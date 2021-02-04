1104
Dugout Discussion February 4

Chilwell benched again and Zouma missing entirely as James makes line-up return

1,104 Comments
The final fixture of Gameweek 22 sees Jose Mourinho face another rematch against his former employers, as Tottenham Hotspur entertain Chelsea.

Kick-off in north London is at 20:00 GMT.

This is the third game of the Thomas Tuchel era for the Blues and the early volatility of his team selections has given way to something more settled, with the German making only one alteration from Gameweek 21.

Reece James makes his first start under his new manager, replacing Olivier Giroud.

That will prompt a tactical reshuffle to accommodate the returning wing-back, with Callum Hudson-Odoi presumably moving into a front three alongside Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

Ben Chilwell is again only among the substitutes, with Marcos Alonso starting down the left flank.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are also on the bench but there is no place in the squad for Kai Havertz or Kurt Zouma, both of whom had been injury doubts.

Mourinho, who is once again without injured striker Harry Kane, makes three changes from the Spurs team that began the 1-0 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Carlos Vinicius are recalled to the starting XI, with Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez and Gareth Bale making way.

Only Kane was sold by more Fantasy Premier League managers than Son Heung-min in the run-up to Gameweek 22, with the Korean blanking for the fifth time in seven matches in that dismal defeat at the Amex.

The reverse fixture of this game finished goalless, with Hugo Lloris collecting maximum bonus en route to a double-digit haul.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko, Son, Bergwijn, Vinicius.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Werner.

  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Don’t know why people think kane has much to do with it, were already playing awfully before he got injured

    1. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Kane would have probably scored that late Vinicius chance though and scabbed an undeserved draw.

      1. WE GO FOR IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Even in the first half, the few times Spurs did manage to break, decision making and final ball was awful. Kane would've done much better. Without Kane, they are hopeless.

    2. WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      With Kane, at least there is some hope. He is literally THFC. Without him, they are a bunch of lads running around trying to not concede a goal.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Well Kane actually performs over the pitch, including assisting & scoring.

      Take him away and bound to be much worse.

    4. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      That was tactical. Get a goal and defend. Now they can't create chances at all.

  2. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Better option:
    A)kane to antonio but then have to bench one of salah or gundogan
    B)Play both salah and gundogan

    1. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

  3. lewis1290
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      should i go watkins -> werner for a differential ? someone pls reply

      1. Werner Brothers
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Go with your guts. You only live once

      2. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        No

      3. yosim
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        isn't Watkins sort of a differential already?

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          just now

          every four or five weeks

      4. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Still didn't look great tonight. But Chelsea still finding their feet.

    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Would you play Mee over any of these?

      A. Cancelo
      B. Coufal
      C. Maguire

      1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        B

      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Probably not. B), if any...

    • JAYPEE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      2 FT:
      Thoughts on these transfers over the next two weeks:
      Forster -> Casilla
      Phillips -> Lowton
      Son -> Rodriguez
      Watkins -> DCL

      Can hold my wildcard for later and play the BB in GW25 with this squad

      1. JAYPEE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Martinez Casilla
        Dias Stones Justin AWB Lowton
        Salah Sterling Fernandes Soucek Rodriguez
        Bamford DCL Antonio

    • pablo discobar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Who will be top of captain poll for gw24? Gundog? Dias? Ederson?! Digne? Or a single GW player?

      1. hullcityfan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pope lol

        1. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Good call tbf

        2. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Pope TC?? Lol.

          1. hullcityfan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Someone on here must do it

            1. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Actually strongly considering it unless Kane is back and shows some form before dgw26

    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bit ironic question considering my nick but which Burnley defender should one get for the DGW?

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Gotta be mee.

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          It's always about you

    • jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Anyone happen to remember the website that tallies your captain performances? There's a lot more info than that presented, but that's the piece I'm looking for.

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        https://www.anewpla.net/fpl/report/index.php

        1. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Ah, yes. That's the one I was thinking of. Thank you!

        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Great website. Thanks

    • waldo666
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Was all set to get Shaw for TAA this week but probably should get a second City defender for the double?

      1. Londongeezaa
        • 2 Years
        54 mins ago

        I wouldn’t.

        High chance City defenders get rotated so will only act as single gameweek players.

        1. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          Valid point, cheers.

    • The Senate
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Suddenly concerned about owning 2 Spurs even though it's WBA next.
      anything worth using my 1FT? Rudiger/Shaw/Rashford/Soucek/Raheem/Gundo in for one of my Spurs players? 2.5ITB

      Sanchez
      Cancelo Dier Dallas
      Bruno Mo Son Grealish ESR
      DCL Bamford Wilson
      (Johnstone | Lewis Dias)

      (not decided which ATT to bench yet)

      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        I'd keep Son and ship Dier.

      2. ivantys
          55 mins ago

          Roll the transfer, you're fine for next week.

        • HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          Really starting Dier over Dias? Brave

      3. aborg
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Should I play Adams against Newcastle instead of Soucek or Barnes?

        1. The Senate
          • 2 Years
          55 mins ago

          I'd bench Adams of those 3 this week

          1. aborg
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cheers

        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          55 mins ago

          No.

        3. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          53 mins ago

          No

      4. Captain Blanks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Does anyone know where I can find stats on total chips used in top 10k/overall?

        1. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I've just got TC left. Last time I saw stats, most had two or more left.

      5. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        58 mins ago

        Have to check out how the fixtures look but now own Dias Stones AWB Coufal Mitchell

        2m itb after doing Robbo to AWB
        Would you do Mitchell to Burnley defender and play 4 at the back?
        Keepers are Martinez and Areola so don’t think it’s worth going Pope

        Was hoping to go Sterling to Son for a punt but hardly seems worth it, especially if I need to reverse the transfer.
        Maybe Gundy over Sterling for the double for fear of rotation?

      6. FPL Kaka
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        What is a realistic and reasonable number of DGW players in GW24 and Gw25

        With careful planning and not using chips I can get around 4-5 in each

        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Thinking 6-7 as most will already have 3 city

        2. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          just now

          3 City, rest are all gambles.

      7. JAYPEE
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Thoughts on DGW 25 BB

        Martinez Casilla
        Stones Dias AWB Justin Lowton
        Salah Sterling Fernandes Rodriguez Soucek
        Antonio Bamford DCL

      8. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Who to get rid for Son?

        A) Maddison
        B) Grealish (Have Watkins)
        C) Salah

        Thanks.

        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          D None

        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          I wouldn't lose any of them for Son atm.

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            50 mins ago

            Even if I captain him?

            1. waldo666
              • 10 Years
              49 mins ago

              Even then, I've just taken the armband off him myself.

      9. Wigflex
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        Please pick 1 to bench :

        A - Justin
        B - Coufal
        C - Dallas

      10. jonnybhoy
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        McCarthy to Mendy?

        1. Finding Timo
            49 mins ago

            Mendy although What about pope?

          • waldo666
            • 10 Years
            48 mins ago

            McCarthy has a double in 25.

          • Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            47 mins ago

            Pope is the GK you want now

        2. Alex_thekid
          • 3 Years
          54 mins ago

          Alonso cs and Son blank = me knocked out of the cup match devastated lol + Salah c blank and him going with Cancelo

        3. Jdpz
          • 1 Year
          51 mins ago

          Who play in dwg 24, 25 ??

          1. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Read the last article

        4. Better luck next year
          • 1 Year
          50 mins ago

          Best replacement for Chilwell?

          A) United defender
          B) Burnley defender
          C) Other?

          1. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            B

          2. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            In general, or for dgw24?

            1. Better luck next year
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Medium term

        5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          Difficult times in FPL... I have zero idea what to do!

          Not happy with my team but there are no players that I want to bring in.

          1. Better luck next year
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Same here mate. Remember to be patient, usually works in these times.

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            The results are so random, largely down to who mentally and physically has a break. I like my team as well . . .

        6. CRO KLOPP
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          WC BB and TC still available (FH used). I am thinking like this:
          W23: Save FT
          W24: BB with Fabianski Coufal Maguire and Bamford ,dgwk players: Dias Stones Mee Lowton Gundo DCL
          W25: WC with 3 Leeds,Ings and second GK that has fixture in 29,the rest all dgwk players (Kane maybe fit)
          W26: Ings to dgwk attacker,11 dgwk players with 3 Leeds and GK for 29 on the bench ( maybe TC then)
          3 FT until 29 with 4 players already,so with 2 hits I could get 9 players

          Is this good plan or I miss Something?

        7. Tony Martial
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Do I still get (S)on?

        8. fedolefan
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Wait, just realized that Jorginho took the pen with Werner on the pitch. What happened there?

