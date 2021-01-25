503
Fantasy5 January 25

Pick the best Gameweek 20 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

We are back for another try at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for FREE.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five nominated fixtures for the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

And that looks even more achievable in Gameweek 19, with some points targets appearing more generous than ever.

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

GAMEWEEK 20 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

  • West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
  • Southampton v Arsenal
  • Chelsea v Wolves
  • Everton v Leicester
  • Manchester United v Sheffield United

The deadline is at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday, January 26.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 20 PICKS

Ilkay Gündogan (6.5) is an easy choice for inclusion in our Fantasy 5 selection for Gameweek 20. All the Manchester City midfielder has to do to eclipse his project points at West Bromwich Albion is score and avoid picking up a yellow card.

And finding the back of the net seems rather easy for the German international right now. Since Gameweek 13, none of his colleagues have mustered more shots in the box, big chances or shots on target than Gündogan, who has turned those impressive statistics into five goals from seven matches.

Bukayo Saka (6.5) looks a useful pick from Arsenal’s trip to Southampton. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs a higher total to beat his projection, and could miss the game, while Alexandre Lacazette has the same prediction as Saka but is disadvantaged by his position.

Like Gündogan, Saka needs a goal and no booking to help out his Fantasy 5 backing this week, which is not outside the realms of possibility. Among Arsenal players in the last four matches, only Lacazette has registered more shots on target (seven) than Saka (six) who has a superior accuracy rate (50%) than Aubameyang (41.7%).

Reece James (6.5) has been the most persistent of Chelsea’s defenders in terms of attacking potential when fit. Over his last four matches, he has more key passes and shots in the box than Ben Chilwell.

Marc Albrighton (5.5) feels like an easy win when selecting the best options in Leicester’s attack for Gameweek 20.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are both in great FPL form but Albrighton has snuck under the radar with two assists in the last three matches, while no Premier League player has created more big chances than the right-winger over the last four matches.

Finally, Paul Pogba (6.5) is slowly emerging as a key Fantasy asset at Manchester United, perhaps exacerbated by a potential injury to Marcus Rashford.

If the Englishman misses out against Sheffield United, Pogba could play on the left-hand side of the Red Devils’ attacking midfield trio.

Since Gameweek 17, the Frenchman has been involved in three goals while Bruno Fernandes and Rashford have just a goal and two assists between them – and need to hit higher points projection thresholds against Sheffield United (11.5 and 8.5 respectively).

SAM’S FPL GAMEWEEK 20 PICKS

Ilkay Gündogan (6.5) – Gündogan has now started in each of the last seven Gameweeks for Manchester City, producing five goals in that time. He faces a West Brom side who have conceded 13 goals in their last four matches in Gameweek 20.

Emile Smith-Rowe (5.5) – Smith Rowe started all of Arsenal’s last five Premier League matches and in that time has managed four assists and five clean sheet points. His average across these five Gameweeks sits at 5.4 points (without bonus), almost in line with his target for this week.

Fabio Silva (5.5) – Wolves’ trip to Chelsea is a very difficult one to call with neither side in particularly good form, although Silva has impressed me recently. He is starting to find his feet in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team and scored his second goal of the season against West Bromwich Albion last time out.

James Maddison (6.5) – Since his return from injury, Maddison has been steadily impressing me more each week. He makes a huge difference to both the Leicester defensive line as well as to the attack with his excellent eye for a ball to his team-mates. His big haul in Gameweek 19, which included two goals and two clean sheet points, as well as finding the net in each of his last three Premier League appearances bode well for Gameweek 20.

Paul Pogba (6.5) – Pogba finally seems to have settled into the starting line-up for Manchester United, starting each of their last five league matches. His positioning seems to change depending on the opposition, although against the weaker teams in the league he tends to play in a more advanced attacking role which should make beating his 6.5 point target achievable.

  1. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Werner in?

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Seriously...Wolves next...

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      No. He will not do well in England.

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
  2. popcoin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Going to be bringing in 1 defender, 1 midfielder and 1 striker.

    Have a choice of 3 for each position. Any thoughts?

    Def: A) Mitchell B) Shaw C) Justin

    Mid: A) Gundogan B) Foden C) Mount

    Str: A) Tammy B) Bamford C) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      CBC for me but depends on the rest of your squad

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Def - Shaw in your 11 or Mitchell as 5th def playing bench
      Mid - Gundo
      FWD - Antonio

      Open Controls
    3. Stewarts11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      i would go for C A C personally with KDB out and gundogan being on the last penalty then gives him an added bonus over Foden

      Open Controls
    4. popcoin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Squad:

      Martinez xx
      Dias Stones Coufal Saiss*
      Salah Bruno Son Soucek KdB* xx
      Vardy* xx xx

      Open Controls
    5. Saïss doesn't mat…
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      going AAC myself

      Open Controls
    6. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      BAA

      Open Controls
  3. HARLEY
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Play Dallas or Coufal?

    Open Controls
    1. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Dallas v New

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Tough one, prob Coufal since I think WHU have a better probability of keeping a CS over Leeds

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Coufal

      Open Controls
    4. Boly Would
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
    5. Honourvolley
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      50/50

      West Ham better defensively than Leeds, but Newcastle worse offensively than Palace.

      Bookies slightly favour Coufal but could go either way

      Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    Anyone think giving Mount the captains armband in the FA Cup was a thank you from Frank?

    Kid absolutely deserves it for the shift he's put in. I'd like to think it's was a nice gesture.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Good player who always puts a shift in and wants to play forward

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        Memes aside, absolutely warranted Lampard picking him every single week. He's got a serious engine on him and has barely ever out in a poor shift. Has room to get even better too.

        Open Controls
    2. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      he did a good job and provided young talent to incoming manager.. job done!

      Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Started liking him this season tbh

      Open Controls
    4. mookie
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      He's a ball watcher mate. The players around him have to do his job defensively and does very little offensively. Ziyech, James, Chilwell can take set pieces just as well as he does.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        I'm sorry but that is one of the worst takes I have ever seen anybody post on this website.

        Worse than Fudgy's posts.

        Open Controls
      2. ivantys
          6 hours, 5 mins ago

          Did you even watch Chelsea games at all lol

          Open Controls
    5. JenkoJunko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Morning all! Please help!!
      Squad: 1FT 1.8ITB
      Mcarthy
      TAA Cancelo Cresswell
      KDB Salah Bruno Soucek
      Bam Antonio Wilson

      A. KDB to Sterling
      B. KDB & TAA to Sterling & ??? 9.3m to play with?? -4

      Next week will look to bring either Son or Kane in.

      Open Controls
      1. In Bale We Trust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        I’d be tempted by b but depends on how much you need to get son or Kane. A Man City asset would make sense

        Open Controls
        1. JenkoJunko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 12 mins ago

          I havent had either son or kane all season and its hurts me, especially in my ML. Going more towards son as cheaper and less owned. Just cant decide who to choose instead of TAA. So much choice.

          Open Controls
      2. Stram Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. ZAMUNDA
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        KDB to Maddison and then upgrade Soucek to Gundogan or Foden

        Open Controls
    6. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      The Chelsea players have been told not to report to the training ground until this afternoon. (Source: @Matt_Law_DT)

      hope it's covid sanitisation and disinfection..

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        Do catch up!

        Open Controls
      2. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        Lampard is gone.

        Open Controls
      3. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Lampard sacked. Tuchel incoming.

        Open Controls
    7. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      For this GW:
      A. Soucek - no shots in DGW and only scored when Antonio is out the team. Palace seem to concede against headed goals.

      B. Rodrigo - playing against a poor Newcastle but not sure on him as a FPL asset. Alway hooked off early as well.

      C. Kane (-4) - playing against a struggling Liverpool def and can easily get something in the game. Good long term pick as well. (transfer in for Vardy)

      Open Controls
      1. In Bale We Trust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          Why Rodrigo? Purely due to the fixture? He hasn't shown much as an FPL pick

          Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        I’m doing A personally, I fancy West Ham for a CS so assuming souceck can score 3 points I basically need to Kane to score or assist in order to pay the move back

        I also think there is a chance vardy could be back quite soon so going to hold him for this week

        Bringing Kane in could easily pay off tho

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 13 mins ago

          Based on Rodgers comments, he said 7-10 days which looks like he is missed LEI good fixtures. I agree with WHU CS but Soucek 3 pointer vs Kane (-4) goal or assist is probably the question I need to ask myself. Liverpool def is poor and can see Kane and Son link-up on the counter exploiting TAA like Rashford did last night

          Open Controls
      3. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        If you own Rodrigo and you don't play him in this gw then I have no other words...

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 10 mins ago

          Just because he is playing against Newcastle. He has been poor as a FPL player

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 6 mins ago

            He was poor before gw13 too but he easily scored 1G and grabbed 1A Vs Newcastle. He is one of the best differentials for this gw

            Open Controls
    8. In Bale We Trust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      What do we think of hits for Liverpool defenders this week? Particularly if it’s for a Man City asset - should prove profitable over next three no?

      Hoping to finally move Robertson to Cancelo.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        I would probably bite the bullet and do it, Cancelo is going to get a 10-15 pointer soon

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        The next 3 for City have a high probability of a CS. Liverpool def is struggling and not good for value. I would take the hit to bring in a City def and use the funds elsewhere

        Open Controls
    9. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Frank Lampard got the bag?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yah fattie is gone

        Open Controls
    10. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Let's hope Tuchel doesn't drops Chilwell

      Open Controls
    11. The Mighty Whites
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      1FT, 1.9 ITB, thoughts?

      Martinez, Johnstone

      Robertson, Dias, Dallas, Coufal, Mitchell

      Salah, Fernandes, Son, Raphinha, Anguissa

      Kane, Bamford, Antonio

      Open Controls
    12. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Which Chelsea players would best benefit under a their new manager, and what is his preferred playing style and system.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Hopefully someone here will have some insight on Tuchel's style.

        Open Controls
      2. Siva Mohan
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        Werner .. if he regains his confidence .. would love to see it

        PSG often lined up in a 4-3-3 formation but could switch to a 4-4-2, or 3-4-3 based on their objective.

        Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        Some decent articles if you want a read here:
        https://themastermindsite.com/2020/08/20/thomas-tuchel-paris-saint-germain-tactical-analysis/

        https://themastermindsite.com/2021/01/24/thomas-tuchel-tactical-analysis-where-should-he-land-next/

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
      4. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        Chelsea will want the players they've spent over a hundred million pounds on, to perform 🙂

        Open Controls
    13. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Toffees fixtures look pretty decent, many getting on?

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Digne interests me

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        DCL could well be back on form. Rich, Rodriguez and him were busy last night v Sheff Wed.

        Open Controls
      3. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        Looking at DCL again, also one or two dgw's coming up I think

        Open Controls
        1. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yep a couple of games in hand, I think I’m going in.

          Open Controls
    14. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Frank's sacking confirmed?

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        No.

        Open Controls
      2. Siva Mohan
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        not confirmed.. few reliable sources say so

        Open Controls
      3. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        yup

        Open Controls
      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Can get 1.02 on Betfair exchange, so pretty nailed on!

        Open Controls
    15. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      Lampard sacking today according to the Athletic.

      https://theathletic.com/news/chelsea-thomas-tuchel-manager-lampard/uCcjirKs4JVT?source=twitteruk

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        You're late - already confirmed and discussed here.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 58 mins ago

          Oh was it?

          Open Controls
    16. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Headlines from Athletic:

      Lampard’s relationship with influential director Marina Granovskaia deteriorated
      Ralf Rangnick was offered interim job last week for four months but turned it down
      Calls were made in recent weeks to sound out Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann
      Leicester game was tipping point and morning after spent trying to finalise successor
      Lampard shook players hands and thanked them for efforts under him after Leicester match
      Petr Cech involved in talking to new stars’ agents as form dipped
      Some players complained about lack of tactical instruction and not being spoken to for months
      Desire to re-sign Declan Rice annoyed his bosses
      The dressing room felt manager showed no empathy and were hurt by his public criticism
      Lampard would have walked out had he been working for any club other than Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        Good of you to summarise for those of us not subscribers.

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 59 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Good to see it all written down.

        Open Controls
    17. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      @ROLLS-ROYCE, remember this:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/21/best-fixtures-gameweek-20-23/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23257411

      Open Controls
    18. Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Has anyone seen any analysis of how Foden does in the absence of KDB?

      Open Controls
    19. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/25/what-did-fpl-managers-learn-from-fa-cup-fourth-round-matches/

      Open Controls
    20. Jokesy87
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Leno (McCarthy)
      Chilwell cancelo stones coufal (KWP)
      Bruno grealish salah (KDB, Riedewald)
      Antonio Watkins Bamford

      A) Save FT
      B) KDB to Sterling
      C)KDB to Gundo
      D) KDB to son
      E) KDB and Bamford -> gundo and Kane

      Open Controls
    21. Foresting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      So I have 1FT and 0.1ITB. Have 1187 points and am 2nd in my mini league, so can't afford slip ups.
      I am thinking about getting in some EVE players, but not for a hit as I want to get prepared for a DGW which will have EVE players involved.
      My current squad is...

      Martinez Steer
      Concello Dallas Stones Chilwell Coufal
      Salah Bruno Grealish Soucek JWP
      Bamford Kane Antonio

      I am wanting to get steer out at some point for when I play my BB too.
      I think I 've got a decent squad, but am trying to think ahead for the DGWs

      My first thought was moving on Salah as he's been carp recently, and bring back JRod ready for the DGW, then maybe add DCW next week.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls

