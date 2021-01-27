Bruno Fernandes breaks captaincy record as he starts for Man United

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be anxiously watching Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) who has been captained by a record 2,715,840, the highest amount ever recorded.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) start out wide with Anthony Martial (£8.8m) playing through the middle.

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) continues in a central midfield role for the Red Devils, alongside Nemanja Matic (£4.7m).

Arron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m) and Alex Telles (£5.5m) start at full-back, with Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and Axel Tuanzebe (£4.2m) at centre-half. David De Gea (£5.3m) remains in goal.

David McGoldrick (£5.2m) will be hoping to add Manchester United to his big six scalps this season.

Club legend Billy Sharp (£5.5m) starts up front with McGoldrick.

The Blades midfield has a familiar look, with John Lundstram (£4.9m), John Fleck (£5.6m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.6m) in central midfield. Kean Bryan (£3.9m) and George Baldock (£4.9m) start at wing-back.

Phil Jagielka (£3.9m), Chris Basham (£4.6m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) start at centre-back, with Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) in goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) will be hoping to fire himself back into form after breaking his goal drought in the FA Cup.

James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Richarlison (£7.8m) join DCL. Tom Davies and Andre Gomes (£5.3m) line-up in midfield.

Lucas Digne (£6.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) start in defence, with Yerry Mina (£5.6m) and Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m). Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) continues in goal.

Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) continues in a false nine role for Leicester in the absence of Jamie Vardy (£10.0m).

James Maddison (£7.2m), Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) line-up behind Perez.

Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) start in the heart of the Leicester midfield.

James Justin (£5.0m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) line-up at full-back, with Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) and Jonny Evans (£5.5m) at centre-back. Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m) plays in goal.

Neal Maupay (£6.1m) leads the line for Brighton tonight in a six-pointer at the bottom of the table.

Supporting Maupay are Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m), with Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) in midfield.

Joel Veltman (£4.3m) and Solly March (£5.0m) are selected at wing-back. Ben White (£4.4m) moves back into defence, with Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Andy Webster (£4.4m).

Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) is Brighton’s number one.

Ivan Cavaleiro (£4.3m) continues in a false-nine role for Scott Parker’s Fulham side.

Either side of Cavaleiro will be Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m).

Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) start in midfield for the Cottagers.

Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen and Kenny Tete start in defence. Summer signing Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) is in goal.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

Sheff Utd XI: Ramsdale; Basham, Ampadu, Jagielka; Baldock, Bryan, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram; McGoldrick, Sharp

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans; Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Perez

Everton XI: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Rodriguez, Gomes, Davies; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Dunk, Webster, White; Bissouma, Gross, March, Veltman; Mc Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Fulham XI: Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Reed, Anguissa; Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Cavaleiro

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT