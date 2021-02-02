FFS Mini League & Community Competitions Gameweek 21

Welcome to the Gameweek 21 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions, a good one for those who captained Mo Salah while so many other top players were injured, rested or blanked.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Adam Jenkins has regained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, three points ahead of Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer). Last week’s leader Ulrik Varela Greve (aka FPL Viking) drops to fourth.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

(click on image above to enlarge)

Adam and Kevin are both now in the top six in the world.

Adam and Kevin are also the two in-form managers in the top 20 of the mini-league, each amassing more than 400 points over the last five Gameweeks. Remarkably, Kevin has yet to take a hit this season.

According to Fusen’s FPL Statistico, Son Heung-min (£9.7m) has been his most frequent performer. The South Korean has appeared 19 times in his team averaging 6.6 points per match.

While his faith in Callum Wilson (£6.7m) has been rewarded – the Newcastle talisman producing 87 points over the 13 occasions he’s played in Kevin’s side.

The Manager of the Month for January has been awarded to Ed Salinger, who wins a £50 Amazon voucher. Ed, please get in touch with Geoff (geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk) to claim your prize.

Five successive green arrows helped Ed climb from 1,560,169 to 70,551 overall. Impressively, he twice achieved Gameweek ranks inside the top 10,000 – the first on his Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 19, and again in the following round of fixtures.

A triple Man City defence and Sadio Mané (£11.9m) helped to catapult him up the leaderboard.

September Hamdy Sameeh October Emmanuel Oloche November James Frimpong December Josh Paulin January Ed Salinger

The FFScout Community Members mini-league is still the Best League in FPL based on the average score of the top five teams in each league; our current top five are all in the top 32 overall.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer) is also still top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league and has increased his lead over Pandin Bruyne to 16 points.

There are currently 49,115 people participating in this mini-league, with at least another ten waiting to be added at the next update.

The FFScout Open-to-All League is now the third Best League in FPL. Our top five are all in the top 46 overall.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) has taken the lead in League 1 following his 75-62 win over last week’s leader Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold).

They are both on 45 points out of a possible 63, but Aleksander has the better overall rank. He is 31st in our Career Hall of Fame, having had an amazing three top hundred finishes in the last six seasons.

The Norwegian has been interviewed by Joe for his Meet the Manager series.

Chris Astin suffered only his second loss this term in League 7 Division 18. The highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues is now Alex Barnes in League 8 Division 64 with 58 points.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 22 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 21 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 44, which saw 110 managers removed .

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 929 go through to Gameweek 22, when the elimination threshold will again be 10%.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

The highest-scoring manager in Gameweek 21 was Adam Henriques with 98 points. This is Adam’s first season and he is currently 39,461st overall.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

Andy LTFPL is still the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits and is up to 679th overall.

He is also still top of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league with a 35 point lead over Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers).

Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league, which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits. His FPL Greece colleague Christos Tsaras Sui previously topped the mini-league back in Gameweek 7.

Up to 20,366th overall, Babis is ten points ahead of FFS Front End Developer Joe Collett and Pro Pundit Holly Shand. This is his 12th season, with three previous top 10,000 finishes, the best of which was 1,326th in 2010/11.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar held onto first place in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) and has risen to 152nd overall, 13 points ahead of Vegard Knutsen.

Paul Strange remains top of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh), 12 points ahead of Phil Olorenshaw, despite slipping to 559th overall. Paul is 989th in our Career Hall of Fame and Phil is 550th.

Marcus O’Toole has regained the lead in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx) and is now 781st overall, six points ahead of last week’s leader Phil Olorenshaw.

Phil is, however, still top of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6), 26 points ahead of Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers), despite slipping to 1,136th overall.

Tanner Fahl is the new No 1 in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) and is up to 10,209th overall. Tanner is three points ahead of second-placed Fergal Coleman and 19 ahead of long-time leader Killingholme Clay.

This is Tanner’s 13th season, finishing 82nd in 2010/11.

2013/14 Champion Tom Fenley has taken the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League and moved up to 119k overall, six points ahead of 2017/18 Champion Yusuf Sheikh. Last week’s leader, 2016/17 Champion Ben Crabtree, drops to fifth after scoring a miserable 29 points in Gameweek 21.

BEST OF THE REST

Daniel Coughlan regained the lead in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league and shot up to 550th overall following a score of 90 points. He is 26 ahead of last week’s leader Greg Brożyński.

Andy Short remained top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, 39 points ahead of Sng Junyang, despite slipping a few more places to 3,898th overall.

Finally, Alan Biegelman is the new leader of my January to May League (league code h62bh1), 15 points ahead of last week’s leader John Forshaw. Alan has risen from 853k to 55,700th overall since the league started scoring in Gameweek 17.

GET INVOLVED

And finally, many thanks to TopMarx for his additions and improvements to this article.