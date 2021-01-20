210
Dugout Discussion January 20

Cancelo returns for Man City as Aston Villa name full-strength XI at the Etihad

Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) is back in the Manchester City team after his recent Double Gameweek benching.

His 12.6% ownership will certainly feel they have some catching up to do after John Stones (£5.1m) and Ruben Dias (£5.8m) already registered double-digit hauls against Crystal Palace.

And if the full-back is to match their Double Gameweek 19 scores, he will have to put in some shift as the centre-backs are both in the team again tonight.

The only fit competition Stones and Dias face right now comes from Eric Garcia (£4.7m) who is named on the bench, while Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Nathan Aké (£5.4m) remain sidelined.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) are the only even remotely viable Fantasy assets benched by Pep Guardiola for the Aston Villa game.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Ilkay Gündogan (£5.5m) both start in central midfield while Raheem Sterling (£11.4m), Phil Foden (£6.3m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) form the front-three.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa come to the Etihad Stadium with what looks, on paper, to be their best XI.

Following their recent coronavirus (COVID-19) postponements, Dean Smith has named an exceptionally strong side.

Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) is supported by an attacking midfield trio of Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and the returning Ross Barkley (£5.9m) who makes his first start since Gameweek 9.

And Smith can draw on a first-choice back-four as well, which features Matt Targett (£4.6m), Tyrone Mings (£5.4m), Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) with Emiliano Martínez (£5.1m) in goal.

Manchester City v Aston Villa Line-ups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan; Sterling, Foden, B Silva.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz; Grealish, Barkley, B Traoré; Watkins.

Maddison outshining Vardy as Pereira returns for Leicester

  1. BenDavies
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Not enjoying this match as a non-Cancelo owner

    Open Controls
    1. GROBARI
        just now

        Feel you,its so open game,im nervous

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Am I the only one who thinks Rodri has been shocking lately? City are keeping cleans but it's definitely not because he's shielding the defense well. Opposition constantly waltzing through the City midfield as if he's not there when they get the ball but Stones and Dias clean up.

      Open Controls
    3. Hooky
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cancelo is the new Phil Neville

      Open Controls
    4. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB is always so open on the edge of the box

      Open Controls
    5. ivantys
        3 mins ago

        No chance Grealish doesn't hey yellow today

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            just now

            *get

            Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Grealish looking for the weekend off.

          Open Controls
        3. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Time going so slowly... Game won't end until KDB scores to crush me

          Open Controls
        4. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cancelo is the new Maddison...

          Open Controls
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Maddison scores though?

            Open Controls
        5. Collings
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          0-0 please

          Open Controls
          1. Pad Randa
            • 9 Years
            just now

            27 points for me if so, before the inevitable defender BAPs. I'll have it.

            Open Controls
        6. Gravless are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          You guys are hyping this as if there will be 9 goals in this game

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Should be 1-1 already (at least).

            Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Will be 1-1 with Bilva and Traore goals

            Open Controls
        7. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          “The #CFC board are furious with what is going on and something could happen in the coming hours." [@FabrizioRomano On @podcastherewego via @SiPhillipsSport] #CFC

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            just now

            See ya, Frank.

            Open Controls
        8. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't think I can do it. I don't think I can survive without getting Cancelo in my team asap. James > Cancelo for -4 is beckoning.

          Open Controls
        9. Pad Randa
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Walker's cooked.

          Open Controls
        10. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Zinchenko warming up

          Open Controls
        11. Hooky
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Walker off please

          Open Controls
        12. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Walker injured
          Looks like Zinchenko on and Cancelo to right back
          Good for Cancelo and City clean sheet chances

          Open Controls
        13. Do I Not Like Orange
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Would love a Villa win to nil here.

          Open Controls
        14. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Cancelo racking up good stats by blasting the ball over the bar and crossing the ball aimlessly

          Open Controls
        15. Lucky Z
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cancelo is a selfish headless sheep

          Open Controls
        16. JBG
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Joao Lampcelo

          Open Controls
        17. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          KDB is nowhere near Bruno's level. Guy just walks around on the attack and doesnt even try and goto the ball

          Open Controls
        18. GROBARI
            just now

            Walker injured
            Cancelo,welcome back to my team

            Open Controls
          • Hooky
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Aguero would have had a hat-trick already if he was playing

            Open Controls
          • Bram
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Walker broken

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.