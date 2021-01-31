927
Dugout Discussion January 31

One enforced change apiece from Bielsa and Rodgers as Perez again fills in for Vardy

927 Comments
Leicester City can leapfrog Manchester United into second place in the Premier League table with a win over Leeds United this afternoon.

This is the second of four fixtures in the English top flight to take place on Sunday, with kick-off at the King Power Stadium at 14:00 GMT.

The two sides’ respective frontlines are a good place to start from a Fantasy perspective.

Leicester are still without the injured Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), so manager Brendan Rodgers again turns to Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) to lead the line against the Whites.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) keeps up his ever-present record and will be aiming to find the back of the net for the first time in 2021.

Bamford is the most-owned Fantasy Premier League asset on show in this match, although he was the second most-sold player of Gameweek 21 and his three-game run without a goal or assist is his longest ‘drought’ of the season.

Both managers have been forced into a change apiece from their midweek games.

The hosts’ Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) is sidelined and is replaced by Nampalys Mendy (£4.3m) in central midfield, while budget FPL defender Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) fills in for Diego Llorente (£4.4m) for the visitors.

Goals are often guaranteed when Leeds are on the road, with an average of four per match scored when Marcelo Bielsa’s troops are on their travels.

No side has conceded more away goals than Leeds in 2020/21 but they have still managed to rack up four clean sheets away from Elland Road.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Perez.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Meslier 6 saves and BAPS

  2. dshv
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    I bring gundo for raphinha (-4) now what ? To use my ft for against the same ?

  3. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Bamford autosub for Mane, just transferred in, who choses just this week to miss out. Absolutely glorious, get in son. Never benching you again.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      You're jammy as heck. No skill whatsoever.

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        It's called having a strong bench 😉 bring on the tears

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Fancy posting something decent for once?

          You post so much tosh, FPL points aside.

    2. We’ll be back
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nice bro!

  4. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Took a -4 hit to bring in Mane. It was between Mane and Son, I picked Mane as a differential.

  5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bamford you beauty!

  6. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Coufal starting - Bobby Reid firmly rooted 3rd on bench then

  7. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gundo >

    1. Salah
    2. Barnes

  8. Lev Yashin
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    So it was Bamford -> Kane -> DCL (-4) for me.

    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      ouch

    2. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wilson > Kane > DCL for me haha, kept Bamford

  9. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    No clue who to bench next week now...

    Salah, Son, Gundo, Raphinha, Fernandes
    Bamford, Antonio, DCL

    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bamford

    2. DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      same front 3 for me. Very tricky

    3. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe rotation Will help

  10. DandyDon
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Meslier setting himself up for saves beautifully again. That and Bamford off the middle of my bench making me enjoy Fantasy Football a bit more again after yesterday.

  11. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Why is Mane out ?

    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Muscle injury

    2. Fred54
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Minor muscle injury because of your mom.

    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Slight muscular injury accoring to the official twitter.

  12. Chucky
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Why couldn;t Stones and Chilly miss out last GW when I HAD SOUCY AND RAFI ON BENCH... HELIISH LUCK

  13. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    No Mané will mean Mo finally scores

    1. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Think so.

  14. SM001
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Bamford + DCL = C**ts

  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Raphinha down

  16. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Getting in Gundagon & DCL this week. TERRIBLE TRANSFERS

  17. TyroneGAA
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Kane getting injured was good for me I binned him instead of bamford and used the cash to get in taa .. some will say it’s luck lol

  18. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Raphinha broken

  19. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Perez doesn't have good movement off the ball. A liability really.

