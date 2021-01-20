Cancelo returns for Man City as Aston Villa name full-strength XI at the Etihad

Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) is back in the Manchester City team after his recent Double Gameweek benching.
His 12.6% ownership will certainly feel they have some catching up to do after John Stones (£5.1m) and Ruben Dias (£5.8m) already registered double-digit hauls against Crystal Palace.
And if the full-back is to match their Double Gameweek 19 scores, he will have to put in some shift as the centre-backs are both in the team again tonight.
The only fit competition Stones and Dias face right now comes from Eric Garcia (£4.7m) who is named on the bench, while Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Nathan Aké (£5.4m) remain sidelined.
Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) are the only even remotely viable Fantasy assets benched by Pep Guardiola for the Aston Villa game.
Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Ilkay Gündogan (£5.5m) both start in central midfield while Raheem Sterling (£11.4m), Phil Foden (£6.3m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) form the front-three.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa come to the Etihad Stadium with what looks, on paper, to be their best XI.
Following their recent coronavirus (COVID-19) postponements, Dean Smith has named an exceptionally strong side.
Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) is supported by an attacking midfield trio of Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and the returning Ross Barkley (£5.9m) who makes his first start since Gameweek 9.
And Smith can draw on a first-choice back-four as well, which features Matt Targett (£4.6m), Tyrone Mings (£5.4m), Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) with Emiliano Martínez (£5.1m) in goal.
Manchester City v Aston Villa Line-ups
Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan; Sterling, Foden, B Silva.
Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz; Grealish, Barkley, B Traoré; Watkins.
4 mins ago
Not enjoying this match as a non-Cancelo owner