Dugout Discussion January 30

Digne reverts to left-back in attacking Everton line-up

After a brief stint at left midfield, Lucas Digne (£6.0m) returns to full-back in an attacking line-up from Carlo Ancelotti.

At his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Toffees chief spoke about his team needing to get the best out of James Rodriguez (£7.7m), Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

“We have more consistency now defensively and it’s true most of the game [against Leicester] we defended instead of attacking. We want to attack more but to be able to defend well is important. One of the qualities of a team is to read the situations.

When we have the defensive line deep, James [Rodriguez], [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison have difficulty showing their quality, they are not defenders. We have to give them more opportunity to have the ball and use their quality.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti looks to have followed through on his pre-game assertion, with Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) regaining the right-back spot ahead of Mason Holgate (£4.8m).

“We have two full-backs that can push. It’s true that we want to win, to attack but we also want to have balance in the team.” – Carlo Ancelotti to BT ahead of kick off

In midfield, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) partners Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m), who returns from a one-game ban having collected five yellow cards.

That could be in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 set-up, with Richarlison either set to operate from the left of an attacking midfield trio or partner Calvert-Lewin up front.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) should operate from the right-hand side in either scenario, while Rodriguez could play centrally or on the flank.

Newcastle’s formation will also be one to monitor, with the official team graphic suggesting Isaac Hayden (£4.7m) will be part of a back three.

The ex-Arsenal man could also operate in his defined midfield role as part of a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

In any case, Callum Wilson (£6.6m) will lead the Magpies line. Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) is on the Newcastle bench.

“Basically he’s been idle for the best part of eight weeks. We’ve just got to gently ease him in. The one thing we don’t want to do is risk him and he pulls a muscle or whatever.” – Steve Bruce to BT on Allan Saint-Maximin

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Mina, Coleman; Doucouré, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, James Rodriguez, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Manquillo; Fraser, Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron; Wilson.

  1. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    I'm a Page 3 Girl!

    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lmao

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Its 2021 you identify yourself as what\who ever you like.

      Good for you.

    3. ‘Tis the Season
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lol get your 🙄 out then

      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hahaha okay but I hope you like a lot of cress

  2. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Are footballers and their barbers not affected by lockdown ?

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah I want a word with Shelvey.

    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      They all have synthetic hair made of astro turf

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Arteta's is 3d printed.

        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That much is undeniable

  3. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Almost Digne CS gone

    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      You know it will happen. Anytime I own Digne it ends in disappointment. Then I bench him and he scores two.

    2. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just waiting for the obligatory yellow card.

  4. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Wow, dodged a bullet not captaining Calvert lewin!

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mate, there is over an hour left.

    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gundogan(c) haul incoming. But not as big as last GW.

    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes Fudgy, well played ! 25 minutes into 1st game of GW and it isn't over for you.

    4. boombaba
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Surely dangled that comment for a bite

      1. badgerboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fudgy is like a Dutch super trawler when it comes to fishing! 😉

    5. DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I hope to prove you wrong.

  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Everton are not back to early season form as hoped

  6. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why No Red for Wilson?

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Hardly touched him

      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        just now

        People get sent off for hardly touching people quite frequently

  7. Fantabulous KdB
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Digne to DCL header goal is coming !

    1. boombaba
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Own goal ?

  8. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Where is Var for Wilson RC??? FFS

    1. Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Specsavers is open again, get yourself down there

  9. hullcityfan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mina having an interesting game - could have had 2 goals, one own goal and now he’s down injured

  10. Bounce
      6 mins ago

      Looking like a DCL (c) fail?

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Yes, hasn’t touched the ball

    • JammySprat
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Big strong yeri mina. What a joker

    • Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      phewww did not cap DCL

      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Games over?

        1. Gobigorgohome
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          28 mins is new 90 😉

    • Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Everton is playing worse after each minutes gone

    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Forgot Everton are a notorious troll team

    • camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Digne capt how's he looking?

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Wow ballsy stuff.

        Did ok in the first 10 minutes then not to be seen.

    • Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      What Iwobi offers??

      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nothing.

      2. FantasyTony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I was thinking that before the match.

        What does iwobi show in training that a top coach like ancelotti see's value in him?

    • Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm not impressed by Everton.

      Digne and DCL owner

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Allan still the big miss, attacking players being back alone isn't enough

    • boombaba
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neverton

      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        They're going to win the league.

    • Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pickford Impossiblr save

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Fraser + Wilson combo denied

    • Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      World Vlass Pickford

    • Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Has DCL ever scored from outside the box?!

      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Goal poacher.
        Did Lineker?

    • Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Captain DCL we said

      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Still time

    • Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      And suddenly Newcastle decided to play football for the first time this year against my Captain

      1. DandyDon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        they did start to attack near the end of last game but like you i figured dcl captain would go well. Also brought in Digne for a hit. Oh dear.

    • Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Hoping for a Pickford Special today without any Everton defence in ma team.

      1. boombaba
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        He’s balls, trex

      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        1 clean sheet in 17 says he come through for you

    • Sif
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd take a 1-1 draw, Hendrick & Sigurdsson goals :p

    • Charlie1989
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks like Pickford lost some weight.

