Podcast January 29

Scoutcast Episode 363 – Everton on the radar as Kane joins the injury list

Joe and Seb are joined by Ted to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 21.

This latest Scoutcast episode proved a rollercoaster for Joe, Seb and their guest Ted, from TedTalks FPL, taking place during Thursday night’s eventful clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

With Son Heung-min (£9.8m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) goals ruled out, a haul for Sadio Mane (£11.8m) and an injury, possibly for weeks, to Harry Kane (£11.3m), there was plenty for our trio to mull over.

As the only Mane owner of the three, Joe struggled to contain his excitement in particular.

But where now for the Gameweek 21 captaincy, especially as Kane had been penciled in by many FPL managers to receive the armband ahead of Spurs encounter with Brighton?

Everton’s returning assets could be the answer. Dominic Calvert Lewin (£7.6m), Lucas Digne (£6.0) and James Rodriguez (£7.7m) are among Toffees stars to return from injury ahead of a kind run of games.

Ted’s already tripled up on Carlo Ancelotti’s troops and Joe and Seb are keen to invest too.

A key factor in Ted’s bold move has been his analysis from his statistical graphs over recent matches. Armed with a quintet of graphical delights he takes the Scoutcast team through his latest thoughts on chance creation to clean sheet probability.

His charts also help him to pick a differential, following some recent successes for the show, thanks to West Ham and Manchester City’s low owned gems.

Seb has some intriguing thoughts on attacking defenders, especially with new management and tactics at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the crew reveal their transfers and fresh captaincy thoughts ahead Gameweek 21 as well as consider the latest high-fliers on the fixture ticker.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best Wood replacement? Money is no problem:
    A) DCL
    B) Watkins
    C) Laca
    D) Werner
    E) Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. scholesy91
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Kaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Who are the best and most nailed 4.3m or less defenders? Just need someone who actually plays!

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Mitchell. Might not be 100% nailed but can't go wrong at that price

        Open Controls
      2. CostaCoffee
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ampadu seems to have nailed down a spot and Sheffield utd seem to be getting some results now. 1/2 good fixtures coming up too

        Open Controls
      3. Get up ya bum
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Copper is safest.
        Veltman while lamptey is out is quality. Bogle is the risky flair pick with crazy attacking threat

        Open Controls
    4. caldracula
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Keep Bamford or get rid for a hit? Have 10M available and other FWs are DCL + Antonio.

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Not sure I'd do it for a hit. Maybe keep for 1 more week

        Open Controls
      2. Gizzachance
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        depends who you want to bring in for bam, and the rest of your team

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Schmeichel
          Cancelo Dias Chilwell
          Sterling Son Grealish Maddison
          DCL Antonio Bamford

          Martinez, Soucek, Coufal, Dallas.

          Was rethinking about punting on Werner but probably best not.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Maybe take hits a little more seriously. Definitely don’t need a hit with that squad.

            Open Controls
            1. caldracula
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I’ve taken this game seriously for a few years, trying not to take it so serious this year but good advice nevertheless and will not take the hit. Cheers

              Open Controls
          2. Gizzachance
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Save trans, decent team you got this week, Werner may not play, limited game time etc

            Open Controls
            1. caldracula
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Thanks

              Open Controls
      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        No point for a hit. Did you do an early transfer?

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Just done Kane to DCL.

          Open Controls
    5. Gizzachance
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      thoughts guys? 5.2 itb 1ft
      A kane to dcl (have bam & antonio}
      B kane & yedlin to dcl & stones -4 (have cancelo}
      C kane & bissouma to dcl & sterling -4 ,,bench bam (have gundo)
      many thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Quite like C. Think Sterling a good captain this week

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          cheers, my thinking to,good fixture,, captain was prob gonna be gundo, if dont make that move
          thanks

          Open Controls
    6. CostaCoffee
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Was planning on bringing in Kane this week but that plan has now changed, think of bringing in Werner or Tammy as a differential. No other pressing issues in my team so can easily be replaced if it completely flops. Not sure who to choose though, think they'll both start. No chance Giroud plays again he's been awful for weeks and was again during the week

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Have you got DCL?

        Open Controls
        1. CostaCoffee
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          No, and I dont particularly want him either tbh. Would prefer some sort of differential

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            What's his ownership? It was so low a couple of days ago

            Open Controls
    7. focaccia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Thoughts on this team? 2 Free Transfers & 0.1itb

      Mendy
      Cancelo - Stones - Konsa
      Bruno - Salah - Son - Grealish
      Bamford - Antonio - Martial

      (Areola - Soucek - Dawson - Dallas)

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Martial to DCL

        Open Controls
        1. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep.
          Could also use the spare FT to get some value out of the bench e.g. Dallas to Mitch

          Open Controls
        2. focaccia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Soucek to Gundogan and bench Bamford?

          Open Controls
    8. cruzex
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hi guys,

      1) Predictions Points for my team this GW:

      Martinez
      Cancelo Stones Keane Digne
      Son Sterling (c) Bruno Maddison
      Bamford Werner

      Bench: Fabianski Adams Bednarek Soucek

      2) One more chance to Werner (Vs Burnley) this GW?

      3) Who to the bench: Adams, or Bamford?

      4) Bruno -> mane (-4)? Yes or no?

      TY. I need a good performance this GW. my current ranking is 950.

      Open Controls
    9. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      a) Lindelof > Cancelo for a hit
      b) Play Coufal (Liv)

      Open Controls
      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Like A!

        Open Controls
    10. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Having my best ever season but considering my first hit, and making it a -8, to stop the mini slide...

      Dallas, Soucek, Kane > Mitchell, Mane, DCL. What do we think!?

      Johnstone
      Robbo - Cancelo - Dias - Dallas*
      Raph - Salah - Bruno - Foden
      Bamford - Wood
      [Mccarthy - Soucek* - Coufal - Kane*]

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Just Kane to DCL and upgrade somewhere next week. No need to take the hits.

        Open Controls
        1. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          This is definitely the sensible move!

          Open Controls
        2. Lazaretti
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Imo this is good advise

          Open Controls
          1. claretparrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thanks gents

            Open Controls
        3. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          This is probably wiser but less exciting 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hello mate, I can see there is big upside potential to those moves.
        Just not sure on selling Soucek.

        What about Dallas, Foden, Kane to Mitchell, Sterling, DCL?

        Open Controls
        1. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Hi mate. Good timing for you to show up! Still rising I see!

          Logic on Soucek is that I've benched him for more of his returns than not, but I get the hesitancy. I'm toying with Foden out too but feels like it has to be Gundo if so - do you think Sterling is a better option?

          Of the fit premiums, Mané now really stands out stats-wise. Not the ideal

          Open Controls
          1. claretparrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            ...week to do it for a hit is the problem.

            Open Controls
    11. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      What would you do here. 1 FT 5.3 itb

      Martinez (Peacock)
      Robertson - Maguire - Cancelo - Dallas - Coufal
      Fernandes - Zaha - Gundogan - Klich - Mount
      Kane - Bamford - Wilson

      Mount, Wilson and Kane the ones who I might sell Klich too. Wilson to Richarlison or DCL. Not sure if should do Mount to Son or should I swap Kane out before Wilson. Any other players to consider getting in?

      A) Wilson -> DCL/Richarlison
      B) Mount -> Son
      C) Kane -> DCL/Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        If Everton, def DCL over Rich.
        I think Son is a wait and see, despite history without Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Lazaretti
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Feel the same about Son. Richarlison on penalties and might be good differential in the future. OR 800k so need some differentials to climb up

          Open Controls
          1. claretparrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            From experience, you don't need to be too differential to climb the ranks. Sensible choices, bigger template options covered with one or two that set you apart

            Open Controls
            1. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Thats true also. Need to get Captain decision right too.

              Open Controls
    12. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is Soucek to Zaha a mad move? It would be a FT. The Kane injury changes my plans as I was going to bring him in

      Open Controls
    13. Couch Potato
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      2FT, 5.6 ITB

      A El Ghazi & Kane > Sterling (Capt) & DCL

      Or

      B El Ghazi & Brewster > Mahrez/Foden & DCL
      (Bench Kane, Capt Gundog)

      Open Controls
      1. chrisw333
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    14. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Play which pair?

      A) Soucek + Holding
      B) Saka + Coufal

      Open Controls
    15. ezadiskandar
        18 mins ago

        I think cancelo is tired.. Play 4 games in 2 weeks. Gundo maybe play half of match..
        Cap is Stone/dias/sterling

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          What from his performances would suggest he’s tired? Looks incredibly fit to me.

          Open Controls
      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/29/who-are-the-best-fpl-captain-options-for-gameweek-21/

        Open Controls
      • vova
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Gonna play Johnstone over Martinez I think.

        Open Controls
      • chrisw333
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Martinez (Button)
        Cancelo Chillwell Dallas (Coufal Kilman)
        Bruno Sala Maddison Gundo (Soucek)
        Bamford Watkins Ings

        A. Ings & Soucek for DCL & Sterling
        B. Bamford and Dallas or Kilman for DCL & Stones/Dias?

        I can only afford Sterling if I sell Ings, but he has Villa & Newcastle in next 3 games

        Open Controls
      • OLLY G
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        (A) Play Soucek and save FT
        (B) Soucek to Son?

        Any chance Son will be up top with Kane out?

        Thanks.

        Open Controls

