Dugout Discussion January 31

Chilwell joins Zouma, James and Havertz on Chelsea’s bench, as Rudiger starts again

Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) is the latest high-profile Chelsea player to be rotated onto their substitutes bench, with Thomas Tuchel frustrating many Fantasy managers by handing a start to Marcos Alonso (£5.6m).

Tuchel takes charge of his second match after replacing Frank Lampard, facing a Burnley side high on confidence from beating Aston Villa 3-2 and ending Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten Premier League home run.

The German makes four changes from Wednesday’s 0-0 stalemate with Wolves. Chilwell and the front three have made way for Alonso, Mason Mount (£6.8m), Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) and the struggling Timo Werner (£9.2m).

This means that fellow German Antonio Rudiger (£4.5m) has started in place of Kurt Zouma (£5.6m) for five of the last six matches, putting him firmly on FPL managers’ radars ahead of promising fixtures against Sheffield United (a) and Newcastle United (H).

Rudiger was a regular before this season, notching five goals during three seasons. At such a low price, he is an intriguing way to get coverage of Chelsea’s defence whilst Zouma and Reece James (£5.1m) are in and out of the side.

So far, Tuchel seems to prefer a wing-back system, with Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) taking James’ place on the right. Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m), who played 81 minutes in midweek, doesn’t even make the bench this time.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m) does, alongside Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) and N’Golo Kante (£4.9m), who has recovered from a thigh injury. Pulisic’s largely unproductive seven successive starts has been followed with back-to-hack benchings.

For Burnley, Sean Dyche makes two changes from the comeback win over Villa. Jack Cork (£5.0m) replaces Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) comes in for Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m). Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) is still out with a hamstring problem.

The Clarets have picked up 1-0 away wins at Arsenal and Liverpool this season and will hope to claim another victim today in their quest to drag themselves out of relegation danger.

With Nick Pope (£5.4m) in goal, Burnley have collected four clean sheets from nine matches, although they entered the game week as the league’s second lowest scorers (13), having had the second fewest goal attempts (173).

CHELSEA XI (3-4-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Abraham

BURNLEY XI (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Brady, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Tuchel Roulette is just what we all needed this season!

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Too early to say if he will be a serial rotator like Pep.

      I guess he’s just trying out new things and having a look at some players and how they do in his preferred system.

      Hopefully will settle down in the coming weeks and the likes of Rudiger, Ziyech & Werner will become decent options

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        This. Chelsea assets could be underpriced (Mendy 5.0, Rudiger 4.5, Werner 9.0, Ziyech 8.5 etc) if Tuchel gets them firing.

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think he will be worse than Pep.

        Open Controls
    2. ivantys
        17 mins ago

        He rotates for fun playing such a bad team. At least try to secure top 4 first before building your own team next season.

        Open Controls
      • Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Safest just to pick 3 x Burnley, 3 x West Ham, 3 x Villa, kane and Son

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      If you’re WC-ing now, which premiums are you going to recruit? Just Son? I know it’s for long term and class is permanent but serious, none is deadly appealing.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        *seriously

        Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        You sure you wanna WC right now?

        I wouldn’t even know where to start if truth be told.

        I’m pretty sure I’d have Salah/Mané & Son anyway... and I’d possibly stick with Bruno too and just hope he starts firing again

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          No it’s a devil advocate as people talking about selling Bruno, Salah etc out of frustration and KDB Kane Vardy out making it impossible to find sound premiums replacement. So I imagine if WC now who are we going to recruit?

          Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        They'll fire eventually and spreading the wealth makes it tricky to get them in when that happens.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Eventually, that’s the million dollar question as to which one to get there first 😉

          Open Controls
      4. Milkman Bruno
          15 mins ago

          I used it this gw and it’s in tatters. Salah was the only premium really

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah it’s really time to save WC and being patient

            Open Controls
        • diesel001
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Martinez - Johnstone
          Dias - Rudiger - Robbo - Coufal - Justin
          Salah - Fernandes - Son - Grealish - Soucek
          Bamford - DCL - Antonio

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Rudiger Robbo Dias I can see what’s behind those selections 😉

            Open Controls
            1. diesel001
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              First rule of FPL is pick players who play. If you want to pick players who don't always play then make sure you have a strong bench.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                On WC yes

                Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Cancelo should be in there at least for the ceiling

            Open Controls
      5. Uncle Gamst
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        I'm sure this must have been asked but chances of these starting v Burnley:

        a) Cancelo
        b) Stones

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Vantastic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Think both will start.

          Open Controls
          1. Uncle Gamst
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Fingers crossed

            Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Mate, I won’t try to predict just stick

          Open Controls
        3. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Both will start, they've just been rested

          Open Controls
          1. Uncle Gamst
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cue Wood to score one of his backside 😉

            Open Controls
        4. Shatner's Bassoon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Surely quite high if they're both first choice and both just rested

          Open Controls
          1. Shatner's Bassoon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            'Quite high' still no guarantee though

            Open Controls
        5. Amey
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Both

          Open Controls
        6. Don Rogers FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Pep knows

          Open Controls
        7. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Very high. They were just rested.

          Open Controls
        8. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          A) Pep %
          B) Pep %

          Open Controls
      6. andres
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        A rash to grealish
        B rash, mcCarthy => grealish, martinez (-4)
        C rash, soucek, mccarthy => grealish, son, martinez (-8)

        McCarthy (Forster)
        Cancelo Stones Digne (Mitchell, Coufal)
        Salah Bruno Rash Gundo (soucek)
        Watkins Antonio DCL
        4.8itb, 1FT

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Can you afford Rash & Soucek > Son & Grealish.

          Don’t think the Martinez part is worth an extra -4

          Open Controls
        3. Im New Here
            12 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        4. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          21 mins ago

          Lampard misleading us about James and Chilwell was such a blessing in disguise. Been mostly all doom since then.

          Open Controls
        5. ivantys
            20 mins ago

            Just Barnes and Bamford benchings to go for me.

            Open Controls
          • Amey
            • 2 Years
            19 mins ago

            No point in taking any conclusions From this. He's simply trying all of them.
            Games are like training sessions atm (so close)

            Open Controls
          • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Interesting chelsea team to say the least

            Open Controls
            1. ivantys
                12 mins ago

                They could easily lose this one lol.

                Open Controls
              • thegaffer82
                • 9 Years
                10 mins ago

                By interesting you mean ‘a bit sh**e’ right?

                Open Controls
            2. umerlfc
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              Cup opponent has Werner(c) + Mount. This is the way I'm going out I guess

              Open Controls
              1. ivantys
                  14 mins ago

                  He figured out the roulette, fair play to him.

                  Open Controls
                  1. umerlfc
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    He's a Chelsea fan and already had Mount. He actually brought in Werner this week for Kane and captained him

                    Open Controls
                    1. ivantys
                        just now

                        Capping Werner is bold as he could easily be a 1 pointer sub.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Im New Here
                      14 mins ago

                      Incredibly rogue of them. Good luck.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Shatner's Bassoon
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Man City triple of Ederson, Dias and KDB (when back) is pretty tempting for the upcoming doubles. Until they also get rotated anyway.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Sir Alex Telles.
                    • 3 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Wish Chelshite would lose today.

                    Open Controls
                  5. ZAMUNDA
                    • 4 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Bench boosting in GW19 wasn't a bad thing after all. A good bench shall save the day somehow

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Yeah I’m coming around to that way of thinking now that I have such a strong bench.

                      Open Controls
                      1. ZAMUNDA
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Still have 9.5 itb with Soucek, Coufal, Dallas and Fabianski on bench. And don't know how to feel about it

                        Open Controls
                  6. The Train Driver
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Touchel just came in mid season to a team that isn't clicking. He wants to change the whole structure, philosophy and tactics of the team. Of course he'll test all the players to find the perfect fit, just like in any pre season. I say, stay away from Chelsea for at least 2 more games.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Yep

                      Open Controls
                    2. diesel001
                      • 4 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Exactly. He has a good squad. Needs to get the most out of them. Only way he can do that is to see all the players in action. He has two players for every position.

                      GK: Mendy, Kepa
                      LB: Chilwell, Alonso
                      RB: Azpilicueta, James
                      LCB: Silva, Zouma
                      RCB: Rudiger, Christensen
                      DM: Kante, Gilmour
                      CM: Kovacic, Jorginho
                      RW: Ziyech, Mount
                      AM: Werner, Havertz
                      LW: Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi
                      FW: Abraham, Giroud

                      Open Controls
                      1. JONALDINHO
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Mendy
                        Azpi Zouma Silva
                        Pulisic Kante Mount Hudson-Odoi
                        Ziyech Havertz
                        Giroud

                        Open Controls
                        1. diesel001
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Looks like a team that would leak goals tbh.

                          Open Controls
                    3. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Just so long as he doesn’t give Kepa a go

                      Open Controls
                      1. Andy_Social
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        I stupidly stupidly jumped the gun and played my wildcard before the Wolves game. Now I've got Chilwell and James clogging up my squad 🙁

                        Open Controls
                    4. El Presidente
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      I'm sorry but it's not what other top managers do at all. You always keep a core structure from previous selections and start from there. That's what Mourinho, Ancelotti, Benitez, etc do.

                      Open Controls
                  7. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Oof. Anyone still got Zouma? Chilwell and James is disappointing.

                    Open Controls
                  8. Lignja
                    • 3 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    my defence is Chillwell, Stones, Cancelo so far so good

                    Open Controls
                    1. Adetro
                      • 9 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I have the latter two, but sold Chilwell for Rudiger this week.

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        What a shout

                        Open Controls
                      2. Rhodes your boat
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Let’s gooo rudiger!

                        Open Controls
                    2. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Damn son.

                      Open Controls
                  9. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    The GOAT is back

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      The Chelsea full back time machine I bought yesterday really works.

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Love it

                        Open Controls
                    2. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Werner?

                      Open Controls
                    3. Adetro
                      • 9 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Alonso?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Of course.

                        Open Controls
                    4. thegaffer82
                      • 9 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Sean Goater is out of retirement?

                      Wow!

                      Open Controls
                    5. Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      3 mins ago

                      Denis Odoi?

                      Open Controls
                  10. evilfish
                    • 5 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    OMG all 3 of my starting defenders do not play!

                    Open Controls
                  11. threeputt
                    • 11 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Fancying a Sterling flutter this gw as sure to start imo, who to replace though ? Smith Rowe, Gundogan, Soucek, Fernandes or Salah, money no object

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Smith

                      Open Controls
                    2. diesel001
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Gundogan.

                      Open Controls
                  12. Jordan.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    ziyech a little bit fatigued,absolute bollocks,if a rang in my boss and said that and im not working today ,id be down the job centre monday ,just lol...

                    Open Controls
                  13. Bookkeeper
                    • 4 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    One week punt on Pereira ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Yeah. West Brom on fire.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Aster
                        4 mins ago

                        Sound yes. Will do the same

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bookkeeper
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          only SHU have tightened up at the back

                          Open Controls
                      • KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Quite possibly, any idea on likelihood of them having another double?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bookkeeper
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          GW26

                          Open Controls
                      • TheSteel
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I got him this week for a 2 week punt

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bookkeeper
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          well played

                          Open Controls
                    3. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Feels good to have the Wildcard available, but absolutely no idea how I’ll use it and for whom

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAALI_DAAL
                          4 mins ago

                          It has been available for quite some time now

                          Open Controls
                          1. KAPTAIN KANE
                            • 4 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Yes, think a few used it just before the double

                            Open Controls
                            1. Rupert The Horse
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Yeah like me.

                              Open Controls
                          2. Rupert The Horse
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Yeah but loads have used it already...

                            Open Controls
                        • ZAMUNDA
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I guess we gotta wait at least till blank and double Gameweeks become clear

                          Open Controls
                      2. El Presidente
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        4 mins ago

                        So basically this guy is a German Guardiola without the title winning CV...

                        Open Controls
                        1. TheSteel
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          He’s won titles

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dannyb
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            In France, doesn't count.

                            Open Controls
                        2. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          What nonsense.

                          Open Controls
                      3. Jellyfish
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Thinking it might be a good time to jump back on TAA...

                        Open Controls
                      4. Shark Team
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Alonso record Vs Spurs is lovely, then two more great fixtures follow. I will double up with him and Chilwell as I have no money issues till my gw25 WC and I don't need my 5th defender.
                        All of those will happen if he gets an attacking return today

                        Open Controls
                        1. Shark Team
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          *I already own chil

                          Open Controls
                      5. Revival
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Anyone move early on Chilwell?

                        Open Controls
                      6. Wicked Weapon
                          just now

                          I suppose now is as good a time as any to compare bench options.

                          I have Coufal, Justin, Bamford coming in for Cancelo, Stones, Saka. Almost decent bench maybe even a strong bench by some standards.

                          What about you guys ?

                          Open Controls

