One enforced change apiece from Bielsa and Rodgers as Perez again fills in for Vardy

Leicester City can leapfrog Manchester United into second place in the Premier League table with a win over Leeds United this afternoon.

This is the second of four fixtures in the English top flight to take place on Sunday, with kick-off at the King Power Stadium at 14:00 GMT.

The two sides’ respective frontlines are a good place to start from a Fantasy perspective.

Leicester are still without the injured Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), so manager Brendan Rodgers again turns to Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) to lead the line against the Whites.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) keeps up his ever-present record and will be aiming to find the back of the net for the first time in 2021.

Bamford is the most-owned Fantasy Premier League asset on show in this match, although he was the second most-sold player of Gameweek 21 and his three-game run without a goal or assist is his longest ‘drought’ of the season.

Both managers have been forced into a change apiece from their midweek games.

The hosts’ Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) is sidelined and is replaced by Nampalys Mendy (£4.3m) in central midfield, while budget FPL defender Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) fills in for Diego Llorente (£4.4m) for the visitors.

Goals are often guaranteed when Leeds are on the road, with an average of four per match scored when Marcelo Bielsa’s troops are on their travels.

No side has conceded more away goals than Leeds in 2020/21 but they have still managed to rack up four clean sheets away from Elland Road.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Perez.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT