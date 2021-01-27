1062
Dugout Discussion January 27

Bruno Fernandes breaks captaincy record as he starts for Man United

1,062 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be anxiously watching Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) who has been captained by a record 2,715,840, the highest amount ever recorded.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) start out wide with Anthony Martial (£8.8m) playing through the middle.

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) continues in a central midfield role for the Red Devils, alongside Nemanja Matic (£4.7m).

Arron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m) and Alex Telles (£5.5m) start at full-back, with Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and Axel Tuanzebe (£4.2m) at centre-half. David De Gea (£5.3m) remains in goal.

David McGoldrick (£5.2m) will be hoping to add Manchester United to his big six scalps this season.

Club legend Billy Sharp (£5.5m) starts up front with McGoldrick.

The Blades midfield has a familiar look, with John Lundstram (£4.9m), John Fleck (£5.6m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.6m) in central midfield. Kean Bryan (£3.9m) and George Baldock (£4.9m) start at wing-back.

Phil Jagielka (£3.9m), Chris Basham (£4.6m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) start at centre-back, with Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) in goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) will be hoping to fire himself back into form after breaking his goal drought in the FA Cup.

James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Richarlison (£7.8m) join DCL. Tom Davies and Andre Gomes (£5.3m) line-up in midfield.

Lucas Digne (£6.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) start in defence, with Yerry Mina (£5.6m) and Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m). Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) continues in goal.

Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) continues in a false nine role for Leicester in the absence of Jamie Vardy (£10.0m).

James Maddison (£7.2m), Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) line-up behind Perez.

Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) start in the heart of the Leicester midfield.

James Justin (£5.0m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) line-up at full-back, with Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) and Jonny Evans (£5.5m) at centre-back. Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m) plays in goal.

Neal Maupay (£6.1m) leads the line for Brighton tonight in a six-pointer at the bottom of the table.

Supporting Maupay are Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m), with Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) in midfield.

Joel Veltman (£4.3m) and Solly March (£5.0m) are selected at wing-back. Ben White (£4.4m) moves back into defence, with Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Andy Webster (£4.4m).

Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) is Brighton’s number one.

Ivan Cavaleiro (£4.3m) continues in a false-nine role for Scott Parker’s Fulham side.

Either side of Cavaleiro will be Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m).

Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) start in midfield for the Cottagers.

Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen and Kenny Tete start in defence. Summer signing Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) is in goal.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

Sheff Utd XI: Ramsdale; Basham, Ampadu, Jagielka; Baldock, Bryan, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram; McGoldrick, Sharp

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans; Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Perez

Everton XI: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Rodriguez, Gomes, Davies; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Dunk, Webster, White; Bissouma, Gross, March, Veltman; Mc Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Fulham XI: Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Reed, Anguissa; Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Cavaleiro

Kai Havertz starts and Werner benched in Tuchel’s first Chelsea line-up

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,062 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    United got complacent

    Massive massive mistake. Never do that in the premier league

    Team selection was the first sign and then the attitude of the players

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Awful mentality and urgency..

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      For me, the warning signs were there when Sheffield scored their second goal

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Complacent?? They've been the luckiest team on the planet for months, this isn't out of the ordinary, they're just playing a team that parking the bus against doesn't work.

      Open Controls
  2. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    What the hell was DDG doing tapping it casually to the Sheff Utd winger?

    Open Controls
  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Telles just over

    Open Controls
  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    David De Goat

    Open Controls
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    United stepping it up now but probably too late

    Open Controls
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Shaw warming up

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mac 24
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hopefully to jog home, please stay on bench

      Open Controls
  7. BenDavies
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Big win for Sheffield this

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      http://prntscr.com/xq2q0s 😆

      Open Controls
      1. BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        just now

        😀

        Open Controls
    2. Slouch87
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      They haven't won yet.

      Open Controls
  8. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Time to transfer out DCL... Everton not looking sharp

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Leicester, to their credit, have been excellent.

      Open Controls
  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Brewster coming on

    Open Controls
  10. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ramsdale still due 2 blunders here.

    Open Controls
  11. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Uniteds luck will kick in now.

    Easy 3-2 win.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      They'll be looking to the ref . . . a lot.

      Open Controls
  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Go on the blades !!!! Who cares about fantasy football haha just want Sheffield to hold

    Open Controls
  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wilder REALLY hates Manchester United for recalling Henderson.

    Open Controls
  14. fedolefan
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Controversial opinion:

    Burkdog > Brewdog

    Open Controls
  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captained Bruno just out of fear, Cancelo VC staring back at me!

    Still the right thing to do with the ownership and risk

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Always the right decision, no need to be annoyed.

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Was driven to it by fear . . had Sterling all week long. GAHHHH!

      Open Controls
    3. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bet Kane turns out to be the pick

      Open Controls
  16. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bruno brace in win the game in coming.

    Open Controls
  17. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who to sell, Bamford or Martial? :/

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Martial has done literally nothing all season.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Well that's not true is it

        Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Martial - not worth the cash.

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Both.

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      But his goal tonight should have stood.

      Open Controls
    5. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Both.

      Open Controls
    6. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bamford

      Open Controls
  18. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Some brown paper bags need sending over to the var room

    Still time for bruno

    Open Controls
  19. tbos83
      6 mins ago

      Looking at it now, this was the perfect week for a differential captain

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
      2. BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks captain hindsight

        Open Controls
    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Shaw and van de been coming on

      Open Controls
      1. GloryManUnited
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Might as well be Van De Been

        Open Controls
    • BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fear is really driving people's captains picks. There was zero chance I wasn't captaining Bruno this week with his EO

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Don't think it was fear. More like logic. Most consistent FPL asset Vs a team with 4 points all season.

        Open Controls
    • how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      shaw coming on to block those bench points

      Open Controls
    • Jernau M Gurgeh
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      OGS out

      Open Controls
    • Africa United
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Luke Shaw trolling owners .. Lovely stuff

      Open Controls
    • BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just noticed it was a Lundstram assist. Funny how if this was last year we'd be going crazy.

      Open Controls
    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Suppose SHU winning at Old Trafford is of some comfort with this captain fail.

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mac 24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        There is always that, same here, plus Shaw blocking points from the bench

        Open Controls
    • GloryManUnited
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      The fact Shaw is just now coming on is shocking. OGS the PE teacher back with his lineup and decisions today

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
          1 min ago

          The whole set up was wrong today. Tactically and the line up

          Open Controls
          1. GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Absolutely baffling

            Open Controls
      2. BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Rank went up considerably after that Sheffield goal, seemingly lots of United defence owners

        Open Controls
      3. Londongeezaa
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Remind me to avoid the most obvious captain pick for next week.

        Open Controls
        1. BenDavies
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          this is how you plummet in rank

          Open Controls
      4. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Rashford didnt cap Bruno

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.