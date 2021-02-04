Chilwell benched again and Zouma missing entirely as James makes line-up return

The final fixture of Gameweek 22 sees Jose Mourinho face another rematch against his former employers, as Tottenham Hotspur entertain Chelsea.

Kick-off in north London is at 20:00 GMT.

This is the third game of the Thomas Tuchel era for the Blues and the early volatility of his team selections has given way to something more settled, with the German making only one alteration from Gameweek 21.

Reece James makes his first start under his new manager, replacing Olivier Giroud.

That will prompt a tactical reshuffle to accommodate the returning wing-back, with Callum Hudson-Odoi presumably moving into a front three alongside Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

Ben Chilwell is again only among the substitutes, with Marcos Alonso starting down the left flank.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are also on the bench but there is no place in the squad for Kai Havertz or Kurt Zouma, both of whom had been injury doubts.

Mourinho, who is once again without injured striker Harry Kane, makes three changes from the Spurs team that began the 1-0 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Carlos Vinicius are recalled to the starting XI, with Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez and Gareth Bale making way.

Only Kane was sold by more Fantasy Premier League managers than Son Heung-min in the run-up to Gameweek 22, with the Korean blanking for the fifth time in seven matches in that dismal defeat at the Amex.

The reverse fixture of this game finished goalless, with Hugo Lloris collecting maximum bonus en route to a double-digit haul.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko, Son, Bergwijn, Vinicius.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Werner.

