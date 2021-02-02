Grealish avoids one-game ban as yellow card limit rises to ten for FPL players

All 20 Premier League clubs have now fulfilled at least 19 top-flight fixtures, meaning that those players sitting nervously on four yellow cards have dodged the threat of a one-match ban.

Among them were Jack Grealish (£7.8m), whose Aston Villa side passed the halfway point of their season in the weekend win over Southampton.

Any Fantasy asset who collected five cautions in the English top flight before their team had completed 19 fixtures will have had to serve a one-match ban in the same competition.

Beyond the 19-game cut-off point, the limit moves up from five to ten bookings.

The threshold for ten yellow cards is after 32 league matches, which will be mid-April at the earliest.

Players collecting ten bookings before that point will serve a two-game ban.

Hector Bellerin (£5.1m) is leading the charge on that front, having racked up seven cautions already.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

