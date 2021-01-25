Pick the best Gameweek 20 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Sponsored by Fantasy5

We are back for another try at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for FREE.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five nominated fixtures for the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

And that looks even more achievable in Gameweek 19, with some points targets appearing more generous than ever.

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

GAMEWEEK 20 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Wolves

Everton v Leicester

Manchester United v Sheffield United

The deadline is at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday, January 26.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 20 PICKS

Ilkay Gündogan (6.5) is an easy choice for inclusion in our Fantasy 5 selection for Gameweek 20. All the Manchester City midfielder has to do to eclipse his project points at West Bromwich Albion is score and avoid picking up a yellow card.

And finding the back of the net seems rather easy for the German international right now. Since Gameweek 13, none of his colleagues have mustered more shots in the box, big chances or shots on target than Gündogan, who has turned those impressive statistics into five goals from seven matches.

Bukayo Saka (6.5) looks a useful pick from Arsenal’s trip to Southampton. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs a higher total to beat his projection, and could miss the game, while Alexandre Lacazette has the same prediction as Saka but is disadvantaged by his position.

Like Gündogan, Saka needs a goal and no booking to help out his Fantasy 5 backing this week, which is not outside the realms of possibility. Among Arsenal players in the last four matches, only Lacazette has registered more shots on target (seven) than Saka (six) who has a superior accuracy rate (50%) than Aubameyang (41.7%).

Reece James (6.5) has been the most persistent of Chelsea’s defenders in terms of attacking potential when fit. Over his last four matches, he has more key passes and shots in the box than Ben Chilwell.

Marc Albrighton (5.5) feels like an easy win when selecting the best options in Leicester’s attack for Gameweek 20.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are both in great FPL form but Albrighton has snuck under the radar with two assists in the last three matches, while no Premier League player has created more big chances than the right-winger over the last four matches.

Finally, Paul Pogba (6.5) is slowly emerging as a key Fantasy asset at Manchester United, perhaps exacerbated by a potential injury to Marcus Rashford.

If the Englishman misses out against Sheffield United, Pogba could play on the left-hand side of the Red Devils’ attacking midfield trio.

Since Gameweek 17, the Frenchman has been involved in three goals while Bruno Fernandes and Rashford have just a goal and two assists between them – and need to hit higher points projection thresholds against Sheffield United (11.5 and 8.5 respectively).

SAM’S FPL GAMEWEEK 20 PICKS

Ilkay Gündogan (6.5) – Gündogan has now started in each of the last seven Gameweeks for Manchester City, producing five goals in that time. He faces a West Brom side who have conceded 13 goals in their last four matches in Gameweek 20.

Emile Smith-Rowe (5.5) – Smith Rowe started all of Arsenal’s last five Premier League matches and in that time has managed four assists and five clean sheet points. His average across these five Gameweeks sits at 5.4 points (without bonus), almost in line with his target for this week.

Fabio Silva (5.5) – Wolves’ trip to Chelsea is a very difficult one to call with neither side in particularly good form, although Silva has impressed me recently. He is starting to find his feet in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team and scored his second goal of the season against West Bromwich Albion last time out.

James Maddison (6.5) – Since his return from injury, Maddison has been steadily impressing me more each week. He makes a huge difference to both the Leicester defensive line as well as to the attack with his excellent eye for a ball to his team-mates. His big haul in Gameweek 19, which included two goals and two clean sheet points, as well as finding the net in each of his last three Premier League appearances bode well for Gameweek 20.

Paul Pogba (6.5) – Pogba finally seems to have settled into the starting line-up for Manchester United, starting each of their last five league matches. His positioning seems to change depending on the opposition, although against the weaker teams in the league he tends to play in a more advanced attacking role which should make beating his 6.5 point target achievable.

