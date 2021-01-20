1258
Dugout Discussion January 20

Rashford benched as Fernandes owners hope for return to away-day form

1,258 Comments
A benching for Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) is the key Fantasy Premier League talking point ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Fulham.

The England international put in a gut-busting shift full of running against Liverpool at Anfield and has now been handed a rest at Craven Cottage.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) comes in for Rashford while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has selected Anthony Martial (£8.8m) on the flanks of his attacking midfield so he can deploy Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) up-front.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) is to shoulder the main Fantasy responsibility as far as Manchester United’s goals are concerned although he is on a perplexing run of form.

Despite favouring away matches at the start of the season, the Portuguese international has blanked in three of his last four road trips.

Meanwhile, Fulham have gone with the usual back-three of Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Ola Aina (£4.5m) that has conceded one or fewer goals in each of their last six matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) is fit enough only for the bench so Scott Parker has to make do with a front-three of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m), Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) in light of Bobby De Cordova-Reid‘s (£5.3m) one-match suspension.

Fulham XI: Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Bryan, Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Tete; Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Cavaleiro.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Pogba; Martial, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Maddison outshining Vardy as Pereira returns for Leicester

1,258 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Kamara YC for simulation?

    Open Controls
  2. ZEZIMA
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Cmon Rashy still enough time for a brace

    Open Controls
  3. Party time
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    I really hope Fulham will survive. They put in a fight in every game

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would much rather lose Burnley

      Open Controls
      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Same here or even Palace

        Open Controls
        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Same but keep Palace definitely. Burnley, Sheffield and WBA/Brighton for me.

          Open Controls
    2. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 8 Years
      just now

      West Ham

      Open Controls
  4. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Well.

    Vardy fail
    Rashford fail
    Soucek fail
    No City defence fail
    Son over Kane fail
    Leeds fail
    Captain Salah fail (as things stand)

    54 points. 40k rank drop.

    We go again!

    Open Controls
    1. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      *60k rank drop soon to be 100k

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Seems quite a low rank drop for 54 points tbh!

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Was 44k, now 109k will be lower by the end of the GW

        Open Controls
    3. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Such a small rank drop for a small amount of points

      Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    United so lucky, again.

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      All because Bruno was given the assist for the cross he didn’t mean. Jokers.

      Open Controls
  6. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Bruno gets 10 second rest, surely nailed for next week?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Yes he definitely needed that rest, will be all the better for it.

      Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Another Bruno disasterclass.

    Open Controls
  8. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Kane (9) outscores KDB (8).
    KDB (8) outscores Fernandes (7).
    Fernandes (7) outscores Son (5)?

    Salah to outscore all of them?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Nah:

      Kane (9) outscores KDB (8).
      KDB (8) outscores Fernandes (7)
      Fernandes (7) outscores Salah (6)
      Salah (6) outscores Son (5)

      Open Controls
    2. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      More like Salah appears for a 20 minute cameo so Son (5) outscores Salah (4).

      Open Controls
    3. Troll hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Add Soucek and Rashford 🙁

      Open Controls
    4. Salarrivederci
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Guys..
      Bruno is (8)

      Open Controls
  9. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    After a rough week, Anguissa’ currently equalling KDB and Bruno makes me happy. Hope he holds on to baps

    Open Controls
  10. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hoooooooold, AFZA

    Open Controls
  11. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Top. of. the. league. If Martial could finish it would have been a cricket score.

    Open Controls
  12. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Trashford huge FAIL

    I love to see it...do u?

    Open Controls
    1. Troll hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Try something better?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        We move!

        Open Controls
  13. United 99 4Ever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    TOP OF THE TABLE AT THE HALFWAY POINT!! GGMU!!!

    Open Controls
  14. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    GGMU!

    Open Controls
  15. Salan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    KDB 8 pts
    Bruno 8 pts
    Kane 9 pts
    Son 5 pts

    Now Salah 3 pts in halfway... not too difficult to beat them all

    Open Controls
    1. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not too but ends to 5p

      Open Controls
    2. Troll hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like low scoring week

      Open Controls
  16. UNDERWORLD7
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    GGMU!!

    Open Controls
  17. Mweene
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    I really needed something from Bruno tonight but really surprised to see he got the assist.

    Open Controls
  18. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    This Rainer guy is so salty! Surely a 13 years old kid!

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      this

      Open Controls
    2. Troll hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      You know better tbh

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      You actually believe? 😆

      GGMU!

      Open Controls
  19. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Well done to those that captained City defender, takes bottle.

    Open Controls
  20. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Top 10K avg 84 with 3 to go ... not gonna be a ton is it?

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. ow00019
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Where do you see how many are to go?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        LiveFPL

        Open Controls
  21. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Do I want 3 MC defenders or 2+Gundog?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      The latter

      Open Controls
  22. Dexter Bracey
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    well, that was the most ridiculous Bruno assist since.....

    Harvey Barnes assist last night

    Open Controls
  23. Hart-ake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    KDB to Sterling if out?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm thinking the same.

      Open Controls
  24. Pad Randa
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    120 - 4 with Robbo, Grealish, Wilson, Martinez still to go. I KNOW that I should be happy, but so many missed opportunities...

    Open Controls

