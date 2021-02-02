385
Suspensions February 2

Grealish avoids one-game ban as yellow card limit rises to ten for FPL players

385 Comments
All 20 Premier League clubs have now fulfilled at least 19 top-flight fixtures, meaning that those players sitting nervously on four yellow cards have dodged the threat of a one-match ban.

Among them were Jack Grealish (£7.8m), whose Aston Villa side passed the halfway point of their season in the weekend win over Southampton.

Any Fantasy asset who collected five cautions in the English top flight before their team had completed 19 fixtures will have had to serve a one-match ban in the same competition.

Beyond the 19-game cut-off point, the limit moves up from five to ten bookings.

The threshold for ten yellow cards is after 32 league matches, which will be mid-April at the earliest.

Players collecting ten bookings before that point will serve a two-game ban.

Hector Bellerin (£5.1m) is leading the charge on that front, having racked up seven cautions already.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

  1. Henrik Larsson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    Start one:

    A - Watkins
    B - Antonio

    1. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ollie

      1. Nedvěd11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Martinez owner so Ollie.
        Would have played Antonio otherwise - man is a beast..

    2. RomeluAndJuliet
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      It depends on who your gk is. If it's Martinez, I'd gamble on Watkins even though it's a really close call. I'm starting both

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Posted this earlier.

      For anyone considering Antonio on the bench, they should think again

      West Ham over the last four GWs (when he came back to the starting XI):

      Big Chances Scored (1st)
      Goals Scored (2nd)
      Goals from inside the box (2nd)
      Goals from set plays (2nd)
      Big Chances Total (3rd)

      https://twitter.com/FPLCanuck/status/1356329724772028422?s=19

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        And I'm starting Martinez (Johnstone other GK)

        1. Henrik Larsson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          Nice stats mate. Could sway me into benching Son!

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I would bench Son

    4. Hanked
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      If I had to pick, I'd go Antonio. Wouldn't really want to bench either though. No other options to consider?

      1. Henrik Larsson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        The other option is to bench Son which I'm reluctant to do...... They looked terrible against Brighton but he is so explosive he could easily haul in any game.

        1. Hanked
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Tough one. Out of the 3, I'd bench Son or Watkins and absolutely hate it. Don't envy that decision!

  2. RubeRx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hey everyone, if you need help deciding who to play in the AVLvWHU game, I wrote this detailed piece yesterday on how to approach this game

    please upvote and leave me some feedback

    https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/la849a/the_outcomes_of_avlvwhu_and_leeveve_will/

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’ll have a look now but just so you know, they delete posts that ask for upvotes.

      1. RubeRx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        ooh really my bad

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Actually you should be alright as you’re asking for a vote on a different site. I’ve just finished it. But you say you’re not sure on whether to play Soucek. Changed your mind?
          Either way thanks for the read.

          1. RubeRx
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            i expect AVL to concede, and they have given up plenty of chances from set plays so i'd say start him

  3. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Martinez ¦ Forster
    Cancelo Maguire Holding
    Bruno Rashford Grealish Barnes
    Jesus Ings Wilson
    ¦ Saka Coufal Lascelles

    1 FT, 4.6 ITB

    A) Rashford -> Salah
    B) Save FT?

    1. BaleKaneSon
        1 min ago

        Save

    2. BaleKaneSon
        29 mins ago

        Start 2:
        A) Chilwell
        B) Cresswell
        C) Watkins
        D) Souceck

      • Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        Dallas or Justin? Dallas tempting if he plays cm again

        1. BaleKaneSon
            4 mins ago

            Justin

            1. Hanked
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Dallas

        2. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Shaw to Robbo? Or Roll FT

          Martinez
          Stones Cancelo Shaw
          Bruno Son Maddison Gundo Salah(C)
          Antonio DCL
          Areola Dallas Mitchell Brewster

          4.3m itb 1FT

          Could do Brewster to Bamford, but then I've got a benching headache.

        3. Caleb's Kitties
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          DCL or Watkins?

          Watkins gives me enough ITB to do gundo to son next gw.

          Open Controls
              4 mins ago

              Watkins

            • Nedvěd11
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              I have DCL and want Watkins...subjective, but Watkins..

            • Hanked
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Watkins

          2. ElChapo
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            GW22 scout picks article incoming?

            1. the dom 1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              was just wondering the same thing? deadline only 4 hours away lol

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yes it is. I've received the email members get early with the picks summarised.

              Don't expect it'll take too much longer to be up here.

              1. the dom 1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Im a member and not seen the email?

                1. Duke Silver ☑
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Article is up btw 😉

                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Good timing 😛

                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Check if you've subscribed to emails on your Profile here.

          3. TeddiPonza
            • 10 Years
            28 mins ago

            Team:

            Martinez
            Stones Dias Coufal (Mitchell CTaylor)
            Son Gundo Salah Grealish Bruno
            Wilson DCL (Watkins)

            6m in bank. 1FT What to do? Will wildcard in 25 so I can think short term

            A. Mitchell to TAA
            B. Mitchell to Digne (with one eye on possible dgw 24 for Everton)
            C. Save
            D. Something else

            1. BaleKaneSon
                3 mins ago

                A

              • Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Taylor to Digne

            2. yosim
              • 1 Year
              24 mins ago

              Son to
              A) Barnes
              B) Maddison
              C) keep Son

              1. the dom 1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                C

            3. rubberdignerapids
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              23 mins ago

              How do you cope mentally after a bad gameweek?

              I go out and do a fast-ish 5km run to wash my past gameweek demons away.

              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Don’t do anything.

                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Maybe whinge.

              2. TheCurseOfRaheem
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I switch off from everything FPL- related until the day before deadline. Too easy to stew on the bad luck/decisions when you're consuming the content after a rough GW.

            4. TheCurseOfRaheem
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              23 mins ago

              Anyone got an idea of what Leeds fans are saying on the lineup? Can't afford Raph not to play, can easily upgrade him to Grealish but would ideally like to keep!

              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                It’s more what the manager said in his presser.

                1. TheCurseOfRaheem
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Was so vague - thought they might have a gist on what Bielsa might do from prior experience. Think it's too risky to keep him with the bench I've got!

                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Go with your gut. I know how you feel.

              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Not sure really.

                The Leeds forum aren't predicting Raphinha in the XI, but it kinda glosses over the fact Costa literally just played in a youth match.

                https://www.motforum.com/phpbb/viewtopic.php?f=1&t=40959&start=20

            5. enrico.palazzo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              22 mins ago

              Sterling (C) or trade Bruno to Salah with FT and (C)?

            6. CrouchDown
              • 8 Years
              18 mins ago

              Any changes needed to starting XI or bench order?

              Martinez

              Cancelo Digne Dallas

              Sterling Salah Bruno Gundo

              DCL Antonio Bamford

              Subs: McCarthy, Soucek Coufal Mitchell

              1. tyron
                • 5 Years
                just now

                who would u cap

            7. wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Sutd-WBrom is a very difficult game to predict.Must win for the Blades.

            8. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              bruno to grealish? pogba is throttling bruno

            9. OptimusBlack
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Which is better ??
              A- Gundo > Grealish
              B- Stonee > Cancelo

