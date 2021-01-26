Antonio starts 3rd league game in a row as Zaha returns for Palace

In-form Michail Antonio (£6.4m) is starting his third Premier League game in a row for the Hammers up-front.
Supporting Antonio are Said Benrahma (£6.0m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.1m).
Budget midfielder Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) lines-up alongside Declan Rice (£4.8m) in midfield.
Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) start at full-back, with Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m) and Craig Dawson (£4.5m) in the heart of defence.
Lukasz Fabianski (£5.1m) is a regular starter in goal.
Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) returns for the Eagles in a front two, paired with Christian Benteke (£5.5m).
Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) and Andros Townsend (£5.6m) start out wide, with Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) and James McArthur (£5.2m) in centre midfield.
Budget favourite Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) keeps his place at left-back, with Joel Ward (£4.3m) opposite.
FPL midfielder Cheick Kouyate (£5.0m) returns at central defence with veteran Gary Cahill (£4.5m). Vincente Guaita (£4.8m) remains in goal.
Callum Wilson (£6.6m) leads the line for the Toon, hoping to score his first goal in seven games.
Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) take up the wide positions, with Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m) and Jeff Hendrick (£4.6m).
FPL midfielder Isaac Hayden (£4.7m) joins Jamal Lascelles (£4.2m) and Fabian Schar (£4.9m) at centre-back.
Winger Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) has been deployed as right-wing-back, with summer signing Jamal Lewis (£4.2m) opposite..
Karl Darlow (£5.0m) retains his place in goal.
Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) will be hoping to get back to goalscoring ways for his 50.1% ownership.
Marcelo Bielsa has lined up with a midfield four of Jack Harrison (£5.4m), Raphinha (£5.4m), out-of-position forward Rodrigo (£5.7m) and out-of-position defender Stuart Dallas (£4.8m).
Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) is anchoring the midfield. Luke Ayling (£4.5m) moves out to right-back, with Diego Llorente (£4.4m) returning to partner Liam Cooper (£4.3m) at centre-back. Ezgjan Allioski (£4.5m) keeps his place at left-back.
Illan Meslier (£4.7m) has recovered from illness to reclaim the goalkeeping jersey.
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell; Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze; Zaha, Benteke
Newcastle XI: Darlow; Murphy, Hayden, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser; Wilson
Leeds XI: Meslier; Allioski, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford
2 mins ago
Wtf why don't I own raphina