Rashford benched as Fernandes owners hope for return to away-day form

A benching for Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) is the key Fantasy Premier League talking point ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Fulham.

The England international put in a gut-busting shift full of running against Liverpool at Anfield and has now been handed a rest at Craven Cottage.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) comes in for Rashford while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has selected Anthony Martial (£8.8m) on the flanks of his attacking midfield so he can deploy Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) up-front.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) is to shoulder the main Fantasy responsibility as far as Manchester United’s goals are concerned although he is on a perplexing run of form.

Despite favouring away matches at the start of the season, the Portuguese international has blanked in three of his last four road trips.

Meanwhile, Fulham have gone with the usual back-three of Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Ola Aina (£4.5m) that has conceded one or fewer goals in each of their last six matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) is fit enough only for the bench so Scott Parker has to make do with a front-three of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m), Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) in light of Bobby De Cordova-Reid‘s (£5.3m) one-match suspension.

Fulham XI: Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Bryan, Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Tete; Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Cavaleiro.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Pogba; Martial, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT