak).

            Open Controls
          2. Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            He ain't going nowhere. Keeping Stones, Cancelo and KDB until one of them gets injured or suspended.

            Open Controls
          3. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Definitely. He is my top transfer target this week. Hopefully he delays his double-digit haul for 1 more game

            Open Controls
          4. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Sticking with him, Stones and KDB. Walker didn't have a standout game yesterday so can't see him threatening

            Open Controls
          5. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yeah he looks primed. Last week he looked amazing.

            Open Controls
        4. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Any advice here?

          DDG, Martinez
          Stones, Cancelo, Coufal, Mitchell, Tierney
          Salah, KDB, Bruno, Saka, Soucek
          Vardy, Antonio, Bamford

          Can't do Vardy to Kane unless for a hit and not doing that for LFC game.

          Nothing in the bank and only 1FT

          Open Controls
          1. reism1
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            A lot of money on GKs imo

            Open Controls
          2. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I think you are well set-up. I would save the FT here. The one thing I would say is that there is too much £ in the GK slots

            Open Controls
          3. ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Save the FT - you're set for next week.

            Who you going to bench though?

            Open Controls
          4. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Save a FT and then downgrade a GK.

            Open Controls
        5. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Is the dream of Leeds Soton in GW19 still alive?

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            GW23 ideally where Sir Ingsy gets a DGW of Leeds and Newcastle

            Open Controls
            1. Stormbringer22
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Ings TC contender that week if fit

              Open Controls
        6. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Matip coming back v/s Burnley will be huge for Salah (C) v/s KDB (C)

          Pray he starts!

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            just now

            sh*t remains sh*t...

            Open Controls
        7. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Best defender 4.1m or below?

          Open Controls
          1. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Mitchell it seems

            Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Phil or Grant.

            Open Controls
        8. Gemma817
            11 mins ago

            Any advice here?

            Johnstone
            Justin, TAA, Stones, Dallas, Mitchel
            Salah, KDB, Bruno, Soucek, Burke
            Vardy. Antonio, Bamford

            FT:1 ITB: 0m

            Open Controls
            1. Pegboy
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Anything in mind? From first glance, I'd save a FT

              Open Controls
              1. Gemma817
                  3 mins ago

                  Nah, nothing really. Would like to double up on the City backline but wouldn't do it for a hit or by transferring out TAA. Matip is supposed to enter the fray so more CS possibility for TAA. Feel like TAA is due a haul too. So, probably roll the transfer and see if I can fit Dias with 2 FTs.

                  And Johnstone has fairly nice fixtures after City.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pegboy
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Save the FT and reassess next week.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gemma817
                        just now

                        Yeah, sounds like the logical thing to do. Cheers!

                        Open Controls
                • Stormbringer22
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  7 mins ago

                  TAA > Cancelo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stormbringer22
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    or save FT

                    Open Controls
                  2. Gemma817
                      2 mins ago

                      I really do wish to double up on City but not in the expense of TAA with Matip to be back

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pegboy
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        It's not worth a hit, so the only way is to ship TAA or wait a week.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Gemma817
                            just now

                            Wait a week it is.

                            Open Controls
                  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Totally lost here. Which are the expected DGWs and BGWs? Will 26 be the one to plan for?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Yes, 26.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 4 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        WC just before that?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          I’d slowly get in the players. But I would say that as I’ve already wild carded. Definitely free hit in 29 though.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          I wild carded in 18 to bench boost this week. I think that tactic will work even better for you.

                          Open Controls
                    2. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      26 double and 29 blank I think

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Great. Thanks! Have all the chips. Will plan accordingly.

                        Open Controls
                    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                      • 6 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      26 very likely to be the biggest DGW. 29 likely to be the biggest blank week.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Thanks.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        WC before 26 and FH in 29 smart options then.

                        Open Controls
                        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                          • 6 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          That should work. 15 x DGWers in 26. Nom nom nom.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Looking forward to it!

                            Open Controls
                    4. Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      23, 26, 31, 33, 37 and loads more

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Wow. Lets see how it develops. And hopefully the fixtures are arranged well in advance for us to plan well.

                        Open Controls
                  4. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Early thoughts for next week? Thinking save FT, all chips available:

                    McCarthy
                    Cancelo | Stones | Cresswell
                    KdB | Bruno | Son | Grealish
                    Kane | Antonio | Bamford

                    Steer | Soucek | Dallas | Mitchell

                    0.3ITB

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      That is a big fat steaming stinking save.

                      Open Controls
                    2. aleksaa2
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Save

                      Open Controls
                    3. Stormbringer22
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      5 mins ago

                      If I have ever seen a most clear save FT, this is it 🙂 Excellent team

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks all

                        Open Controls
                    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Save

                      Open Controls
                  5. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    How is this team looking for next GW? Should I make any changes to the starting XI and the bench?

                    1 FT 0.1 ITB

                    Martinez
                    Coufal Stones Dallas
                    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Soucek
                    Kane Ings

                    Forster Holding Mitchell Davis

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      nope, g2g

                      Open Controls
                      1. Inazuma X1
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                    2. Stormbringer22
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      Save

                      Open Controls
                    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Save

                      Open Controls
                  6. FPL Kaka
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Is Chillwell still good option?

                    Can get him back easily by ditching my Mane and Salah double up

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stormbringer22
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Keep if you've got him, but I wouldn't be rushing to get him in. City defence double-up the priority at the moment

                      Open Controls
                  7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Easy save here, right? 1 FT and 0.3 ITB

                    Martinez
                    Stones James Coufal
                    Salah KDB Bruno Son Soucek
                    Vardy Bamford

                    Steere Holding Mitchell Davis

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.