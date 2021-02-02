The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the midweek Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

The fixture schedulers haven’t left us much room to breathe between Gameweeks yet again but we’ve still got time to consider a few small punts on the midweek fixtures.

We are again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet on the forthcoming Premier League action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

IMMOVABLE OBJECT V RESISTABLE FORCE

28-1: not the odds of an outsider we’re tipping up but rather the aggregate score of Manchester City v Burnley when we study the last seven meetings between the two clubs.

While the 5-0 hammerings tend to happen in Manchester (there have been four of them since October 2018), the Clarets have barely laid a glove on Pep Guardiola’s side at Turf Moor either.

City are quite simply the best defensive side in the division at present, keeping 12 clean sheets in their last 18 matches.

And a Burnley side who are the second-lowest scorers in the division, and perhaps missing their first-choice front two through injury (stay tuned for Sean Dyche’s press conference updates later), will offer them a great chance of continuing that run.

It’s not big, it’s not clever, but City to win to nil at 8/11 looks generous in our eyes.

Burnley managed just one shot in the entire 90 minutes against Chelsea in Gameweek 21 and they are even money to register under 5.5 goal attempts against Guardiola’s side in midweek.

‘Pep Roulette’ may be the scourge of Fantasy managers but there are times when we can try and use it to our advantage, particularly after a player has just had their semi-regular benching.

Raheem Sterling was an unused substitute in the win over Sheffield United at the weekend and such is the scarcity of instances when he has suffered two successive omissions from the line-up, then the odds look good on a start for the England international.

Sterling is 4/1 to score the first goal in Lancashire on Wednesday.

MOUR OF THE SAME

Beleaguered after just two wins from Spurs’ last nine Premier League games and without his star striker, Jose Mourinho faces more pressure as he comes up against his former employers on Thursday.

Even Sheffield United have had more shots in the box than Spurs over this barren run, with a limp showing at Brighton – the Lilywhites’ expected goals total was just 0.38 in that game – the nadir on Sunday.

Without Kane to supply or score goals, Spurs looked a sorry state at the Amex.

Chelsea aren’t actually firing on all cylinders in attack either, of course, with the misfiring Timo Werner still visibly lacking in confidence.

The reverse fixture finished goalless back in November, so what are the odds on a repeat performance on Thursday? Well, 9/1, as you asked.

Under 2.5 goals is 10/11, should you wish to give yourself a bit more leeway and allow for another Marcos Alonso wondergoal…

TWO GOALS, ONE SCHLUPP

Two sides desperately trying to shake off their defence-first reputations but invariably boinging back to their default settings meet on Tyneside in Gameweek 22.

The last eight meetings between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have remarkably all featured two goals or fewer, so under 2.5 goals at 8/13 looks to be a sage move.

If there is to be a goal at St James Park, it could well come from a set play.

Palace have conceded more attempts from dead-ball situations than any other side (28) over the last six Gameweeks, while Newcastle aren’t far behind them (24).

Jamaal Lascelles is joint-top for headed attempts from set pieces over the last half-dozen Gameweeks but with the Newcastle club captain injured, the likes of Fabian Schar and Ciaran Clark – who have had an eye for goal in the past – are next off the rank.

For those who like their punts to carry the big odds, Schar and Clark are 20/1 and 25/1 respectively to score the first goal on Tuesday.

And if there isn’t a goal… well, there’s always bet365’s Bore Draw Money Back offer on selected pre-match bets (see below).

