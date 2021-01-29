Scoutcast Episode 363 – Everton on the radar as Kane joins the injury list

Joe and Seb are joined by Ted to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 21.

This latest Scoutcast episode proved a rollercoaster for Joe, Seb and their guest Ted, from TedTalks FPL, taking place during Thursday night’s eventful clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

With Son Heung-min (£9.8m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) goals ruled out, a haul for Sadio Mane (£11.8m) and an injury, possibly for weeks, to Harry Kane (£11.3m), there was plenty for our trio to mull over.

As the only Mane owner of the three, Joe struggled to contain his excitement in particular.

But where now for the Gameweek 21 captaincy, especially as Kane had been penciled in by many FPL managers to receive the armband ahead of Spurs encounter with Brighton?

Everton’s returning assets could be the answer. Dominic Calvert Lewin (£7.6m), Lucas Digne (£6.0) and James Rodriguez (£7.7m) are among Toffees stars to return from injury ahead of a kind run of games.

Ted’s already tripled up on Carlo Ancelotti’s troops and Joe and Seb are keen to invest too.

A key factor in Ted’s bold move has been his analysis from his statistical graphs over recent matches. Armed with a quintet of graphical delights he takes the Scoutcast team through his latest thoughts on chance creation to clean sheet probability.

His charts also help him to pick a differential, following some recent successes for the show, thanks to West Ham and Manchester City’s low owned gems.

Seb has some intriguing thoughts on attacking defenders, especially with new management and tactics at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the crew reveal their transfers and fresh captaincy thoughts ahead Gameweek 21 as well as consider the latest high-fliers on the fixture ticker.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

